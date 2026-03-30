Monetize Your API with Zuplo

API Monetization is now self-serve in Zuplo. Set up plans, metering, Stripe checkout, and a developer portal for your API in under 10 minutes.

Late last year, we announced that AccuWeather, one of the premier brands in the API landscape, had migrated their gateway to Zuplo and was using our monetization product to power their entire developer experience. Pricing pages, Stripe checkout, API key provisioning, usage metering, overage billing. Go check out developers.accuweather.com if you haven’t already. That’s what production API monetization looks like.

Today, you can access that same system yourself. API Monetization is now self-serve in Zuplo.

Use this approach if you're: You have an API and want to charge for access

You need usage-based billing with metering and overages

You want a developer portal with self-serve, and API key management out of the box

You're building an API-first SaaS and don't want to spend months on billing infrastructure

APIs Are the Business Now

This isn’t just a nice-to-have feature. The way software gets built and consumed is shifting. APIs are how AI agents get work done. When an agent needs weather data, financial records, or any other service, it calls an API.

More and more companies are building their entire SaaS business around exactly this: monetize your data and services through APIs that both humans and agents can access. If you have something valuable behind an API, there is a growing market of autonomous consumers ready to pay for it.

That means the billing, metering, and access control layer around your API isn’t optional infrastructure. It’s absolutely necessary, and ideally it needs to work with MCP servers, because that’s increasingly how agents discover and consume APIs.

Everything we’re releasing today works with Zuplo’s MCP server support, so whatever you’re doing in that space, you’re covered.

Zuplo Monetization 10-Minute Walkthrough

11:23 Video Tutorial Monetize Your API in 10 Minutes Watch the full walkthrough of setting up API monetization with Zuplo, from plans and metering to Stripe checkout.

API Monetization Quick Start Set up plans, metering, Stripe checkout, and a developer portal for your API.

End-to-End API Monetization Experience

Zuplo’s monetization product handles the full stack:

Plans and pricing : Configure tiered plans with flat fees, usage-based pricing, graduated tiers, overages, and entitlements. Free tiers and freemium models are supported too.

: Configure tiered plans with flat fees, usage-based pricing, graduated tiers, overages, and entitlements. Free tiers and freemium models are supported too. Metering : Count requests (or anything else) per consumer. Enforce hard limits or allow soft overages with per-unit charges.

: Count requests (or anything else) per consumer. Enforce hard limits or allow soft overages with per-unit charges. Stripe integration : Connect your Stripe account and Zuplo handles checkout, payment processing, and subscription management.

: Connect your Stripe account and Zuplo handles checkout, payment processing, and subscription management. Developer portal : Your pricing page, subscription flow, API key provisioning, and usage dashboard are all built in. Fully customizable.

: Your pricing page, subscription flow, API key provisioning, and usage dashboard are all built in. Fully customizable. Monetization for MCP: If you’re running MCP servers through Zuplo, monetization works with those too. Gate access by plan tier, meter usage, charge accordingly.

See It in Production

If you want to know what this looks like at scale, AccuWeather’s developer portal is the reference. Custom-branded developer portal, tiered pricing with overages, beautiful API documentation, and their new Lightning API. All powered by Zuplo, including the monetization layer. That’s where this product has been running. Now it’s yours to use.

Try It Yourself

This is the first self-serve release of API Monetization. We want your feedback. Go set it up, break it, and tell us what’s missing. Whether you’re monetizing a traditional REST API or gating access to an MCP server by plan tier, we want to hear what you need next.

Get started :

Try Monetization for yourself