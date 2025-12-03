Bitbucket Pipelines Copy page

Bitbucket Pipelines brings CI/CD directly into your Bitbucket workflow. Define pipelines in bitbucket-pipelines.yml and deploy your Zuplo API gateway alongside your code reviews and pull requests.

Why Bitbucket Pipelines with Zuplo?

The Zuplo CLI integrates naturally with Bitbucket's pipeline model:

Integrated with Bitbucket — Pipelines run automatically on pushes and pull requests. See deployment status right in your PR. No external CI service to manage.

Branch and PR pipelines — Define different pipelines for branches and pull requests. Deploy preview environments for PRs, production from main.

Deployment environments — Track deployments with Bitbucket Deployments. See history, compare environments, and manage releases.

Atlassian ecosystem — Connect with Jira for deployment tracking. Link deployments to issues automatically.

How It Works

The Zuplo CLI handles deployment and testing. Bitbucket Pipelines orchestrates your workflow:

Terminal Code # Deploy to Zuplo (environment name from branch or --environment flag) npx zuplo deploy --api-key " $ZUPLO_API_KEY " # Run tests against any Zuplo environment npx zuplo test --endpoint https://your-env.zuplo.dev # Clean up environments you no longer need npx zuplo delete --environment pr-123 --api-key " $ZUPLO_API_KEY " # Test locally before deploying npx zuplo dev # starts local server on port 9000

Use artifacts to pass the deployment URL between steps. Write the URL to a file and mark it as an artifact for subsequent steps.

Prerequisites

Disconnect Git integration — If you're using Bitbucket Pipelines for deployments, disconnect the native Git integration to avoid duplicate deployments. Go to Settings > Source Control and click Disconnect. Add your API key — Store your Zuplo API key as a repository variable. Go to Repository settings > Repository variables and add ZUPLO_API_KEY . Check Secured to hide it in logs.

Examples

Start with the workflow that matches your needs:

Complete Example Repository

See all these patterns working together in the Zuplo CLI Example Project.