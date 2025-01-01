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AccuWeather
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Blockdaemon
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Lake Michigan Credit Union
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Finsolutia
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VNDR
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Mews
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Yext
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Zumiez
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Migrating in?

Switching from Kong, Apigee, or AWS API Gateway?

Most teams cut gateway spend by 40–70% in the first quarter. Here's what changes.

Kong logo

Zuplo vs Kong

Typical pain

  • Self-managed control plane
  • Plugins in Lua, hard to share across teams
  • Manual scaling and cluster ops

What Zuplo does

  • Fully managed — 60s to deploy
  • TypeScript-native policies in your repo
  • Auto-scaled across 300+ edge locations
See the full Kong comparison →
Apigee logo

Zuplo vs Apigee

Typical pain

  • XML & JSON-string policy config
  • Long onboarding & GCP lock-in
  • Per-seat developer pricing

What Zuplo does

  • Code-first config in your IDE
  • Free tier, deploy from GitHub in minutes
  • Pay per request, not per seat
See the full Apigee comparison →
AWS API Gateway logo

Zuplo vs AWS API Gateway

Typical pain

  • Region-bound and AWS-only
  • Plumbing required for auth, rate limit, portal
  • Cost grows fast with custom integrations

What Zuplo does

  • Edge-native, multi-cloud and on-prem
  • Batteries included — auth, keys, portal, monetization
  • Transparent usage pricing — no surprise egress
See the full AWS API Gateway comparison →

Ready to ship your API?

Deploy your first API in 5 minutes. Free tier includes 100K requests/month.

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