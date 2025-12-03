Run your test suite against the deployed environment to validate changes.
bitbucket-pipelines.yml
image: node:20 pipelines: default: - step: name: Deploy to Zuplo script: - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - echo "DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT)" >> deployment.env artifacts: - deployment.env - step: name: Run Tests script: - source deployment.env - npm install - npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL"
This pipeline:
- Deploys to Zuplo and captures the output
- Extracts the deployment URL and saves it as an artifact
- Runs tests against the deployed environment
Next Steps
- Add PR preview environments with cleanup
- Run local tests before deploying
