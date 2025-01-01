Security
API Security
Secure your APIs with flexible, production-grade authentication—API keys, JWT, Basic Auth, and mTLS, all supported natively.
Automatic Inventory
Zuplo automatically documents and catalogs all of your APIs using OpenAPI. Say goodbye to shadow and zombie endpoints.
Threat Protection
Zuplo includes built-in policies for bot detection, rate limiting, schema validation, and more.
Real-time Analytics
Get instant insights into API traffic, and breakdowns by user to identify malicious actors.
Code your Rate Limits
Zuplo integrates with your existing billing providers to make monetization seamless. Configure subscription or usage based billing with best-in-class tools.Rate limiting with code
Authentication, without the pain
Flexible Authorization
Build custom authorization and validation rules with code, and seamlessly apply them across your entire API inventory. Utilize dynamic data like OAuth claims at runtime.Custom Code Inbound Policy
Integrate with Existing Tools
Zuplo integrates with industry-leading API security platforms like Akamai API security, and the major WAF providers to provide a holistic security solution.Check out our integrations
Let's Get Started
Start quickly with templates built for the most essential use cases. They're ready to go and help you get set up fast—no extra configuration needed.
You can deploy directly in the browser or run everything locally. Check out the code in our GitHub repository to explore, customize, and build on top of it.
Dynamic Rate Limits
See how to create dynamic rate limits with the Rick & Morty API sample.
