A managed agent's connection to your MCP server failed on authentication: the server rejected the credential from the attached vault, required authentication when no matching credential was configured, or an `mcp_oauth` token refresh failed.

My MCP client fails with this error: mcp_authentication_failed_error What it means: A managed agent's connection to your MCP server failed on authentication: the server rejected the credential from the attached vault, required authentication when no matching credential was configured, or an `mcp_oauth` token refresh failed. Full diagnosis and the per-platform fixes, as agent-readable markdown: https://zuplo.com/learn/mcp/errors/mcp-authentication-failed-error-managed-agents.md Please: - Fetch and read that page before changing anything. - Inspect this project to work out what fronts my MCP server — framework, host, and identity provider. The correct fix differs by platform and that page enumerates the branches. - Confirm the diagnosis before editing anything. This check is read-only and changes nothing: # 1. What URL does the agent actually declare? # A running session can replace agent.mcp_servers session-locally without # creating a new agent version, so read the session too if one exists: # GET /v1/sessions/$SESSION_ID | jq '.agent.mcp_servers' curl -sS "https://api.anthropic.com/v1/agents/$AGENT_ID" \ -H "x-api-key: $ANTHROPIC_API_KEY" \ -H "anthropic-version: 2023-06-01" \ -H "anthropic-beta: managed-agents-2026-04-01" \ | jq '.mcp_servers' # 2. What URL is each credential in the attached vault keyed on? curl -sS https://api.anthropic.com/v1/vaults/$VAULT_ID/credentials \ -H "x-api-key: $ANTHROPIC_API_KEY" \ -H "anthropic-version: 2023-06-01" \ -H "anthropic-beta: managed-agents-2026-04-01" \ | jq '.data[] | {display_name, type: .auth.type, url: .auth.mcp_server_url}' # 3. mcp_oauth only: does the grant still work? curl -sS -X POST \ "https://api.anthropic.com/v1/vaults/$VAULT_ID/credentials/$CREDENTIAL_ID/mcp_oauth_validate?beta=true" \ -H "x-api-key: $ANTHROPIC_API_KEY" \ -H "anthropic-version: 2023-06-01" \ -H "anthropic-beta: managed-agents-2026-04-01" \ | jq '{status, has_refresh_token, mcp_probe, refresh}' - Apply only the branch that matches my setup. - Re-run the check afterwards to prove the error is gone. Tell me which branch you applied and why. Do not change authentication config unrelated to this error.

The error says authentication failed, so check first whether any credential was sent. That is two reads and a string comparison: the URL the agent declares, and the URL the credential is keyed on. Only then is it worth asking whether the token itself still works — and for an mcp_oauth credential Anthropic will tell you, including the HTTP response its own initialize probe got back.

Fix it

Compare two strings: the url the agent declares in mcp_servers[] , and the mcp_server_url on the vault credential. Anthropic normalizes scheme and host casing, a default port, and a trailing slash before matching them, and nothing else — so https://mcp.example.com/mcp and https://mcp.example.com/mcp/v1 are two different servers. No credential is attached, the connection is attempted unauthenticated, and your server's 401 surfaces as an authentication failure rather than as the configuration error it is. mcp_server_url is immutable, so the fix is to archive that credential and create a new one keyed on the exact string the agent declares. If the two already match and the credential is mcp_oauth , POST /v1/vaults/{vault_id}/credentials/{credential_id}/mcp_oauth_validate returns valid , invalid — the grant is gone and the end user has to re-authorize — or unknown , which is transient: wait and retry.

Have your agent fix this Copy a prompt that sends your coding agent to this page to find and apply the right fix for your project. Copy prompt

The cause depends on your platform. Pick yours.