Copy page MCP Gateway Gateway reference

This page is the lookup table for facts about the gateway — every URL it exposes, every default TTL, the OAuth scope it issues, the headers it honors, and the configuration constants you need to set.

Public URLs

The URLs below are all relative to the gateway origin. For a project deployed to https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev with an MCP route at /mcp/linear-v1 , the public route is https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp/linear-v1 .

Well-known metadata

Path Methods Purpose /.well-known/oauth-authorization-server GET , OPTIONS RFC 8414 Authorization Server metadata for the gateway. Issuer is the gateway origin. /.well-known/oauth-authorization-server/{routePath*} GET , OPTIONS Per-route AS metadata. The issuer is rebound to the route's canonical URI, and authorization_endpoint points at /oauth/authorize/{routePath} . /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/{routePath*} GET , OPTIONS RFC 9728 Protected Resource Metadata for an MCP route. Lists resource , resource_name , authorization_servers , bearer_methods_supported , scopes_supported , and mcp_protocol_version . /.well-known/oauth-client/{connection} GET OAuth Client ID Metadata Document the gateway hosts to identify itself to an upstream provider. Requires the ?authProfileId= query parameter.

These routes are CORS-permissive ( Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * ) because spec-compliant browser-resident MCP clients fetch them cross-origin.

OAuth endpoints

Path Methods Purpose /oauth/register POST RFC 7591 Dynamic Client Registration. Supports none , client_secret_basic , client_secret_post , and private_key_jwt token-endpoint auth methods. DCR clients expire after 90 days. /oauth/authorize GET Gateway-wide authorization endpoint. Requires the resource parameter unless exactly one MCP route is configured. /oauth/authorize/{routePath*} GET Per-route authorization endpoint. The resource is implicit from the path. /oauth/callback GET Browser-login callback from the configured identity provider. Renders the consent page. /oauth/setup GET , POST Consent screen. Lists the upstream the requested MCP route depends on. POST accepts decision=continue / approve / cancel . /oauth/token POST RFC 6749 token endpoint. Supports authorization_code and refresh_token grants. /oauth/revoke POST RFC 7009 revocation endpoint. Accepts public-client revocations without authentication. /oauth/dev-login GET Loopback-only dev shortcut. Returns 403 over non-loopback addresses.

Upstream connection endpoints

Path Methods Purpose /auth/connections/{connection}/connect GET Browser entry to the upstream OAuth flow. With redirect=true , returns a 302 to the upstream /authorize ; otherwise returns 428 with the connect-required payload. /auth/connections/{connection}/callback GET Upstream OAuth callback. Renders a success or failure page.

Customer-defined MCP routes

Path Methods Purpose /<route-path> (one per upstream, e.g. /mcp/linear ) GET returns 405 ; POST proxies upstream The MCP route endpoints themselves. AI clients connect here. Path is set in routes.oas.json .

OAuth scopes

The gateway issues exactly one scope on access tokens:

Scope Meaning mcp:tools Permission to call MCP methods ( tools/call , tools/list , prompts/get , resources/read , and so on) on the bound MCP route.

DCR requests that include any other scope value are rejected with invalid_client_metadata . Token responses always include scope: "mcp:tools" .

Default TTLs

What Default Where to override Rationale Browser session ( zuplo_mcp_session ) 8 hours browserLogin.sessionTtlSeconds on the OAuth policy. Aligns with a typical workday so users don't re-authenticate mid-session. Access token 15 minutes gateway.accessTokenTtlSeconds on the OAuth policy. Short window contains the blast radius of a leaked token. The token endpoint upper-bounds this by the grant's remaining lifetime, so refresh-rotated tokens shorten as the grant ages. Refresh token / grant ~10 years gateway.refreshTokenTtlSeconds on the OAuth policy. Downstream refresh grants are gateway client sessions, not upstream OAuth token lifetimes. The default is intentionally long so the gateway doesn't impose a shorter session bound than the upstream provider's refresh-token policy already does. DCR-registered client 90 days Not configurable. Encourages clients to use CIMD where possible; stale DCR clients age out automatically. Authorization code 60 seconds Not configurable. OAuth 2.1 recommendation. oauth_authorize state 15 minutes browserLogin.stateTtlSeconds . Window between /oauth/authorize and /oauth/callback .

Headers

Required on requests to MCP routes

Header Required Notes Authorization: Bearer <token> Yes (after initial 401) Opaque access token issued by /oauth/token . Tokens in query strings are rejected. Accept: application/json, text/event-stream Yes Per the Streamable HTTP transport spec. The gateway forwards the body as-is. MCP-Protocol-Version: 2025-11-25 Yes after initialize Per the MCP spec. The gateway tracks the current MCP protocol revision.

Honored when present

Header Purpose Host Source for the gateway's issuer URL in AS metadata. X-Forwarded-Host Used when behind a reverse proxy or custom domain that rewrites Host .

If the issuer in your AS metadata document looks wrong (for example, https://*.zuplosite.com instead of your custom domain), check that your proxy or CDN propagates one of those headers correctly.

Stripped before upstream

Inbound auth headers don't leak to the upstream — the gateway sets its own upstream Authorization header.

MCP Gateway features require compatibilityDate >= 2026-03-01 in zuplo.jsonc :

Code Code { "compatibilityDate" : "2026-03-01" , }

See Compatibility dates.

Authorization Server metadata extensions

In addition to the standard RFC 8414 / OIDC discovery fields, the gateway publishes a vendor extension:

Field Type Values Purpose x-zuplo-browser-login-kind string "federated_oidc" , "local_dev" Lets client tooling special-case local development configurations (which use /oauth/dev-login and a loopback IdP).

Public route URL pattern

Each MCP route exposes a stable public URL:

Code https://<gateway-origin>/<route-path>

<gateway-origin> is your Zuplo deployment URL (for example https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev ) or your custom domain.

is your Zuplo deployment URL (for example ) or your custom domain. <route-path> is the path set in config/routes.oas.json for the route — for example /mcp/linear-v1 . The convention is /mcp/<provider>-v<n> , but any path works.

Related references

How it works — request lifecycle and architecture.

Troubleshooting — symptoms, causes, and fixes for the issues these defaults most often cause.

MCP authorization spec (2025-11-25) — the canonical reference for the auth model the gateway implements.

MCP Streamable HTTP transport — the transport semantics the gateway uses.