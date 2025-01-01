Dynamic Rate Limits
See how to create dynamic rate limits with the Rick & Morty API sample.
Creating dynamic rate limits#
This example shows how to create dynamic rate limits with the Rick And Morty API sample: https://github.com/zuplo-samples/rick-and-morty
Walkthrough#
We will make the rate-limiting policy more dynamic, based on properties of the customer. Update the metadata of your two API Key consumers to have a property
customerType. Set one to
free and another to
premium.
Now add a new module to the files section by clicking on the
+ next to the Modules folder and choose new empty module.
Add the following code to your module.
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime";
export function rateLimit(request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) {
const user = request.user;
// premium customers get 1000 requests per mintue
if (user.data.customerType === "premium") {
return {
key: user.sub,
requestsAllowed: 1000,
timeWindowMinutes: 1,
};
}
// free customers get 5 requests per minute
if (user.data.customerType === "free") {
return {
key: user.sub,
requestsAllowed: 5,
timeWindowMinutes: 1,
};
}
// everybody else gets 30 requests per minute
return {
key: user.sub,
requestsAllowed: 30,
timeWindowMinutes: 1,
};
}
Now we'll reconfigure the rate-limit policy to wire up our custom function. Add the
api-key-inbound policy and the
rate-limit-inbound policy in the Route Designer. Make sure the
api-key-inbound policy is above the
rate-limit-inbound policy as the order matters (you need to authenticate the user before you can rate limit them).
Once you have added both policies, click on the
rate-limit-inbound policy to edit it.
Update the configuration
{
"export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy",
"module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
"options": {
"rateLimitBy": "function",
"requestsAllowed": 2,
"timeWindowMinutes": 1,
"identifier": {
"export": "rateLimit",
"module": "$import(./modules/rate-limit)"
}
}
}
This identifies our
rate-limit module and the function
rateLimit that it exports.
Create a new API Key#
Create a new API Key for a free user and try to make more than 5 requests per minute.
Go to Project Settings > API Key Consumer > Add New Consumer
Add the following metadata:
{
"customerType": "free"
}
Copy the API Key and try to test the API by going to the test console:
