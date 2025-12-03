CI/CD Pipelines Bitbucket Pipelines: PR Preview Environments Copy page

Deploy preview environments for pull requests and clean up when they close.

bitbucket-pipelines.yml bitbucket-pipelines.yml image : node:20 pipelines : pull-requests : "**" : - step : name : Deploy Preview script : - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - echo "DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT)" >> deployment.env artifacts : - deployment.env - step : name : Run Tests script : - source deployment.env - npm install - npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" - step : name : Cleanup Preview script : - source deployment.env - npm install - npx zuplo delete --url "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --wait

The cleanup step runs after tests complete, deleting the preview environment.

Next Steps

Implement multi-stage deployment for production