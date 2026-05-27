Copy page MCP Gateway MCP Gateway

Beta The MCP Gateway is in beta. The configuration model and APIs may change before general availability. Build with it, share feedback — just pin a compatibility date and expect the occasional rough edge.

The Zuplo MCP Gateway fronts one or more remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers with a single, OAuth-protected endpoint that AI clients connect to. Users sign in once through your identity provider, the gateway brokers credentials to each upstream server, and every tool call lands in your analytics — without raw tokens ever reaching the AI client.

What it does

The gateway sits between MCP clients (Claude Desktop, Claude Code, ChatGPT, Cursor, VS Code, and any other client that speaks the MCP authorization spec) and the upstream MCP servers your team relies on (Linear, Notion, Stripe, GitHub, Slack, internal services, and so on). For each MCP request, the gateway authenticates the user against your identity provider, mints an independent upstream credential, optionally curates the capabilities the upstream exposes, and produces a structured analytics event the platform team can audit.

The five problems an MCP Gateway solves

Without a gateway, every MCP server an employee connects to is its own silo — its own OAuth flow, its own audit trail (or none), its own surface area for prompt injection or token misuse. Each gateway feature maps to one of five problems that show up the moment a team uses more than one or two MCP servers:

Discovery. A single catalog of approved MCP servers your developers and agents can connect to. No more sharing OAuth client IDs in Slack. Authentication. Translation from your corporate SSO to whatever each upstream MCP requires. MCP client config files no longer hold raw upstream credentials. Authorization. Curate which tools each route exposes. A read-only view of Stripe and a full-power view of the same upstream is a configuration change, not a separate deployment. Observability. Every tool call, capability list, and auth event is structured-logged and visible in the analytics dashboard. Guardrails. Compose the gateway with Zuplo's PII redaction, prompt injection detection, and other security policies. The MCP traffic runs through the same policy engine your REST APIs already use.

Two ways the gateway is used

The same product solves two distinct shapes of problem:

Inside-out — governing how your own employees and internal agents reach third-party MCP servers (Linear, Notion, Stripe, Grafana, Slack, and dozens of others). This is how Zuplo's own team uses the MCP Gateway day to day: every internal MCP call from every employee goes through one gateway.

— governing how your own employees and internal agents reach third-party MCP servers (Linear, Notion, Stripe, Grafana, Slack, and dozens of others). This is how Zuplo's own team uses the MCP Gateway day to day: every internal MCP call from every employee goes through one gateway. Outside-in — publishing your own MCP server to external consumers with the same OAuth, rate limiting, audit, and analytics surface you'd expect from any modern API.

How it fits into Zuplo

The MCP Gateway isn't a separate product. It's a set of policies and a route handler that run inside the same Zuplo platform that runs your REST and GraphQL APIs. A project gets MCP Gateway functionality by adding the McpGatewayPlugin , an MCP OAuth policy, and one MCP route per upstream — the same OpenAPI-as-config model, the same deployment and observability primitives, applied to MCP traffic. If your team already uses Zuplo, every existing skill and integration carries over.

MCP Gateway vs. the MCP Server handler

Zuplo offers two distinct MCP features. They solve different problems and can live in the same project.

Feature What it does When to use it MCP Gateway Proxies traffic to one or more upstream MCP servers. Handles OAuth, capability curation, and analytics. You want to expose existing MCP servers (Linear, Stripe, internal services, etc.) to AI clients through one endpoint. MCP Server handler Turns your OpenAPI routes into an MCP server. Each route becomes an MCP tool, prompt, or resource. You want to expose your own API as MCP so AI clients can call it as tools.

If you maintain your own REST or GraphQL API and want AI agents to use it, reach for the MCP Server handler. If you want a single front door to a set of MCP servers that already exist, this is the right product.

Architecture

MCP Clients Zuplo MCP Gateway Upstream MCP Servers Claude Desktop Cursor ChatGPT OAuth 2.1 AS + RS MCP route Capability filter Per-user token store Linear Notion Stripe OIDC Identity Provider Press enter or space to select a node. You can then use the arrow keys to move the node around. Press delete to remove it and escape to cancel. Press enter or space to select an edge. You can then press delete to remove it or escape to cancel.

Each client connects to one or more MCP routes on the gateway. Each route is a path in routes.oas.json that uses the McpProxyHandler and points at one upstream MCP server, optionally with a curated subset of its capabilities. The gateway is built on the standard MCP authorization spec, so any spec-compliant MCP client discovers and authenticates against it without custom configuration.

Who it's for

Platform teams that want to ship a single, governed MCP endpoint to developers and let them connect their preferred AI clients.

that want to ship a single, governed MCP endpoint to developers and let them connect their preferred AI clients. Security and IT teams that need SSO, audit logs, and the ability to curate tool exposure.

that need SSO, audit logs, and the ability to curate tool exposure. Anyone building agents that need to call multiple upstream MCP services without managing per-server credentials in client config files.

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