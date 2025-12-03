Bitbucket Pipelines brings CI/CD directly into your Bitbucket workflow. Define
pipelines in
bitbucket-pipelines.yml and deploy your Zuplo API gateway
alongside your code reviews and pull requests.
Why Bitbucket Pipelines with Zuplo?
The Zuplo CLI integrates naturally with Bitbucket's pipeline model:
Integrated with Bitbucket — Pipelines run automatically on pushes and pull requests. See deployment status right in your PR. No external CI service to manage.
Branch and PR pipelines — Define different pipelines for branches and pull requests. Deploy preview environments for PRs, production from main.
Deployment environments — Track deployments with Bitbucket Deployments. See history, compare environments, and manage releases.
Atlassian ecosystem — Connect with Jira for deployment tracking. Link deployments to issues automatically.
How It Works
The Zuplo CLI handles deployment and testing. Bitbucket Pipelines orchestrates your workflow:
Code
# Deploy to Zuplo (environment name from branch or --environment flag) npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" # Run tests against any Zuplo environment npx zuplo test --endpoint https://your-env.zuplo.dev # Clean up environments you no longer need npx zuplo delete --environment pr-123 --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" # Test locally before deploying npx zuplo dev # starts local server on port 9000
Use artifacts to pass the deployment URL between steps. Write the URL to a file and mark it as an artifact for subsequent steps.
Prerequisites
-
Disconnect Git integration — If you're using Bitbucket Pipelines for deployments, disconnect the native Git integration to avoid duplicate deployments. Go to Settings > Source Control and click Disconnect.
-
Add your API key — Store your Zuplo API key as a repository variable. Go to Repository settings > Repository variables and add
ZUPLO_API_KEY. Check Secured to hide it in logs.
Examples
Start with the workflow that matches your needs:
- Basic Deployment — Deploy on every push to main
- Deploy and Test — Run tests after deployment
- PR Preview Environments — Isolated environments for pull requests
- Local Testing in CI — Test with local Zuplo server before deploying
- Tag-Based Releases — Deploy only on tagged releases
- Multi-Stage Deployment — Staging to production with manual triggers
Complete Example Repository
See all these patterns working together in the Zuplo CLI Example Project.