Zuplo
Model Context Protocol

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Reference material for building against the Model Context Protocol, written from what actually happens on the wire rather than from the specification alone. Pick the area you are stuck in.

Topics

Where to start

Each topic indexes its own pages. Everything is dated, and says plainly where the specification stops and vendor behaviour begins.

Topic MCP authentication How a caller proves who it is to a remote MCP server. The methods, what each agent SDK and identity provider actually supports, and working client code for every one of them. 2 method guides
Reference Errors clients report Start from the string your client printed. Each page says what it means, how to confirm that is really your problem, and the fix for the platform you are on. 1 documented error

Every page in this section was last fact-checked against current client and provider behaviour on or after July 24, 2026.

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A gateway in front of your MCP servers handles discovery, audience binding, and token validation once — for every server and every client.

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