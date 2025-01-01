SmarterX, which helps brands and retailers navigate regulations for regulated consumer products, was struggling with their existing Apigee API management solution. Their platform is built on eight years of retail and CPG data and serves over 1,700 customers.

Engineers at SmarterX found Apigee's interface complex and difficult to use effectively, with limited control over the request pipeline and connectivity. This complexity and inflexibility delayed their time to market for new features and integrations.

Additionally, as SmarterX's scaling demands grew, Apigee costs increased significantly, putting pressure on their operational budget and limiting their ability to invest in other areas of the business.