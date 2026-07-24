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MCP Authentication

Every remote MCP server has to decide how callers prove who they are, and the specification leaves most of that decision open.

Where to start

The specification makes authorization OPTIONAL and says HTTP transports SHOULD, rather than MUST, conform to its OAuth flow. The choice is therefore not what the spec mandates but what your callers can present: a static key works across every agent SDK, platform identity removes the stored secret between workloads you own, and the spec OAuth flow is what the ChatGPT and Claude connector directories require.

Last verified July 24, 2026

Guides

Authentication methods

Each guide carries agent code for the connection, the server-side setup, and where the method stops being the right answer.

API key API Key Authentication for MCP Servers Service-to-service calls where you control both the agent and the MCP server
Google Cloud IAM Authenticate an MCP Server with Google Cloud IAM Agents and MCP servers that both run in Google Cloud
Compare

How the methods differ

Where each one stands with the specification, which callers can use it, and what it takes to set up.

API key Any platform
MCP spec
Outside the spec's OAuth flow, which the spec makes optional
Works with
Supported by every agent SDK; hosted connectors are more limited
Effort
An afternoon
Google Cloud IAM Cloud Run
MCP spec
Platform identity rather than MCP authorization; the spec does not cover it
Works with
Your own workloads only; no MCP client can mint these tokens
Effort
A day, mostly IAM bindings
Identity providers

What your identity provider supports

The spec OAuth flow depends on dynamic client registration (RFC 7591) and resource indicators (RFC 8707). Registration is supported by 3 of 7 providers. Resource indicators as the RFC writes them: 0 of 7, plus 1 partial.

Microsoft Entra ID

Registration
No
Resource indicators
No

No dynamic client registration, and no RFC 8414 metadata endpoint. Ask for an audience with scope={resource}/.default rather than the resource parameter.

Source

Amazon Cognito

Registration
No
Resource indicators
No

Cognito's own docs state it does not support dynamic client registration. Pre-register the client.

Source

Keycloak

Registration
Yes
Resource indicators
No

Keycloak documents that it "cannot recognize the resource parameter". Use the scope parameter plus an audience mapper on a client scope.

Source

Auth0

Registration
Yes
Resource indicators
Partial

Dynamic registration must be enabled per tenant. Audience is set with the audience parameter rather than resource.

Source

Ory Hydra

Registration
Yes
Resource indicators
No

Dynamic registration is off by default. Its registration response includes empty client_uri and logo_uri fields, which some clients reject during validation.

Source

Zitadel

Registration
No
Resource indicators
No

Dynamic client registration is not implemented; the tracking issue has been open since April 2025.

Source

authentik

Registration
No
Resource indicators
No

Not shipped. An implementation for the enterprise OAuth2 provider is in review.

Source

Provider support last verified July 24, 2026, against the source each row links.

Errors

When a connection fails

Each page names the string clients print, explains the mechanism, and gives the fix on every platform that causes it.

MCP error Your MCP server returns a login page or 403 instead of 401 Something in front of your MCP server is enforcing authentication built for humans in browsers. Instead of the 401 an MCP client needs, it returns a login page, a redirect to one, or a bare 403 — so the client never learns how to authenticate.
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