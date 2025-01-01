Zuplo
Govern AI & Agent Access

Give your teams AI access. Keep every call accountable.

One gateway in front of the MCP servers and models you approve. Teams sign in with your IdP, budgets keep spend in bounds, and every tool call is audited per user — on the same policy engine that runs your APIs.

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Why one gateway

Saying yes to AI shouldn't mean losing track of it.

Your teams want Claude, Cursor, and ChatGPT wired into real systems, and your apps are calling models in production. The job isn't to slow any of that down — it's to give it a front door you control.

Approve once, publish one gateway

Vet an MCP server or model provider once, put it behind the gateway, and every team connects to the same governed endpoint. Saying yes gets faster, not riskier.

Budgets, not surprises

Per-team dollar budgets and spend caps on LLM traffic. Teams experiment freely inside limits you set — and the bill never outruns the plan.

Every call has a name on it

Every tool call and completion is attributed to the person behind the agent. When someone asks who did what, you answer from a dashboard, not a shrug.

How it works

One front door for AI, in three steps

01

Put the gateway in front

Add the MCP servers you approve — Linear, GitHub, Stripe, or your own internal ones — as routes on one gateway deployment, and route LLM traffic through the AI Gateway alongside them.

02

Teams sign in with your IdP

Claude, Cursor, and ChatGPT connect through standard MCP OAuth backed by Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Auth0, or any OIDC provider. Any client, any IdP, any auth method — and no shared keys in desktop apps.

03

Policies do the governing

Per-tool allow-lists, rate limits, dollar budgets, and audit logging run on every call — written once, enforced at the edge, versioned in your repo like the rest of your gateway config.

Both kinds of AI traffic

The MCP your teams use and the models your apps call

Agent tool calls and LLM completions run through the same gateway and the same policy pipeline — one place to set the rules, one place to see what happened.

Web Apps
AI Agents
Mobile
API Clients
API Gateway
Routing & transformation
Auth & authorization
Rate limiting & quotas
Request validation
Developer portal
OpenAPI-native · GitOps
MCP Server Support included
AI Gateway
LLM model routing
Prompt injection protection
Semantic caching
Budget & token control
Usage tracking by team
Auto-failover
MCP Gateway
Internal & external MCP servers
Virtual MCP servers
RBAC per team
Centralized audit logs
Prevent MCP sprawl
Sensitive tool access control
Your APIs
Databases
Microservices

Each gateway runs as its own project. MCP Server Support is built directly into the API Gateway — no extra deployment, no duplicate config.
MCP

The MCP servers your teams use

Front approved MCP servers from one deployment — one route per upstream. The gateway brokers credentials for you: per-user OAuth tokens encrypted at rest with automatic refresh, or a shared connection where a service account fits better. Curate exactly which tools each route exposes.

Explore MCP Gateway
LLM

The models your apps call

Route traffic across model providers in config, not code, with per-team dollar budgets and spend caps attached. Compose prompt-injection detection and secret masking as policies on the same pipeline.

Explore AI Gateway
Controls that hold up

Per-tool access. Per-user answers.

Per-tool access, enforced at the gateway

Capability filtering allow-lists the tools, prompts, and resources each route exposes — and blocks hidden tools even when a client invokes them by name. Go finer-grained with OpenFGA, AuthZEN, or Okta FGA integrations, or custom TypeScript authorization.

Audited per user, not per key

Every tool call carries the user's identity, client, capability, outcome, and latency. Slice it by team or upstream in Zuplo's analytics, or forward it to Datadog, Splunk, or New Relic next to the rest of your telemetry.

Identity

Works with the identity provider you already run

Teams sign in with the accounts they already have. Eleven first-class identity provider integrations, plus generic OIDC for everything else.

Okta Microsoft Entra ID Auth0 Google Clerk WorkOS Amazon Cognito Keycloak Logto OneLogin PingOne Any OIDC provider

Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions from platform and IT teams governing AI and agent access.

Give your teams AI access today

Put one governed gateway in front of the MCP servers and models you approve. The MCP Gateway and AI Gateway are included in every plan.

Start for Free Book a Demo