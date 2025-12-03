Deploy preview environments for pull requests and clean up when they close.
bitbucket-pipelines.yml
image: node:20 pipelines: pull-requests: "**": - step: name: Deploy Preview script: - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - echo "DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT)" >> deployment.env artifacts: - deployment.env - step: name: Run Tests script: - source deployment.env - npm install - npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" - step: name: Cleanup Preview script: - source deployment.env - npm install - npx zuplo delete --url "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --wait
The cleanup step runs after tests complete, deleting the preview environment.
Next Steps
- Implement multi-stage deployment for production
Last modified on