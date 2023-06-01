How an Anthropic-managed agent authenticates to your MCP server

Can a Managed Agent send a custom header like X-API-Key to my MCP server? No. A Managed Agents mcp_servers entry takes type, name, and url and nothing else, and the two MCP vault credential types are mcp_oauth and static_bearer — both bearer tokens. Make the key work as a bearer token, or terminate the credential at a gateway that injects your own header upstream. claude.ai custom connectors are the one hosted exception: x-api-key is on the allowlist there.

Why is my Managed Agent connecting to the MCP server unauthenticated? Credentials are matched by URL. Both URLs are normalized first — scheme and host lowercased, default ports and trailing slashes stripped — but a different path, subdomain, or non-default port does not match, and Anthropic states that if none matches "the connection is attempted unauthenticated." Session creation does not validate this, so the failure arrives later as a session.error carrying mcp_authentication_failed_error.

Which IP addresses does Anthropic call my MCP server from? Outbound requests, including MCP tool calls, originate from 160.79.104.0/21 over IPv4; inbound is 160.79.104.0/23 and 2607:6bc0::/48. Five older addresses in 34.162.0.0/16 are documented as no longer in use; remove those from your firewall rules. On Claude Platform on AWS, outbound tool calls come from the same Anthropic ranges.

Is the Messages API MCP connector available on Bedrock or Google Cloud? No. Anthropic states it is available on the Claude API, Claude Platform on AWS, and Microsoft Foundry — on Foundry only with a Hosted on Anthropic deployment — and that "it is not currently available on Amazon Bedrock or Google Cloud."

How does an Anthropic agent reach an MCP server on a private network? Through an MCP tunnel or a self-hosted sandbox. The tunnel is a research preview with no uptime commitment; per Anthropic you run cloudflared and an Anthropic proxy inside your network, and cloudflared reaches the tunnel edge outbound-only on port 7844, TCP and UDP. Anthropic is explicit that "the tunnel carries encrypted traffic to your MCP server but does not authenticate to it" — you still layer your own OAuth or bearer token. Tunneled servers are reachable from Managed Agents and the Messages API; tunnels created through the Console are not available as connectors in claude.ai. A self-hosted sandbox is the other route: tool execution moves to your infrastructure, so network reach becomes your network policy.

Can a claude.ai custom connector use an API key instead of OAuth? Yes, through static_headers, which is in beta and being rolled out slowly. An organization administrator enters the value once, Claude never shows it again, and the credential is shared across the organization rather than per user. Header names come from a reviewed allowlist such as authorization, x-api-key, and x-auth-token, you can add up to four, and no scheme is added for you. Headers can ride alongside OAuth, with one exception: OAuth owns Authorization, so it cannot be configured as a request header on an OAuth connection.

Does Claude Code fall back to OAuth if my configured header is rejected? No. Anthropic's wording is that if you configured headers.Authorization and the server rejects that header, "Claude Code reports the connection as failed instead of falling back to OAuth." Remove the header to use the OAuth flow. For a rotating credential use headersHelper, a command that writes a JSON object of string key-value pairs to stdout and runs in a shell with a 10-second timeout.