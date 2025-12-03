CI/CD Pipelines Bitbucket Pipelines: Deploy and Test Copy page

Run your test suite against the deployed environment to validate changes.

bitbucket-pipelines.yml bitbucket-pipelines.yml image : node:20 pipelines : default : - step : name : Deploy to Zuplo script : - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - echo "DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT)" >> deployment.env artifacts : - deployment.env - step : name : Run Tests script : - source deployment.env - npm install - npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL"

This pipeline:

Deploys to Zuplo and captures the output Extracts the deployment URL and saves it as an artifact Runs tests against the deployed environment

Next Steps

Add PR preview environments with cleanup

Run local tests before deploying