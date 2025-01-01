iTicket had been using Azure API Management as their gateway for several years but encountered critical limitations that were impacting their ability to serve customers effectively.

The biggest challenge was Azure's inability to provide proper distributed rate limiting, essential for handling high-demand ticket sales. As Azure scaled instances to handle traffic, rate limits also increased, causing inconsistent traffic control and risking backend overload.

Additionally, the complexity of the Azure platform slowed development cycles, while its lack of flexibility made it difficult for iTicket to implement custom features and adapt to changing market needs.