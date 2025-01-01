Zuplo
AI & MCP

Turn Your API Into an MCP Server

For teams building MCP servers. Auto-generate an MCP server from your existing OpenAPI definition, or write custom tools in TypeScript. Same auth, rate limits, and GitOps workflow as the API Gateway — because it runs inside the API Gateway.

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Auto Generation

Point Zuplo at your OpenAPI definition and instantly ship an MCP-compliant server. Keep your routes and policies in Git, Zuplo keeps the MCP layer in sync.

Security & Access Control

Reuse Zuplo's authentication, rate limiting, logging, and alerts to keep AI access safe. Every MCP call passes through the same policies you trust for APIs today.

OpenAPI Native

Keep your API contract as the single source of truth. Zuplo maps routes, schemas, and permissions to MCP so your docs, SDKs, and tools all stay in sync.

AI & MCP

Your API Routes Become MCP Tools

Zuplo maps your existing API routes to MCP tool definitions automatically. AI agents get clean, discoverable operations without any manual scaffolding.

Learn more in the docs
Your API Routes Become MCP Tools
AI & MCP

Ship Custom Logic When You Need It

Extend the generated server with TypeScript handlers and hooks to build bespoke tools and orchestrate flows. Publish MCP resources, prompts, and metadata straight from your API schema.

Learn more in the docs
Ship Custom Logic When You Need It
AI & MCP

Enterprise-Ready From Day One

Apply Zuplo authentication, rate limits, quotas, logging, and analytics to every MCP request. Control who can run tools and monitor usage in real time. Preview MCP updates, open pull requests, and deploy with GitOps automation.

Learn more in the docs
Enterprise-Ready From Day One

More Zuplo Features

API Governance

Governance

API Key Management

Authentication

API Monetization

Monetization

API Observability

Observability

API Security

Security

Developer Portal

Developer Experience

Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about MCP Server.

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Join thousands of developers who trust Zuplo to secure, scale, and monetize their APIs.

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