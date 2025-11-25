Your API, in every agent — secured, governed, billed.
Behind every AI agent is a team that needs keys, docs, and a plan. Zuplo turns the OpenAPI spec you already have into MCP tools — with a real OAuth authorization server, developer portal docs, and usage-based billing on the same policy engine that runs your APIs.
API Routes
MCP Tools
Agents are already consuming APIs.
Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and the agents built on them reach APIs through MCP. Ship a first-class MCP experience and yours is the API agents can actually discover and use.
A new class of consumer
AI agents discover and call APIs through MCP tools. If your API isn't exposed as MCP, it's invisible to Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and every agent built on them.
They onboard differently
Agents don't fill out signup forms. They register through OAuth, discover your capabilities from published metadata, and read documentation programmatically.
Usage you can meter and bill
Authenticated, metered MCP traffic rides the same plans and Stripe billing as the rest of your API — billed to the team behind the agent, like any other consumer.
The full loop, on one gateway
Expose, secure, document, and bill — each step is a capability of the gateway you already deploy, not a separate product to integrate.
Turn your OpenAPI spec into MCP tools
Mark the operations you want agents to use with x-zuplo-route.mcp and deploy. Tool names, parameters, and schemas come straight from the spec you already maintain — no second codebase, no drift.MCP Server
Let any agent sign in
The gateway bundles the OAuth authorization server the MCP spec defines. Agents self-register via Dynamic Client Registration or CIMD, and your users authenticate against the IdP you already run — any client, any IdP, any auth method.MCP Gateway
Publish docs humans and agents both read
Your developer portal ships with the gateway and documents MCP endpoints alongside your REST reference. One place for a developer to evaluate your API — and for an agent to be pointed at it.Developer Portal
Bill MCP usage through Stripe
Gate MCP access by plan entitlement and meter usage at the request level with the same Stripe-backed monetization that runs your API plans. The teams behind agents subscribe like any other customer.Monetization
Your spec is the MCP server
Pick the operations agents should use, tag them, deploy. Every tool call runs through the same policy pipeline — auth, rate limits, monetization — as the underlying route.
# routes.oas.json (excerpt)
"/forecast/{location}": {
"get": {
"operationId": "getForecast",
"summary": "Get the forecast for a location",
"x-zuplo-route": {
"mcp": { "type": "tool" }
}
}
},
"/alerts": {
"get": {
"operationId": "listAlerts",
"summary": "List active weather alerts",
"x-zuplo-route": {
"mcp": { "type": "tool" }
}
}
}
# Register on the MCP handler:
"/mcp" route → mcpServerHandler({
operations: [
{ file: "routes.oas.json", id: "getForecast" },
{ file: "routes.oas.json", id: "listAlerts" }
]
})
Any client, any IdP, any auth method
Shipping a secured MCP server means standing up the OAuth the spec defines. Zuplo is the only fully-managed gateway that bundles a spec-compliant OAuth authorization server, so you never have to build it. Your customers click Connect; they don't paste tokens.
OAuth 2.1 with PKCE
A complete authorization server written to the 2025-11-25 MCP spec. PKCE S256 is required on every flow, so no client secrets ship to the desktop.
Self-service client registration
Agents onboard themselves through Dynamic Client Registration (RFC 7591) or Client ID Metadata Documents — no manual app registration per client.
Spec-compliant discovery
Authorization-server metadata (RFC 8414) and protected-resource metadata (RFC 9728) are published automatically, so clients negotiate auth correctly the first time.
Audience-bound tokens
Every token carries an RFC 8707 resource indicator scoped to one route. A token minted for one MCP server is rejected at another, closing confused-deputy attacks by construction.
Revocation built in
RFC 7009 token revocation and rotating refresh tokens with reuse detection. Cut off a client or a user without redeploying anything.
Bring your own IdP
Eleven first-class identity provider integrations — Auth0, Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Clerk, WorkOS, Amazon Cognito, Google, Keycloak, Logto, OneLogin, PingOne — plus any OIDC provider.
See the whole loop — OpenAPI to billable MCP — on your own API.Get an MCP Demo
AccuWeather delivers weather data to more than a billion people through Zuplo — and runs a public MCP so agents can use it too.
The same gateway that serves AccuWeather's API business — developer portal, monetization, edge caching — now serves its weather data to AI agents over MCP.Read the AccuWeather story
Agentic payments are coming into view.
Stripe is building for agentic commerce, and open protocols like x402 are exploring how agents pay for what they use without a human in the loop. It's early, the standards are still settling, and none of it is turnkey yet — but the groundwork is the same either way: agent traffic that's authenticated, metered, and attributed to an account.Our take on x402 and API payments
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions from API teams shipping MCP to their customers.
Ship your API to agents
Get a walkthrough of the OpenAPI → MCP → OAuth → billing loop on your own API, or start building on the free tier today.