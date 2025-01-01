Replace Legacy Gateways

Legacy gateways slow teams down.
Zuplo doesn't.
Teams switching from Apigee, Kong, and Azure API Management to Zuplo cut deployment time from months to days — and operational costs by up to 75%.
The problem
Legacy gateways were built for a different era.
Apigee, Kong, and Azure APIM weren't designed for the speed modern teams expect. They require dedicated platform teams, months of setup, and ongoing XML and YAML config that no one wants to maintain.
Months to production
Initial setup takes 3–6 months. Every new API requires tickets, platform team involvement, and proprietary config no one outside the team understands.
Unpredictable costs
Consumption pricing, infrastructure overhead, and dedicated ops staff add up fast. Teams routinely spend 5–10x more than expected at scale.
Developer friction
Developers wait on platform teams for every change. No GitOps, no self-service, no way to iterate quickly — just tickets and slow rollouts.
The switch
From 6 months to production in days.
Zuplo was built to be the anti-legacy gateway — developer-owned, GitOps-native, and running at the edge in 20 seconds. No migration project. No new ops team.
Deploy globally in under 20 seconds
Push to Git. Zuplo deploys to 300+ edge locations automatically. No Kubernetes clusters, no infrastructure to maintain.
Policies in TypeScript, not XML
Write auth, rate limiting, and transforms in TypeScript your team already knows. No Lua, no XML workflows, no proprietary config language.
Developer portal included
Auto-generated interactive docs, self-serve key management, and usage analytics — no separate tooling, no extra cost.
Enterprise-ready from day one
SOC 2 Type II, SAML SSO, audit logs, RBAC, and managed dedicated deployments on AWS, Azure, GCP, and Akamai.
Leaving Apigee?
You're not alone.
Apigee has become the de-facto gateway teams want to leave. With Google Cloud phasing out Apigee Edge and X, teams are looking for a modern replacement that won't require another 6-month migration in 3 years.
AccuWeather migrated from Apigee to Zuplo on Akamai and dramatically reduced costs while delivering weather data to a billion users with a modern developer portal and programmable edge caching.
Also migrating from Kong or Tyk?
We've mapped the policies, plugins, and architecture patterns so you don't have to figure it out from scratch.
Zuplo vs Kong
Skip the Kubernetes, the Lua plugins, and the consumption-pricing surprises.
Zuplo advantages
- Zero-ops managed gateway
- TypeScript and Git as source of truth
- 300+ edge PoPs by default
Zuplo vs Tyk API Management
The Enterprise API Gateway for Teams Replatforming Off Tyk
Zuplo advantages
- Zero-ops managed gateway
- 300+ edge PoPs by default
- TypeScript and Git as source of truth
Underlying capabilities
The features that make this work.
Each capability is a first-class part of the platform, composable with everything else. Click into any feature to see how it works.
GitOps
Deploy gateway changes by pushing to git. Reviewed in PRs, tracked in version control, rolled back like code.Learn more
Global High Performance
300+ edge locations worldwide. No region pinning, no Hybrid setup, no Kubernetes.Learn more
Programmable
Custom policies in TypeScript, not XML or Lua. Use the language your team already knows.Learn more
Ready to move off your legacy gateway?
Talk to an architect about your migration. Most teams are in production within weeks.