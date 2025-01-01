The Fastest Way to Monetize Your API
Secure, manage and monetize your API - featuring a self-service experience for your customers.
Pricing model
Charge per call. Grow with your customers.
Simple per-request pricing that scales naturally from 100 to 100M calls.
Starter
- 100K req/mo
- Unlimited API keys
- Basic analytics
Builder
- 1M req/mo
- Custom domains
- Advanced analytics
- Webhooks
Enterprise
- Unlimited requests
- SLA 99.99%
- Dedicated CSM
- SSO & RBAC
Every revenue stream covered — from one platform.
Getting Started
Your portal ships with your API.
Plan selection, API key management, and usage analytics — ready the moment your API is.Learn more
Push to deploy. Monetization activates.
Git push deploys your gateway, generates your portal, and activates Stripe metering — all in one step.Learn more
Meter AI APIs by the token.
Per-model token metering across OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and more — with real-time cost tracking.Learn more
Revenue visibility, built in.
MRR, request volume, and key growth — all tracked automatically.Learn more
API Monetization is Broken
Stitching together 6 different tools takes 6–12 months and creates a fragile developer experience.
One Platform. Both Sides Covered.
Zuplo replaces the patchwork with a single platform that serves both API providers and their consumers.
For You
The API Provider
17+ auth methods, DDoS protection
Global edge gateway routing
Real-time usage tracking
Native Stripe integration
For Them
Your API Consumers
Instant, self-service onboarding
Interactive API playground
Auto-generated OpenAPI docs
Self-service plan selection
AI & LLM APIs
Purpose-Built to Monetize AI APIs
AI economics are different. Zuplo handles token-based complexity natively.
- Token-Based Billing: Meter by input/output tokens with per-model rates.
- Monetize your MCP Servers: Turn any OpenAPI route into a billable MCP tool — no extra config.
- Semantic Caching: Reduce LLM costs by 40–60% by caching similar requests.
- Prompt Injection Detection: Built-in edge security for your models.
API Routes
MCP Tools + Billing
The business case
Stop Stitching. Start Shipping.
Developer Portal
$200K – $400K
AI Gateway
$84K – $126K
Complete Platform
$200K – $500K+
Time
6\u201312 months
Cost
$200K\u2013$500K+
Time
0 hrs
Cost
$0
Frequently Asked Questions
Learn about API management and how Zuplo helps your team build better APIs.
Want a demo of Zuplo? Talk to an API expert
Turn your API into revenue.
Stop building billing infrastructure. Start earning.