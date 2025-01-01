Back arrowBack to Templates

Dynamic Rate Limits

See how to create dynamic rate limits with the Rick & Morty API sample.

Creating dynamic rate limits#

This example shows how to create dynamic rate limits with the Rick And Morty API sample: https://github.com/zuplo-samples/rick-and-morty

Walkthrough#

We will make the rate-limiting policy more dynamic, based on properties of the customer. Update the metadata of your two API Key consumers to have a property customerType. Set one to free and another to premium.

Customer Metadata

Now add a new module to the files section by clicking on the + next to the Modules folder and choose new empty module.

New module

Add the following code to your module.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime";

export function rateLimit(request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) {
  const user = request.user;

  // premium customers get 1000 requests per mintue
  if (user.data.customerType === "premium") {
    return {
      key: user.sub,
      requestsAllowed: 1000,
      timeWindowMinutes: 1,
    };
  }

  // free customers get 5 requests per minute
  if (user.data.customerType === "free") {
    return {
      key: user.sub,
      requestsAllowed: 5,
      timeWindowMinutes: 1,
    };
  }

  // everybody else gets 30 requests per minute
  return {
    key: user.sub,
    requestsAllowed: 30,
    timeWindowMinutes: 1,
  };
}

Now we'll reconfigure the rate-limit policy to wire up our custom function. Add the api-key-inbound policy and the rate-limit-inbound policy in the Route Designer. Make sure the api-key-inbound policy is above the rate-limit-inbound policy as the order matters (you need to authenticate the user before you can rate limit them).

Once you have added both policies, click on the rate-limit-inbound policy to edit it.

Edit Policy

Update the configuration

{
  "export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy",
  "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
  "options": {
    "rateLimitBy": "function",
    "requestsAllowed": 2,
    "timeWindowMinutes": 1,
    "identifier": {
      "export": "rateLimit",
      "module": "$import(./modules/rate-limit)"
    }
  }
}

This identifies our rate-limit module and the function rateLimit that it exports.

Create a new API Key#

Create a new API Key for a free user and try to make more than 5 requests per minute.

Go to Project Settings > API Key Consumer > Add New Consumer

Add the following metadata:

{
  "customerType": "free"
}

Add new consumer

Copy the API Key and try to test the API by going to the test console:

Open the test console

