Resources

API best practices, conference talks, Zuplo comparisons and more.

Customers

July 22, 2024

Graylark revamps onboarding and starts monetizing

Learn how Graylark rebuilt their developer experience, reducing onboarding time and integrating API monetization with Zuplo.

June 10, 2024

SmarterX Cuts APIM Costs by 75%

Learn how SmarterX cut API Management costs by 75% and increased developer engagement by 3x with Zuplo.

June 6, 2024

Former Stripe uses Zuplo to accelerate their AI Startup

Learn how cutting-edge AI startup Elevate uses Zuplo to accelerate their API program.

August 1, 2023

Imburse Payments (Duck Creek)

Imburse Payments (a Duck Creek company $DCT) discusses why they chose Zuplo for their API gateway, despite being an Azure shop.

July 1, 2023

iTicket

Reece Preston, Managing Director at iTicket talks about why they switched from Azure API Management to Zuplo

May 1, 2023

Rewiring America

Tom Carden, Head of Engineering at Rewiring America, talks about how Zuplo has helped them save weeks shipping their API, and doing so with confidence.

May 16, 2023

Common Paper

Ben Garvey, CTO at Common Paper talks about the how Zuplo helped them ship their public API *fast*.

Conference Talks

Dec 25, 2023

Apiday Paris 2023 - The API Gateway Cookbook: Ingredients for Tomorrow's API Management

Watch talk
Sept 14, 2023

Apidays London 2023 - API Management is Broken

Watch talk
Mar 29, 2023

API Conference - How to Bring Order to API Chaos

Watch talk
Oct 4, 2022

NDC London '22 - How the fastest-growing companies developer their public API

Watch talk

Comparisons

Apigee comparison
4 min read

Zuplo versus Apigee

Read why engineering teams would choose Zuplo over Apigee

Kong comparison
4 min read

Zuplo versus Kong

Read why engineering teams would choose Zuplo over Kong

Azure APIM comparison
4 min read

Zuplo versus Azure API Management

Read why engineering teams would choose Zuplo over Azure API Management.

AWS API gateway comparison
4 min read

Zuplo versus AWS API Gateway

Read why engineering teams would choose Zuplo over AWS API Gateway.

Solo.io comparison
4 min read

Zuplo versus Solo.io

Read why engineering teams would choose Zuplo over Solo.io

Tyk comparison
4 min read

Zuplo versus Tyk

Read why engineering teams would choose Zuplo over Tyk

Subscribe to our newsletter and get resources in your inbox. No spam.

Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

Start for FreeRead docs