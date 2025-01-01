iTicket Boosts Efficiency, Innovation, and Competitive Advantage with Zuplo
iTicket transitioned from Azure API Management to Zuplo, gaining enhanced performance, flexibility, and a superior developer experience. Their APIs are now more scalable and easier to manage, meeting evolving business demands.
Increased Flexibility
Zuplo enabled iTicket to create tailored APIs for their specific business needs, overcoming the limitations of their previous solution.
Developer Efficiency
The intuitive platform and streamlined workflows significantly improved operational productivity for iTicket's development team.
Competitive Edge
With Zuplo's capabilities, iTicket strengthened their position in the industry by delivering better experiences to their customers.
About iTicket
iTicket, New Zealand's largest ticketing provider, revolutionizes event ticketing with seamless, customer-friendly solutions.Visit iTicket
The Challenge
Limitations with Azure API Management
iTicket had been using Azure API Management as their gateway for several years but encountered critical limitations that were impacting their ability to serve customers effectively.
The biggest challenge was Azure's inability to provide proper distributed rate limiting, essential for handling high-demand ticket sales. As Azure scaled instances to handle traffic, rate limits also increased, causing inconsistent traffic control and risking backend overload.
Additionally, the complexity of the Azure platform slowed development cycles, while its lack of flexibility made it difficult for iTicket to implement custom features and adapt to changing market needs.
Platform Complexity
Azure's platform complexity slowed development
Lack of Flexibility
Difficulty implementing custom features and adapting to changes
Resource Strain
Increased resource allocation hindered efficiency
Limited Agility
Reduced ability to innovate and quickly respond to market needs
The Solution
Streamlined API Management
Zuplo's distributed rate limiting, seamless multi-environment workflows, and native GitHub integration addressed iTicket's key pain points. With edge performance and local data centers in Auckland providing sub-5-millisecond latency, Zuplo delivered the speed and scalability iTicket needed.
The platform enabled bespoke features to meet iTicket's unique requirements and reduced deployment times to as little as 20 seconds per update, dramatically improving their ability to respond to market demands.
Zuplo's true distributed rate limiting ensured consistent API request control, while its superior developer experience and intuitive UI reduced development time and effort across the team.
Zuplo has completely transformed the way we manage our APIs. Their platform gave us the flexibility we needed, allowing us to focus on delivering value to our customers instead of struggling with complex infrastructure.
Reece Preston, Managing Director, iTicket
The Results
Measurable Impact
Increased Flexibility
iTicket gained the ability to create tailored APIs for specific business needs, overcoming the limitations of their previous Azure solution and providing more customized experiences for their customers.
Developer Efficiency
With Zuplo's intuitive working copy system and support for OpenAPI workflows, iTicket streamlined their deployment process and significantly improved operational productivity across their development team.
Competitive Advantage
By implementing Zuplo's advanced features like true distributed rate limiting, iTicket strengthened their position in the industry and enhanced their ability to deliver reliable, high-performance ticketing services.
Boosted Innovation
The speed and flexibility of Zuplo's platform enabled faster development cycles and adaptation to market changes, allowing iTicket to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure management.
Ready to enhance your API management capabilities?
Zuplo helped iTicket transform their API management and achieve significant gains in efficiency and innovation. Experience the same benefits for your business.