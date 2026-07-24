API Key Authentication for MCP Servers
A static key in a request header is the most common way to authenticate service-to-service calls to a remote MCP server.Show me the examples
How it works
The agent sends
Authorization: Bearer <key> on every request to the MCP server. The server checks the key and resolves it to a caller before running a tool. Agent SDKs take the header when the client is constructed, so the first request on the wire is an authenticated
initialize — there is no unauthenticated probe, no 401, no
.well-known lookup and no browser step.
Last verified July 24, 2026
- Best for
- Service-to-service calls where you control both the agent and the MCP server
- MCP spec
- Outside the spec's OAuth flow, which the spec makes optional
- Works with
- Supported by every agent SDK; hosted connectors are more limited
- Effort
- An afternoon
Connect your agent
Pick your language and SDK. Each sample connects to the server, sends the credential, and exposes the tools to the model.
import { query } from "@anthropic-ai/claude-agent-sdk";
// `type: "http"` is streamable HTTP; `"sse"` is the older transport.
for await (const message of query({
prompt: "Search for open orders.",
options: {
mcpServers: {
example: {
type: "http",
url: "https://mcp.example.com/mcp",
headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${process.env.MCP_API_KEY}` },
},
},
// Auto-approves these tools. Anything unlisted stops for a
// permission prompt, which a headless run never gets past.
allowedTools: ["mcp__example__search"],
},
})) {
console.log(message);
}
When to use something else
Where this method fits, and where it stops being the right answer.
Use this when
- Both ends belong to you: an agent calling your own MCP server, a scheduled job, a CI step.
- One credential can represent the whole integration, because no end user's identity needs to reach the API behind the server.
- You need something that works across every agent SDK without a browser step.
Use something else when
- The agent and the MCP server run in the same cloud, where workload identity removes the secret entirely.
- The server will be listed in the ChatGPT or Claude connector directories, both of which require the spec OAuth flow.
- Calls are made on behalf of a named person, or the audit trail has to identify a user rather than a caller.
The specification makes authorization OPTIONAL and says HTTP transports SHOULD, rather than MUST, conform to its OAuth flow. A static key therefore sits outside the spec rather than in conflict with it. The spec provides no way to advertise that a server expects a key, which is why each caller has to be configured directly.
Where a gateway helps
The difficult part is serving static keys and OAuth from one endpoint. Both have to work without the metadata document capturing callers that already hold a credential, and that ordering gets reimplemented in every server unless something in front of them owns it.
Both modes terminate at the edge: a valid static credential dispatches, and only callers without one receive the 401 and
WWW-Authenticate challenge.
Keys, quotas and rotation live in one place, and moving to an identity provider or workload identity later leaves the servers untouched.
Per-call audit logs and per-caller tool filtering come from the same policy layer.
Common questions
Details that come up when authenticating MCP servers with API key.
One policy engine for APIs, AI, and MCP
Put your MCP servers behind a gateway that speaks every identity provider, filters tools per role, and logs every call.