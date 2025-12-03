Deploy to staging, test, then promote to production with approval.
bitbucket-pipelines.yml
image: node:20 pipelines: branches: main: - step: name: Deploy to Staging script: - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment staging 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - echo "STAGING_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT)" >> staging.env artifacts: - staging.env - step: name: Test Staging script: - source staging.env - npm install - npx zuplo test --endpoint "$STAGING_URL" - step: name: Deploy to Production trigger: manual deployment: production script: - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment production
Setting Up Approval
The
trigger: manual setting requires someone to click "Run" in the Bitbucket
UI to trigger production deployment.
For more control, use Deployment permissions:
- Go to Repository settings > Deployments
- Create a
productiondeployment environment
- Add required reviewers under Deployment restrictions
