Learn MCP
Reference material for building against the Model Context Protocol, written from what actually happens on the wire rather than from the specification alone. Pick the area you are stuck in.
Where to start
Each topic indexes its own pages. Everything is dated, and says plainly where the specification stops and vendor behaviour begins.
Every page in this section was last fact-checked against current client and provider behaviour on or after July 24, 2026.
Ship MCP servers without rebuilding auth
A gateway in front of your MCP servers handles discovery, audience binding, and token validation once — for every server and every client.