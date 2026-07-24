API Key Authentication for MCP Servers

The agent sends Authorization: Bearer <key> on every request to the MCP server. The server checks the key and resolves it to a caller before running a tool. Agent SDKs take the header when the client is constructed, so the first request on the wire is an authenticated initialize — there is no unauthenticated probe, no 401, no .well-known lookup and no browser step.

How it works

Best for Service-to-service calls where you control both the agent and the MCP server

MCP spec Outside the spec's OAuth flow, which the spec makes optional

Works with Supported by every agent SDK; hosted connectors are more limited