Replace Legacy Gateways

Most common migration

Leaving Apigee?

You're not alone.

Apigee has become the de-facto gateway teams want to leave. With Google Cloud phasing out Apigee Edge and X, teams are looking for a modern replacement that won't require another 6-month migration in 3 years.

AccuWeather migrated from Apigee to Zuplo on Akamai and dramatically reduced costs while delivering weather data to a billion users with a modern developer portal and programmable edge caching.