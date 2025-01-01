Zuplo
Monetize & Control Usage

The Fastest Way to Monetize Your API

Secure, manage and monetize your API - featuring a self-service experience for your customers.

Book a Technical Call See How AccuWeather Did It

Pricing model

Request Metering

Charge per call. Grow with your customers.

Simple per-request pricing that scales naturally from 100 to 100M calls.

Starter

$0/mo
  • 100K req/mo
  • Unlimited API keys
  • Basic analytics
Popular

Builder

$25/mo
  • 1M req/mo
  • Custom domains
  • Advanced analytics
  • Webhooks

Enterprise

Custom
  • Unlimited requests
  • SLA 99.99%
  • Dedicated CSM
  • SSO & RBAC

Every revenue stream covered — from one platform.

My Dev Portal
MagnifyingGlassIconK

Getting Started

🔑
AuthenticationAPI keys & OAuth
🚀
Quick StartFirst request in 2 min
Rate LimitsQuotas & throttling
🔗
WebhooksEvent notifications

Your portal ships with your API.

Plan selection, API key management, and usage analytics — ready the moment your API is.

Learn more
terminal
Creating new Zuplo project...
Installing dependencies... done
→ Configuring routes from openapi.yaml
→ Generating developer portal...
→ Activating metering...
✓ Gateway live — 300+ edge locations
✓ Portal ready at portal.my-api.com
✓ Billing active — usage tracking on

Push to deploy. Monetization activates.

Git push deploys your gateway, generates your portal, and activates Stripe metering — all in one step.

Learn more
Token Billinglast 24h
OpenAI GPT-4o$24.96
1.2M tokens
Anthropic Claude$8.93
893K tokens
Google Gemini$2.16
432K tokens

Meter AI APIs by the token.

Per-model token metering across OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and more — with real-time cost tracking.

Learn more
Revenue Dashboard
MRR
$1,920
+12.1%
SUBSCRIBERS
11
15 total
NEW
3
this month
Active by Plan
Free (3)
Starter (2)
Pro (2)
Enterprise (4)
MRR Over Time
SepOctNovDecJanFeb

Revenue visibility, built in.

MRR, request volume, and key growth — all tracked automatically.

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The Problem

API Monetization is Broken

Stitching together 6 different tools takes 6–12 months and creates a fragile developer experience.

Auth provider API gateway Dev portal Billing system Analytics Docs generator
The Solution

One Platform. Both Sides Covered.

Zuplo replaces the patchwork with a single platform that serves both API providers and their consumers.

For You

The API Provider

Security

17+ auth methods, DDoS protection

Management

Global edge gateway routing

Analytics

Real-time usage tracking

Billing

Native Stripe integration

For Them

Your API Consumers

Sign Up

Instant, self-service onboarding

Test

Interactive API playground

Learn

Auto-generated OpenAPI docs

Buy

Self-service plan selection

AI & LLM APIs

Purpose-Built to Monetize AI APIs

AI economics are different. Zuplo handles token-based complexity natively.

  • Token-Based Billing: Meter by input/output tokens with per-model rates.
  • Monetize your MCP Servers: Turn any OpenAPI route into a billable MCP tool — no extra config.
  • Semantic Caching: Reduce LLM costs by 40–60% by caching similar requests.
  • Prompt Injection Detection: Built-in edge security for your models.

API Routes

GET/orders
POST/products
GET/invoices
Zuplo
Zuplo

MCP Tools + Billing

list_orders()$0.002/call
create_product()$0.005/call
get_invoice()$0.003/call
Metering activated
Claude
ChatGPT
Gemini

The business case

Stop Stitching. Start Shipping.

Month 6
Capability
DIY
With Zuplo

Developer Portal

$200K – $400K

9+ months
Day 1

AI Gateway

$84K – $126K

12+ months
Day 1

Complete Platform

$200K – $500K+

12 months
Day 1
Investment💸

Time

6\u201312 months

Cost

$200K\u2013$500K+

Time

0 hrs

Cost

$0

Frequently Asked Questions

Learn about API management and how Zuplo helps your team build better APIs.

Want a demo of Zuplo? Talk to an API expert

Turn your API into revenue.

Stop building billing infrastructure. Start earning.

Start Free Talk to an Architect