Security

API Security

Secure your APIs with flexible, production-grade authentication—API keys, JWT, Basic Auth, and mTLS, all supported natively.

Automatic Inventory

Zuplo automatically documents and catalogs all of your APIs using OpenAPI. Say goodbye to shadow and zombie endpoints.

Threat Protection

Zuplo includes built-in policies for bot detection, rate limiting, schema validation, and more.

Real-time Analytics

Get instant insights into API traffic, and breakdowns by user to identify malicious actors.

Code your Rate Limits

Zuplo integrates with your existing billing providers to make monetization seamless. Configure subscription or usage based billing with best-in-class tools.
Rate limiting with code
Authentication, without the pain

Flexible Authorization

Build custom authorization and validation rules with code, and seamlessly apply them across your entire API inventory. Utilize dynamic data like OAuth claims at runtime.
Custom Code Inbound Policy
Integrate with Existing Tools

Zuplo integrates with industry-leading API security platforms like Akamai API security, and the major WAF providers to provide a holistic security solution.
OpenFGA Authorization

Use OpenFGA from a custom policy to authorize access to a resource.
Dynamic Rate Limits

See how to create dynamic rate limits with the Rick & Morty API sample.
Schema Validation with File Refs

Use the Request Validation policy with OpenAPI that references external files.
