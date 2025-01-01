SmarterX Increased Time To Market And Developer Engagement
The transition from Apigee to Zuplo brought about transformative results for SmarterX. They achieved rapid deployment, moving from discovery to production-ready status in just one month, including API monetization and a developer portal.
Rapid Deployment
SmarterX achieved production-ready status, including API monetization and a developer portal, in just one month after switching to Zuplo.
Enhanced Developer Experience
SmarterX's developers showed significantly more engagement and productivity when working with Zuplo compared to their previous solution.
Significant Cost Savings
The switch to Zuplo resulted in substantial reductions in API gateway costs without sacrificing performance or capabilities.
About SmarterX
SmarterX helps brands and retailers make precise decisions about regulated consumer products. Their platform, which is built on eight years of retail and CPG data, simplifies navigation of regulations related to waste, storage, and transportation, while automating supply chain decisions.Visit SmarterX
The Challenge
Challenges with Apigee
SmarterX, which helps brands and retailers navigate regulations for regulated consumer products, was struggling with their existing Apigee API management solution. Their platform is built on eight years of retail and CPG data and serves over 1,700 customers.
Engineers at SmarterX found Apigee's interface complex and difficult to use effectively, with limited control over the request pipeline and connectivity. This complexity and inflexibility delayed their time to market for new features and integrations.
Additionally, as SmarterX's scaling demands grew, Apigee costs increased significantly, putting pressure on their operational budget and limiting their ability to invest in other areas of the business.
Complex Usability
Engineers struggled to utilize Apigee's features effectively
Restrictive Functionality
Limited control over the request pipeline and connectivity
Slow Development
Complex interface and inflexibility delayed time to market
High Costs
Apigee costs increased significantly as scaling demands grew
The Solution
Developer-Friendly API Management
After exploring various alternatives, SmarterX selected Zuplo for its superior developer experience and cost efficiency. Zuplo provided an intuitive and developer-friendly environment that seamlessly integrated with their existing workflows.
The platform's intuitive interface simplified development for engineers, streamlining code development and testing processes. This ease of use, combined with greater control over the request pipeline and connectivity, enabled faster integrations and reduced time to market.
Additionally, Zuplo offered a highly cost-effective solution that significantly cut SmarterX's API management expenses, allowing them to reallocate resources to other critical areas of their business.
The natural programmable nature of Zuplo makes it easy to integrate into any dev team and partner with developers to own it rather than have operations people do it.
Kevin Kuhl, Director of DevOps, SmarterX
The Results
Measurable Impact
30 Days to Production Readiness
SmarterX achieved remarkable speed in going from discovery to production-ready status in just one month, including API monetization and a fully functional developer portal, accelerating their time to market.
3x Developer Engagement
Engineers at SmarterX showed three times more engagement when working with Zuplo compared to Apigee, thanks to the platform's intuitive interface and seamless integration with existing workflows.
75% Cost Reduction
SmarterX realized a substantial 75% reduction in API gateway costs after switching to Zuplo, allowing them to invest those savings in other critical areas of their business.
Enhanced Performance
With Zuplo, SmarterX experienced improved latency and reliability in their API infrastructure, providing a better experience for their 1,700+ customers across the retail and CPG sectors.
Ready to accelerate your time to market?
Zuplo helped SmarterX achieve significant improvements in developer engagement and deployment speed. Experience the same benefits for your business.