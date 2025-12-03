CI/CD Pipelines Bitbucket Pipelines: Multi-Stage Deployment Copy page

Deploy to staging, test, then promote to production with approval.

bitbucket-pipelines.yml bitbucket-pipelines.yml image : node:20 pipelines : branches : main : - step : name : Deploy to Staging script : - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment staging 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - echo "STAGING_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT)" >> staging.env artifacts : - staging.env - step : name : Test Staging script : - source staging.env - npm install - npx zuplo test --endpoint "$STAGING_URL" - step : name : Deploy to Production trigger : manual deployment : production script : - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment production

Setting Up Approval

The trigger: manual setting requires someone to click "Run" in the Bitbucket UI to trigger production deployment.

For more control, use Deployment permissions:

Go to Repository settings > Deployments Create a production deployment environment Add required reviewers under Deployment restrictions