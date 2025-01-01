See how to create dynamic rate limits with the Rick & Morty API sample.

Creating dynamic rate limits #

This example shows how to create dynamic rate limits with the Rick And Morty API sample: https://github.com/zuplo-samples/rick-and-morty

We will make the rate-limiting policy more dynamic, based on properties of the customer. Update the metadata of your two API Key consumers to have a property customerType . Set one to free and another to premium .

Now add a new module to the files section by clicking on the + next to the Modules folder and choose new empty module.

Add the following code to your module.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function rateLimit ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const user = request.user; // premium customers get 1000 requests per mintue if (user.data.customerType === "premium" ) { return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 1000 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; } // free customers get 5 requests per minute if (user.data.customerType === "free" ) { return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 5 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; } // everybody else gets 30 requests per minute return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 30 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; }

Now we'll reconfigure the rate-limit policy to wire up our custom function. Add the api-key-inbound policy and the rate-limit-inbound policy in the Route Designer. Make sure the api-key-inbound policy is above the rate-limit-inbound policy as the order matters (you need to authenticate the user before you can rate limit them).

Once you have added both policies, click on the rate-limit-inbound policy to edit it.

Update the configuration

{ "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "function" , "requestsAllowed" : 2 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 , "identifier" : { "export" : "rateLimit" , "module" : "$import(./modules/rate-limit)" } } }

This identifies our rate-limit module and the function rateLimit that it exports.

Create a new API Key #

Create a new API Key for a free user and try to make more than 5 requests per minute.

Go to Project Settings > API Key Consumer > Add New Consumer

Add the following metadata:

{ "customerType" : "free" }

Copy the API Key and try to test the API by going to the test console: