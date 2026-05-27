Configuration
Compatibility dates
The Zuplo MCP Gateway requires
compatibilityDate >= 2026-03-01 in
zuplo.jsonc.
Code
// zuplo.jsonc { "version": 1, "compatibilityDate": "2026-03-01", }
The build fails if your project uses any MCP Gateway feature (the
McpProxyHandler handler or an
mcp-*-inbound policy) with a compatibility
date older than
2026-03-01. Bump the date in
zuplo.jsonc before adding those
features.
New Zuplo projects default to a recent compatibility date, so this only applies to existing projects being upgraded to use the MCP Gateway.
For background on Zuplo's compatibility-date system in general, see Compatibility dates.
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