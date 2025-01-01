Zuplo
💸 API Monetization is now self-serve in Zuplo!

A Single Control Plane for Your APIs

Zuplo brings security, traffic control, usage, and developer access into one programmable layer in front of every API.

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Zuplo
Auth
Validation
Policies
Rate Limits
Edge
Observability
Environments
CI/CD
Portal
API Keys
Plans
AI Consumers
AccuWeather
Read the Case Study
Blockdaemon
Read the Case Study
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Read the Case Study
Finsolutia
Read the Case Study
VNDR
Read the Case Study
Mews
Read the Case Study
Yext
Read the Case Study
Zumiez
Read the Case Study

Build More, Manage Less

Stop maintaining API infrastructure. Ship features faster while Zuplo takes care of security, scaling, and control.

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Secure & Govern APIs

Protect your APIs from abuse with built-in security, access controls, and usage policies that are easy to define and enforce.

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Solo
$29/mo
1 API
10k req/mo
Community
Team
$149/mo
10 APIs
1M req/mo
Priority support
Enterprise
Custom
Unlimited
SLA 99.99%
Dedicated CSM

Monetize & Control Usage

Turn API traffic into revenue with tiered access, quotas, and usage tracking that grow with your business.

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LIVE
Rate Limit

Scale & Stay Reliable

Handle traffic spikes, sync storms, and real-world usage without firefighting or over-provisioning.

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$npx create-zuplo-api@latest
Creating new Zuplo project...
Installing dependencies: 100% complete
Generating API gateway config...
Setting up developer portal...
✓ Dev portal ready at localhost:3000

Ship Faster with Self-Serve APIs

Let developers onboard themselves with instant access, clear docs, and APIs that are ready to use from day one.

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Everything Your APIs Need, In One Place

Security, usage, traffic, and access—working together by design.

Built for Secure Growth

Scale APIs with confidence using a single control plane for security, traffic, and usage—running at the edge.

Global Edge Deployment

Run APIs at the edge across regions and cloud providers to minimize latency, increase reliability, and stay close to users—without managing infrastructure.

Policy-First Architecture

Control API behavior through declarative policies instead of custom code. Apply security, quotas, and traffic rules consistently across services and environments.

Guardrails, Not Bottlenecks

Built-in safeguards support growth without slowing teams or delaying releases. Developers keep delivering while protections remain firmly in place.

Usage Intelligence Built In

Understand who's calling your endpoints and how they're used—so you can enforce limits, protect revenue, and scale with confidence.

Trusted by Developers Building at Scale

From solo builders to global teams, developers rely on Zuplo to run secure, scalable APIs in production.

Finsolutia

We didn't touch a line of code, it's just plug and play. The results were very surprising, in just a couple of hours we had a great result and a fully working MCP Server.

Miguel Madeira

CTO & Co-Founder @ Finsolutia

Case Study
Yext

Zuplo gives us the flexibility to scale efficiently, ensures security and compliance, and reduces operational complexity so we can focus on building new capabilities.

Daryl Benzel

Staff Software Engineer @ Yext

Case Study
Blockdaemon

The move to Zuplo from our existing API Management vendor was easy, taking just over 2 months to switch mission critical systems, and we're saving over 70% on costs.

Ryan Waites

Senior Director @ Blockdaemon

Case Study
Finsolutia

We didn't touch a line of code, it's just plug and play. The results were very surprising, in just a couple of hours we had a great result and a fully working MCP Server.

Miguel Madeira

CTO & Co-Founder @ Finsolutia

Case Study
Yext

Zuplo gives us the flexibility to scale efficiently, ensures security and compliance, and reduces operational complexity so we can focus on building new capabilities.

Daryl Benzel

Staff Software Engineer @ Yext

Case Study
Blockdaemon

The move to Zuplo from our existing API Management vendor was easy, taking just over 2 months to switch mission critical systems, and we're saving over 70% on costs.

Ryan Waites

Senior Director @ Blockdaemon

Case Study
Finsolutia

We didn't touch a line of code, it's just plug and play. The results were very surprising, in just a couple of hours we had a great result and a fully working MCP Server.

Miguel Madeira

CTO & Co-Founder @ Finsolutia

Case Study
Yext

Zuplo gives us the flexibility to scale efficiently, ensures security and compliance, and reduces operational complexity so we can focus on building new capabilities.

Daryl Benzel

Staff Software Engineer @ Yext

Case Study
Blockdaemon

The move to Zuplo from our existing API Management vendor was easy, taking just over 2 months to switch mission critical systems, and we're saving over 70% on costs.

Ryan Waites

Senior Director @ Blockdaemon

Case Study
Finsolutia

We didn't touch a line of code, it's just plug and play. The results were very surprising, in just a couple of hours we had a great result and a fully working MCP Server.

Miguel Madeira

CTO & Co-Founder @ Finsolutia

Case Study
Yext

Zuplo gives us the flexibility to scale efficiently, ensures security and compliance, and reduces operational complexity so we can focus on building new capabilities.

Daryl Benzel

Staff Software Engineer @ Yext

Case Study
Blockdaemon

The move to Zuplo from our existing API Management vendor was easy, taking just over 2 months to switch mission critical systems, and we're saving over 70% on costs.

Ryan Waites

Senior Director @ Blockdaemon

Case Study
Rewiring America

Zuplo is the ultimate one-stop shop for all your API needs. With rate limiting, API key management, and documentation hosting, it saved us weeks of engineering time and let us focus on solving problems unique to our mission.

Tom Carden

Head of Engineering @ Rewiring America

Case Study
iTicket

Zuplo's built in policies, route editing, custom code, and Github version control all make surfacing our backend APIs to the world a breeze.

Reece Preston

Managing Director @ iTicket

Case Study
Rewiring America

Zuplo is the ultimate one-stop shop for all your API needs. With rate limiting, API key management, and documentation hosting, it saved us weeks of engineering time and let us focus on solving problems unique to our mission.

Tom Carden

Head of Engineering @ Rewiring America

Case Study
iTicket

Zuplo's built in policies, route editing, custom code, and Github version control all make surfacing our backend APIs to the world a breeze.

Reece Preston

Managing Director @ iTicket

Case Study
Rewiring America

Zuplo is the ultimate one-stop shop for all your API needs. With rate limiting, API key management, and documentation hosting, it saved us weeks of engineering time and let us focus on solving problems unique to our mission.

Tom Carden

Head of Engineering @ Rewiring America

Case Study
iTicket

Zuplo's built in policies, route editing, custom code, and Github version control all make surfacing our backend APIs to the world a breeze.

Reece Preston

Managing Director @ iTicket

Case Study
Rewiring America

Zuplo is the ultimate one-stop shop for all your API needs. With rate limiting, API key management, and documentation hosting, it saved us weeks of engineering time and let us focus on solving problems unique to our mission.

Tom Carden

Head of Engineering @ Rewiring America

Case Study
iTicket

Zuplo's built in policies, route editing, custom code, and Github version control all make surfacing our backend APIs to the world a breeze.

Reece Preston

Managing Director @ iTicket

Case Study

Frequently Asked Questions

Learn about API management and how Zuplo helps your team build better APIs.

Want a demo of Zuplo? Talk to an API expert

Scale without losing control.

Start free or talk to our team about running APIs in production.

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