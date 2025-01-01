Your API, everywhere.
In under 20 seconds.
Zuplo runs on 300+ Cloudflare edge locations worldwide. Every deploy is global by default — sub-50ms latency, automatic failover, and no infrastructure to manage.
How it works
Edge-native, not edge-bolted-on.
Most API gateways run in a single region and add a CDN on top. Zuplo runs natively on Cloudflare Workers — your gateway code executes at the edge location closest to each request, with no cold starts and no single point of failure.
Every policy, every auth check, every rate limit decision happens at the edge. Not in a central data center thousands of miles away.
Automatic global routing
Requests are automatically routed to the nearest edge node. No configuration, no traffic management rules to write.
Automatic failover
If an edge location has issues, traffic reroutes instantly. No ops team intervention needed, no degraded service.
No cold starts
Cloudflare Workers are always warm. Unlike Lambda-backed gateways, your first request of the day is just as fast as the millionth.
Deployment
Global edge or your cloud — your choice.
Run on managed edge for zero-ops global performance, or deploy to a dedicated instance in your preferred cloud for data residency and compliance requirements.
Managed Edge
Serverless across 300+ Cloudflare data centers. Instant global deploy. Zero infrastructure, zero ops overhead.
Managed Dedicated
Single-tenant Zuplo on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or Equinix. Full data residency control, same global performance.
Self-Hosted
Helm chart on any Kubernetes cluster, on-prem or in any cloud. Same control plane, policies, and analytics.
Business impact
Global reach unlocks new revenue.
Latency isn't just a technical metric — it's a business one. High latency in Southeast Asia or Latin America means lower conversion, higher churn, and markets you effectively can't serve.
Zuplo customers have expanded into new global markets without spinning up regional infrastructure. The edge handles it automatically.
Why latency matters
- 100ms of latency can reduce conversion rates by 7%
- Users in high-latency regions abandon APIs 3x faster
- Global edge cuts average latency by 60–80% vs single-region
- No cold starts means consistent performance at any time of day
Related capabilities
What pairs well with global edge.
Global performance is one part of the platform. These capabilities compose with it directly.
Multi-Cloud Deployment
Run on any cloud or on-prem with one control plane. Edge, dedicated, or self-hosted.Learn more
API Observability
Real-time logs, distributed traces, and usage metrics across every edge location.Learn more
Rate Limiting
Per-key, per-route, per-plan rate limits enforced at the edge before traffic hits your origin.Learn more
Ship globally. Instantly.
One deploy. 300+ locations. No infrastructure to manage.