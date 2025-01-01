Turn Your API Into an MCP Server

Auto Generation
Point Zuplo at your OpenAPI definition and instantly ship an MCP-compliant server. Keep your routes and policies in Git, Zuplo keeps the MCP layer in sync.
For teams building MCP servers. Auto-generate an MCP server from your existing OpenAPI definition, or write custom tools in TypeScript. Same auth, rate limits, and GitOps workflow as the API Gateway — because it runs inside the API Gateway.
Point Zuplo at your OpenAPI definition and instantly ship an MCP-compliant server. Keep your routes and policies in Git, Zuplo keeps the MCP layer in sync.
Reuse Zuplo's authentication, rate limiting, logging, and alerts to keep AI access safe. Every MCP call passes through the same policies you trust for APIs today.
Keep your API contract as the single source of truth. Zuplo maps routes, schemas, and permissions to MCP so your docs, SDKs, and tools all stay in sync.
Zuplo maps your existing API routes to MCP tool definitions automatically. AI agents get clean, discoverable operations without any manual scaffolding.Learn more in the docs
Extend the generated server with TypeScript handlers and hooks to build bespoke tools and orchestrate flows. Publish MCP resources, prompts, and metadata straight from your API schema.Learn more in the docs
Apply Zuplo authentication, rate limits, quotas, logging, and analytics to every MCP request. Control who can run tools and monitor usage in real time. Preview MCP updates, open pull requests, and deploy with GitOps automation.Learn more in the docs
Common questions about MCP Server.
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