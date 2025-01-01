Brand Guidelines
The Zuplo logo, brandmark, and color palette, plus the rules that keep everything looking consistent across press, partner, and community use.
Logos
Wordmark
Six color combinations. Pick the version with the best contrast for your background. Every variant is available as SVG (preferred), PNG, and JPG.
All assets live on the Zuplo CDN at
https://cdn.zuplo.com/static/logos/<filename>.
Brandmark & Icon
When the wordmark won't fit
For favicons, social avatars, app tiles, and tight thumbnails, use the brandmark or framed icon.
Brand Icon
App icon and avatar. Use when the wordmark won't fit (favicons, social avatars, app tiles).
Brandmark
Standalone brandmark for compact contexts.
Icon, Pink Framed
Alternate framed icon on white.
Color Palette
Three colors. That's it.
Zuplo's identity is built on Vivid Magenta, Black, and White. Use these exact values across digital and print to keep the brand recognizable.
- Hex
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- RGB
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- CMYK
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- Hex
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- RGB
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- CMYK
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- Hex
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- RGB
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- CMYK
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Click any value to copy it to your clipboard.
Programmatic Access
URL format
Every asset on this page follows the same URL pattern.
# URL format
https://cdn.zuplo.com/static/logos/<filename>.<ext>
# Examples
https://cdn.zuplo.com/static/logos/pink-white.svg
https://cdn.zuplo.com/static/logos/black-pink.png
https://cdn.zuplo.com/static/logos/icon.svg
https://cdn.zuplo.com/static/logos/brandmark.svg
# Filename pattern: <logo-color>-<background-color>
# Available wordmarks:
pink-white, pink-black, black-white, black-pink, white-black, white-pink
# Available formats: svg, png, jpg
Need the robots to do this for you? No problem, point them at /brand.md.
Logo Usage
Keep the logo clear and consistent
The Zuplo logo should always be clear and legible, with no alterations to its design, proportions, or colors. Follow these rules whenever you use the mark.
Preserve the mark
Do not alter the logo's design, proportions, colors, or typography. Use the official files. Do not redraw or recreate.
Give it room
Maintain clear space around the logo equal to at least the height of the 'Z' on all sides so it stays visible and legible.
Pick the right variant
Choose a logo variant that has sufficient contrast with the background. Use the pink-on-white or pink-on-black versions for emphasis.
Use high-resolution files
Use SVG wherever possible. Use PNG or JPG only when SVG is not supported by the destination. Never screenshot the logo.
Don't recolor or distort
Don't apply gradients, shadows, outlines, or rotations. Don't stretch or skew the logo. Don't place it on busy photographic backgrounds without a solid container.
Working with us on something?
Press, partnerships, and co-marketing. Drop us a line and we'll get back to you.