API Caching

import type { ZuploRequest, ZuploContext } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; import { ZoneCache } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; // Shared cache — same for every customer in this region const sharedCache = new ZoneCache ( "weather-shared" , context); export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const { region , customerId } = request.params; // 480KB of shared regional data — served from the edge let shared = await sharedCache. get (region); if ( ! shared) { const res = await fetch ( "https://origin/weather/region/" + region); shared = await res. json (); await sharedCache. put (region, shared, 600 ); // 10-min TTL } // Tiny per-customer slice — fresh every request, never cached const prefsRes = await fetch ( "https://origin/customers/" + customerId + "/prefs" , ); const prefs = await prefsRes. json (); // Stitch them together at the edge — 20KB leaves the origin instead of 500KB return Response. json ({ ... shared, preferences: prefs }); }