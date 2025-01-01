Graylark's rapid growth and the viral success of its photo geolocation AI models created a demand for a scalable, efficient API management system.

Initially, the team manually handled API key generation and customer onboarding through a cumbersome process involving Notion pages and GitHub. This manual approach was time-consuming and not sustainable, especially as larger enterprise clients began to show interest.

Additionally, the complexity and time investment required to set up and maintain traditional API gateways like Tyk and Apigee were significant barriers for the small, resource-constrained team.