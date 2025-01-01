How it works

Edge-native, not edge-bolted-on.

Most API gateways run in a single region and add a CDN on top. Zuplo runs natively on Cloudflare Workers — your gateway code executes at the edge location closest to each request, with no cold starts and no single point of failure.

Every policy, every auth check, every rate limit decision happens at the edge. Not in a central data center thousands of miles away.