Ship Faster

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openapi.yaml

+paths:

+/orders:

+post:

+summary: Create order

+security:

+- apiKey: []

Routes generated
Docs published
Validation enforced
Gateway deployed

Everything your API needs — already included.

PR #142 — Add orders endpointmerged

+ POST /orders endpoint

+ Rate limit: 100 req/min

Legacy handler removed

Tests passing
Gateway updated
Docs refreshed
Live on prod

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Each environment gets its own upstream, rate limits, keys, and logging. Test safely. Promote with confidence.

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POST/ordersActive

Inbound Policies

API KeyIcon Auth
Rate Limit · 100/min
Request Validation
+
Add policy…

Auth and rate limits without the boilerplate.

Pre-built policies attach to any route. API key auth, rate limiting, request validation — configured in seconds, not sprints.

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My Dev Portal
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Free

$0/mo
100 req/min
1 API key
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$199/mo
1k req/min
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Priority support

Enterprise

Custom
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Your portal ships with your API.

Interactive docs, key generation, and plan management — ready the moment your API is. No separate system needed.

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routes.oas.json
1{
2"openapi": "3.1.0",
3"info": {
4"title": "Todo List API",
5"description": "Example API",
6"version": "1.0.0"
7},
8"tags": [{
9"name": "Standard Todo List",
10"description": "Standard endpoints for"
11"managing todo items."
MCP Server
API Routes

Built for what's next

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Expose your API to AI agents and MCP clients without building a separate gateway. Policies, authentication, and environments apply the same way — whether the consumer is an app, a partner, or an AI agent.

No parallel infrastructure required.

Out of the box

Production-ready on day one. Not day thirty.

When your API is connected, you're not assembling a stack — you're configuring a platform. Everything below is ready to enable, not build.

Auth policies
Spec-driven validation
Live API docs
Key provisioning
Isolated environments
Git deployment
Rate limiting
Developer portal

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