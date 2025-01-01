Zuplo
Global High Performance

Your API, everywhere. In under 20 seconds.

Zuplo runs on 300+ Cloudflare edge locations worldwide. Every deploy is global by default — sub-50ms latency, automatic failover, and no infrastructure to manage.

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300+ Edge locations worldwide
<20s Global deploy time
<50ms Edge latency
99.999% Enterprise uptime SLA

How it works

Edge-native, not edge-bolted-on.

Most API gateways run in a single region and add a CDN on top. Zuplo runs natively on Cloudflare Workers — your gateway code executes at the edge location closest to each request, with no cold starts and no single point of failure.

Every policy, every auth check, every rate limit decision happens at the edge. Not in a central data center thousands of miles away.

Automatic global routing

Requests are automatically routed to the nearest edge node. No configuration, no traffic management rules to write.

Automatic failover

If an edge location has issues, traffic reroutes instantly. No ops team intervention needed, no degraded service.

No cold starts

Cloudflare Workers are always warm. Unlike Lambda-backed gateways, your first request of the day is just as fast as the millionth.

Deployment

Global edge or your cloud — your choice.

Run on managed edge for zero-ops global performance, or deploy to a dedicated instance in your preferred cloud for data residency and compliance requirements.

Managed Edge

Serverless across 300+ Cloudflare data centers. Instant global deploy. Zero infrastructure, zero ops overhead.

Managed Dedicated

Single-tenant Zuplo on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or Equinix. Full data residency control, same global performance.

Self-Hosted

Helm chart on any Kubernetes cluster, on-prem or in any cloud. Same control plane, policies, and analytics.

Learn more about deployment options

Business impact

Global reach unlocks new revenue.

Latency isn't just a technical metric — it's a business one. High latency in Southeast Asia or Latin America means lower conversion, higher churn, and markets you effectively can't serve.

Zuplo customers have expanded into new global markets without spinning up regional infrastructure. The edge handles it automatically.

Why latency matters

  • 100ms of latency can reduce conversion rates by 7%
  • Users in high-latency regions abandon APIs 3x faster
  • Global edge cuts average latency by 60–80% vs single-region
  • No cold starts means consistent performance at any time of day

Related capabilities

What pairs well with global edge.

Global performance is one part of the platform. These capabilities compose with it directly.

Multi-Cloud Deployment

Run on any cloud or on-prem with one control plane. Edge, dedicated, or self-hosted.

Learn more

API Observability

Real-time logs, distributed traces, and usage metrics across every edge location.

Learn more

Rate Limiting

Per-key, per-route, per-plan rate limits enforced at the edge before traffic hits your origin.

Learn more
See all features

Ship globally. Instantly.

One deploy. 300+ locations. No infrastructure to manage.

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