Gateway reference
This page is the lookup table for facts about the gateway — every URL it exposes, every default TTL, the OAuth scope it issues, the headers it honors, and the configuration constants you need to set.
Public URLs
The URLs below are all relative to the gateway origin. For a project deployed to
https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev with an MCP route at
/mcp/linear-v1, the public
route is
https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp/linear-v1.
Well-known metadata
|Path
|Methods
|Purpose
/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server
GET,
OPTIONS
|RFC 8414 Authorization Server metadata for the gateway. Issuer is the gateway origin.
/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server/{routePath*}
GET,
OPTIONS
|Per-route AS metadata. The issuer is rebound to the route's canonical URI, and
authorization_endpoint points at
/oauth/authorize/{routePath}.
/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/{routePath*}
GET,
OPTIONS
|RFC 9728 Protected Resource Metadata for an MCP route. Lists
resource,
resource_name,
authorization_servers,
bearer_methods_supported,
scopes_supported, and
mcp_protocol_version.
/.well-known/oauth-client/{connection}
GET
|OAuth Client ID Metadata Document the gateway hosts to identify itself to an upstream provider. Requires the
?authProfileId= query parameter.
These routes are CORS-permissive (
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *) because
spec-compliant browser-resident MCP clients fetch them cross-origin.
OAuth endpoints
|Path
|Methods
|Purpose
/oauth/register
POST
|RFC 7591 Dynamic Client Registration. Supports
none,
client_secret_basic,
client_secret_post, and
private_key_jwt token-endpoint auth methods. DCR clients expire after 90 days.
/oauth/authorize
GET
|Gateway-wide authorization endpoint. Requires the
resource parameter unless exactly one MCP route is configured.
/oauth/authorize/{routePath*}
GET
|Per-route authorization endpoint. The
resource is implicit from the path.
/oauth/callback
GET
|Browser-login callback from the configured identity provider. Renders the consent page.
/oauth/setup
GET,
POST
|Consent screen. Lists the upstream the requested MCP route depends on.
POST accepts
decision=continue /
approve /
cancel.
/oauth/token
POST
|RFC 6749 token endpoint. Supports
authorization_code and
refresh_token grants.
/oauth/revoke
POST
|RFC 7009 revocation endpoint. Accepts public-client revocations without authentication.
/oauth/dev-login
GET
|Loopback-only dev shortcut. Returns
403 over non-loopback addresses.
Upstream connection endpoints
|Path
|Methods
|Purpose
/auth/connections/{connection}/connect
GET
|Browser entry to the upstream OAuth flow. With
redirect=true, returns a 302 to the upstream
/authorize; otherwise returns
428 with the connect-required payload.
/auth/connections/{connection}/callback
GET
|Upstream OAuth callback. Renders a success or failure page.
Customer-defined MCP routes
|Path
|Methods
|Purpose
/<route-path> (one per upstream, e.g.
/mcp/linear)
GET returns
405;
POST proxies upstream
|The MCP route endpoints themselves. AI clients connect here. Path is set in
routes.oas.json.
OAuth scopes
The gateway issues exactly one scope on access tokens:
|Scope
|Meaning
mcp:tools
|Permission to call MCP methods (
tools/call,
tools/list,
prompts/get,
resources/read, and so on) on the bound MCP route.
DCR requests that include any other scope value are rejected with
invalid_client_metadata. Token responses always include
scope: "mcp:tools".
Default TTLs
|What
|Default
|Where to override
|Rationale
|Browser session (
zuplo_mcp_session)
|8 hours
browserLogin.sessionTtlSeconds on the OAuth policy.
|Aligns with a typical workday so users don't re-authenticate mid-session.
|Access token
|15 minutes
gateway.accessTokenTtlSeconds on the OAuth policy.
|Short window contains the blast radius of a leaked token. The token endpoint upper-bounds this by the grant's remaining lifetime, so refresh-rotated tokens shorten as the grant ages.
|Refresh token / grant
|~10 years
gateway.refreshTokenTtlSeconds on the OAuth policy.
|Downstream refresh grants are gateway client sessions, not upstream OAuth token lifetimes. The default is intentionally long so the gateway doesn't impose a shorter session bound than the upstream provider's refresh-token policy already does.
|DCR-registered client
|90 days
|Not configurable.
|Encourages clients to use CIMD where possible; stale DCR clients age out automatically.
|Authorization code
|60 seconds
|Not configurable.
|OAuth 2.1 recommendation.
oauth_authorize state
|15 minutes
browserLogin.stateTtlSeconds.
|Window between
/oauth/authorize and
/oauth/callback.
Headers
Required on requests to MCP routes
|Header
|Required
|Notes
Authorization: Bearer <token>
|Yes (after initial 401)
|Opaque access token issued by
/oauth/token. Tokens in query strings are rejected.
Accept: application/json, text/event-stream
|Yes
|Per the Streamable HTTP transport spec. The gateway forwards the body as-is.
MCP-Protocol-Version: 2025-11-25
|Yes after
initialize
|Per the MCP spec. The gateway tracks the current MCP protocol revision.
Honored when present
|Header
|Purpose
Host
|Source for the gateway's issuer URL in AS metadata.
X-Forwarded-Host
|Used when behind a reverse proxy or custom domain that rewrites
Host.
If the issuer in your AS metadata document looks wrong (for example,
https://*.zuplosite.com instead of your custom domain), check that your proxy
or CDN propagates one of those headers correctly.
Stripped before upstream
Inbound auth headers don't leak to the upstream — the gateway sets its own
upstream
Authorization header.
Compatibility date
MCP Gateway features require
compatibilityDate >= 2026-03-01 in
zuplo.jsonc:
Code
{ "compatibilityDate": "2026-03-01", }
See Compatibility dates.
Authorization Server metadata extensions
In addition to the standard RFC 8414 / OIDC discovery fields, the gateway publishes a vendor extension:
|Field
|Type
|Values
|Purpose
x-zuplo-browser-login-kind
|string
"federated_oidc",
"local_dev"
|Lets client tooling special-case local development configurations (which use
/oauth/dev-login and a loopback IdP).
Public route URL pattern
Each MCP route exposes a stable public URL:
Code
https://<gateway-origin>/<route-path>
<gateway-origin>is your Zuplo deployment URL (for example
https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev) or your custom domain.
<route-path>is the path set in
config/routes.oas.jsonfor the route — for example
/mcp/linear-v1. The convention is
/mcp/<provider>-v<n>, but any path works.
Related references
- How it works — request lifecycle and architecture.
- Troubleshooting — symptoms, causes, and fixes for the issues these defaults most often cause.
- MCP authorization spec (2025-11-25) — the canonical reference for the auth model the gateway implements.
- MCP Streamable HTTP transport — the transport semantics the gateway uses.