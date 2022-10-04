Resources
API best practices, conference talks, Zuplo comparisons and more.
Customers
Graylark revamps onboarding and starts monetizing
Learn how Graylark rebuilt their developer experience, reducing onboarding time and integrating API monetization with Zuplo.
SmarterX Cuts APIM Costs by 75%
Learn how SmarterX cut API Management costs by 75% and increased developer engagement by 3x with Zuplo.
Former Stripe uses Zuplo to accelerate their AI Startup
Learn how cutting-edge AI startup Elevate uses Zuplo to accelerate their API program.
Imburse Payments (Duck Creek)
Imburse Payments (a Duck Creek company $DCT) discusses why they chose Zuplo for their API gateway, despite being an Azure shop.
iTicket
Reece Preston, Managing Director at iTicket talks about why they switched from Azure API Management to Zuplo
Rewiring America
Tom Carden, Head of Engineering at Rewiring America, talks about how Zuplo has helped them save weeks shipping their API, and doing so with confidence.
Conference Talks
Apiday Paris 2023 - The API Gateway Cookbook: Ingredients for Tomorrow's API ManagementWatch talk
Comparisons
Zuplo versus Azure API Management
Read why engineering teams would choose Zuplo over Azure API Management.
Zuplo versus AWS API Gateway
Read why engineering teams would choose Zuplo over AWS API Gateway.
Subscribe to our newsletter and get resources in your inbox. No spam.