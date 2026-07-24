MCP Authentication
Every remote MCP server has to decide how callers prove who they are, and the specification leaves most of that decision open.
Where to start
The specification makes authorization OPTIONAL and says HTTP transports SHOULD, rather than MUST, conform to its OAuth flow. The choice is therefore not what the spec mandates but what your callers can present: a static key works across every agent SDK, platform identity removes the stored secret between workloads you own, and the spec OAuth flow is what the ChatGPT and Claude connector directories require.
Last verified July 24, 2026
Authentication methods
Each guide carries agent code for the connection, the server-side setup, and where the method stops being the right answer.
How the methods differ
Where each one stands with the specification, which callers can use it, and what it takes to set up.
- MCP spec
- Outside the spec's OAuth flow, which the spec makes optional
- Works with
- Supported by every agent SDK; hosted connectors are more limited
- Effort
- An afternoon
- MCP spec
- Platform identity rather than MCP authorization; the spec does not cover it
- Works with
- Your own workloads only; no MCP client can mint these tokens
- Effort
- A day, mostly IAM bindings
|Method
|MCP spec
|Works with
|Effort
|API key Any platform
|Outside the spec's OAuth flow, which the spec makes optional
|Supported by every agent SDK; hosted connectors are more limited
|An afternoon
|Google Cloud IAM Cloud Run
|Platform identity rather than MCP authorization; the spec does not cover it
|Your own workloads only; no MCP client can mint these tokens
|A day, mostly IAM bindings
What your identity provider supports
The spec OAuth flow depends on dynamic client registration (RFC 7591) and resource indicators (RFC 8707). Registration is supported by 3 of 7 providers. Resource indicators as the RFC writes them: 0 of 7, plus 1 partial.
Microsoft Entra ID
- Registration
- No
- Resource indicators
- No
No dynamic client registration, and no RFC 8414 metadata endpoint. Ask for an audience with
scope={resource}/.default rather than the
resource parameter.
Amazon Cognito
- Registration
- No
- Resource indicators
- No
Cognito's own docs state it does not support dynamic client registration. Pre-register the client.Source
Keycloak
- Registration
- Yes
- Resource indicators
- No
Keycloak documents that it "cannot recognize the
resource parameter". Use the
scope parameter plus an audience mapper on a client scope.
Auth0
- Registration
- Yes
- Resource indicators
- Partial
Dynamic registration must be enabled per tenant. Audience is set with the
audience parameter rather than
resource.
Ory Hydra
- Registration
- Yes
- Resource indicators
- No
Dynamic registration is off by default. Its registration response includes empty
client_uri and
logo_uri fields, which some clients reject during validation.
Zitadel
- Registration
- No
- Resource indicators
- No
Dynamic client registration is not implemented; the tracking issue has been open since April 2025.Source
authentik
- Registration
- No
- Resource indicators
- No
Not shipped. An implementation for the enterprise OAuth2 provider is in review.Source
|Provider
|Registration
|Resource indicators
|Notes
|Microsoft Entra ID Source
|No
|No
|No dynamic client registration, and no RFC 8414 metadata endpoint. Ask for an audience with
scope={resource}/.default rather than the
resource parameter.
|Amazon Cognito Source
|No
|No
|Cognito's own docs state it does not support dynamic client registration. Pre-register the client.
|Keycloak Source
|Yes
|No
|Keycloak documents that it "cannot recognize the
resource parameter". Use the
scope parameter plus an audience mapper on a client scope.
|Auth0 Source
|Yes
|Partial
|Dynamic registration must be enabled per tenant. Audience is set with the
audience parameter rather than
resource.
|Ory Hydra Source
|Yes
|No
|Dynamic registration is off by default. Its registration response includes empty
client_uri and
logo_uri fields, which some clients reject during validation.
|Zitadel Source
|No
|No
|Dynamic client registration is not implemented; the tracking issue has been open since April 2025.
|authentik Source
|No
|No
|Not shipped. An implementation for the enterprise OAuth2 provider is in review.
Provider support last verified July 24, 2026, against the source each row links.
When a connection fails
Each page names the string clients print, explains the mechanism, and gives the fix on every platform that causes it.
One policy engine for APIs, AI, and MCP
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