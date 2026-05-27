Copy page MCP Gateway MCP Gateway quickstart

By the end of this guide you'll have a Zuplo MCP Gateway fronting Linear at https://<your-gateway>/mcp/linear-v1 , Claude Desktop signed in through Auth0, and your own Linear account connected through the gateway's per-user OAuth flow. From there, prompting Claude with "list my open Linear issues" returns real results proxied through the gateway, and you'll see the call show up in the project's analytics.

The MCP Gateway isn't a separate project type — every Zuplo project can become an MCP Gateway by adding a plugin, a couple of policies, and a route. The example uses Linear as the upstream MCP server and Auth0 as the identity provider, but the same pattern applies to any upstream that speaks the MCP authorization spec and any OIDC-compatible identity provider. For a generic OIDC setup, see Configuring Okta.

Prerequisites

A Zuplo project. Create one from the new project page if you don't have one already.

An Auth0 tenant with a Regular Web Application configured. The Auth0 setup section in Configuring Auth0 covers the dashboard side.

The AUTH0_DOMAIN , AUTH0_CLIENT_ID , and AUTH0_CLIENT_SECRET from your Auth0 application.

Pin the compatibility date MCP Gateway features require compatibilityDate >= 2026-03-01 in zuplo.jsonc : zuplo.jsonc zuplo.jsonc { "version" : 1 , "compatibilityDate" : "2026-03-01" } Existing projects on an older date need to bump it before adding MCP features. New projects default to a recent date, so most won't need to change anything. Register the MCP Gateway plugin Add a modules/zuplo.runtime.ts file (or edit the existing one) and register McpGatewayPlugin : modules/zuplo.runtime.ts modules/zuplo.runtime.ts import { RuntimeExtensions } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; import { McpGatewayPlugin } from "@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new McpGatewayPlugin ()); } The plugin registers the OAuth metadata, authorization endpoints, consent page, and upstream connect callbacks the gateway needs. Add an MCP OAuth policy Open config/policies.json and add the Auth0 MCP OAuth policy. It authenticates inbound MCP requests against your Auth0 tenant: config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "auth0-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-auth0-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpAuth0OAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "auth0Domain" : "$env(AUTH0_DOMAIN)" , "clientId" : "$env(AUTH0_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(AUTH0_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } } auth0Domain is a bare hostname ( my-tenant.us.auth0.com ), not a URL. Set the three environment variables on the project — AUTH0_DOMAIN in plain config and AUTH0_CLIENT_ID / AUTH0_CLIENT_SECRET in the secret store. Using a different identity provider? Auth0 is just the example. The gateway ships first-class wrappers for Okta, Microsoft Entra, Google, Clerk, Cognito, Keycloak, Logto, OneLogin, PingOne, and WorkOS, plus a generic OIDC fallback. See the provider catalog for the full list — the rest of this quickstart works the same way once your wrapper is configured. Add a token-exchange policy for the upstream Each OAuth-protected upstream gets its own mcp-token-exchange-inbound policy. The policy looks up the user's upstream credential and attaches it as the upstream Authorization header. Add this entry to config/policies.json : config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "mcp-token-exchange-linear" , "policyType" : "mcp-token-exchange-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "displayName" : "Linear" , "protectedResourceMetadataUrl" : "https://mcp.linear.app/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource" , "authMode" : "user-oauth" , "scopes" : [], "clientRegistration" : { "mode" : "auto" } } } } authMode: "user-oauth" means each user connects their own Linear account the first time they call the route. clientRegistration: { "mode": "auto" } lets the gateway register itself with Linear's OAuth server on demand, using OAuth Client ID Metadata Documents with a DCR fallback — no upstream client credentials need to live in source control. Add the route Open config/routes.oas.json and add an MCP route. The handler points at Linear's MCP server URL; the inbound policy chain attaches the OAuth policy followed by the token exchange policy: config/routes.oas.json config/routes.oas.json { "openapi" : "3.1.0" , "info" : { "title" : "MCP Gateway" , "version" : "0.1.0" }, "paths" : { "/mcp/linear-v1" : { "get,post" : { "operationId" : "linear-mcp-server" , "summary" : "Linear MCP Proxy" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpProxyHandler" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "https://mcp.linear.app/mcp" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "auth0-managed-oauth" , "mcp-token-exchange-linear" ] } } } } } } operationId is the stable identifier for the route. It appears in analytics and is part of the per-user upstream connection key — pick it once and don't change it. The path is whatever you set in the route — /mcp/<provider>-v<n> is the convention, but any path the OpenAPI router accepts works. Run the gateway Run zuplo dev from the project root: Terminal Code zuplo dev The route is now reachable at http://127.0.0.1:9000/mcp/linear-v1 . Deploy when you're ready to expose it publicly; the route then lives at https://<your-deployment>/mcp/linear-v1 . Checkpoint: confirm the OAuth policy is wired up Send an unauthenticated POST and expect a 401 : Terminal Code curl -i -X POST http://127.0.0.1:9000/mcp/linear-v1 \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","method":"tools/list","id":1}' The response should be 401 Unauthorized with a WWW-Authenticate: Bearer header pointing at /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp/linear-v1 . That 401 is the gateway telling a future MCP client "you need to authenticate first" — it confirms the OAuth policy is loaded. If you see a 200, 404, or 500 instead, the OAuth policy isn't attached to the route. Connect Claude Desktop Open Claude Desktop, go to Settings → Connectors, scroll to the bottom of the list, and click Add custom connector. Paste the route URL — for the locally-running gateway, that's http://127.0.0.1:9000/mcp/linear-v1 ; for a deployed gateway, use the public URL — and click Add. Claude Desktop opens the gateway's OAuth flow in a browser: Sign in with Auth0. The gateway's consent page lists Linear with a Connect button. Click Connect, complete Linear's OAuth flow, then click Authorize to finish. Checkpoint: Claude is connected Back in Claude Desktop, the new connector appears in Settings → Connectors marked as connected. Subsequent requests from Claude reuse the tokens the gateway just issued. For per-client setup details, see Connect MCP clients. Test it In Claude Desktop, prompt the model with something that requires Linear — "list my open issues" is a good test. Claude asks for permission to call the tool, then returns results proxied through the gateway. Open the project's Analytics dashboard and switch to the MCP tab to see the call appear in the events timeline, the success rate, the top capabilities table, and the user breakdown.

You now have a working MCP Gateway in front of Linear: Claude Desktop authenticates against Auth0, the gateway exchanges that for a per-user Linear token, and every call lands in your analytics. The same shape — one OAuth policy, one token-exchange policy per upstream, one route per upstream — scales out to as many upstream MCP servers as you want to front.

Next steps

Connect more clients — Claude Code, Cursor, VS Code, ChatGPT, and any other MCP client.

How it works — the request lifecycle and the two OAuth surfaces.

Add more upstreams — front several upstream MCP servers from one Zuplo project.

Capability filtering — curate the tools, prompts, and resources each route exposes, including description and annotation overrides.