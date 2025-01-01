Zuplo
Brand

Brand Guidelines

The Zuplo logo, brandmark, and color palette, plus the rules that keep everything looking consistent across press, partner, and community use.

Download Logos

Logos

Wordmark

Six color combinations. Pick the version with the best contrast for your background. Every variant is available as SVG (preferred), PNG, and JPG.

All assets live on the Zuplo CDN at https://cdn.zuplo.com/static/logos/<filename>.

Zuplo wordmark, Pink on White

Pink on White

Default wordmark for light surfaces.

SVG / PNG / JPG
Zuplo wordmark, Pink on Black

Pink on Black

Use on black or very dark surfaces.

SVG / PNG / JPG
Zuplo wordmark, Black on White

Black on White

Monochrome print or no-pink contexts.

SVG / PNG / JPG
Zuplo wordmark, Black on Pink

Black on Pink

Reverse mark on the Zuplo magenta background.

SVG / PNG / JPG
Zuplo wordmark, White on Black

White on Black

Reverse monochrome for dark surfaces.

SVG / PNG / JPG
Zuplo wordmark, White on Pink

White on Pink

Reverse mark on the Zuplo magenta background.

SVG / PNG / JPG

Brandmark & Icon

When the wordmark won't fit

For favicons, social avatars, app tiles, and tight thumbnails, use the brandmark or framed icon.

Zuplo Brand Icon

Brand Icon

App icon and avatar. Use when the wordmark won't fit (favicons, social avatars, app tiles).

SVG
Zuplo Brandmark

Brandmark

Standalone brandmark for compact contexts.

SVG
Zuplo Icon, Framed

Icon, Framed

Pink-framed icon for use as a thumbnail or feature graphic.

SVG / PNG
Zuplo Icon, Pink Framed

Icon, Pink Framed

Alternate framed icon on white.

PNG

Color Palette

Three colors. That's it.

Zuplo's identity is built on Vivid Magenta, Black, and White. Use these exact values across digital and print to keep the brand recognizable.

Vivid Magenta (Zuplo Pink)
Hex
RGB
CMYK
Black
Hex
RGB
CMYK
White
Hex
RGB
CMYK

Click any value to copy it to your clipboard.

Programmatic Access

URL format

Every asset on this page follows the same URL pattern. 

# URL format
https://cdn.zuplo.com/static/logos/<filename>.<ext>

# Examples
https://cdn.zuplo.com/static/logos/pink-white.svg
https://cdn.zuplo.com/static/logos/black-pink.png
https://cdn.zuplo.com/static/logos/icon.svg
https://cdn.zuplo.com/static/logos/brandmark.svg

# Filename pattern: <logo-color>-<background-color>
# Available wordmarks:
pink-white, pink-black, black-white, black-pink, white-black, white-pink
# Available formats: svg, png, jpg

Need the robots to do this for you? No problem, point them at /brand.md.

Logo Usage

Keep the logo clear and consistent

The Zuplo logo should always be clear and legible, with no alterations to its design, proportions, or colors. Follow these rules whenever you use the mark.

Preserve the mark

Do not alter the logo's design, proportions, colors, or typography. Use the official files. Do not redraw or recreate.

Give it room

Maintain clear space around the logo equal to at least the height of the 'Z' on all sides so it stays visible and legible.

Pick the right variant

Choose a logo variant that has sufficient contrast with the background. Use the pink-on-white or pink-on-black versions for emphasis.

Use high-resolution files

Use SVG wherever possible. Use PNG or JPG only when SVG is not supported by the destination. Never screenshot the logo.

Don't recolor or distort

Don't apply gradients, shadows, outlines, or rotations. Don't stretch or skew the logo. Don't place it on busy photographic backgrounds without a solid container.

Working with us on something?

Press, partnerships, and co-marketing. Drop us a line and we'll get back to you.

Contact Us About Zuplo