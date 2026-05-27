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The Zuplo MCP Gateway requires compatibilityDate >= 2026-03-01 in zuplo.jsonc .

Code Code // zuplo.jsonc { "version" : 1 , "compatibilityDate" : "2026-03-01" , }

The build fails if your project uses any MCP Gateway feature (the McpProxyHandler handler or an mcp-*-inbound policy) with a compatibility date older than 2026-03-01 . Bump the date in zuplo.jsonc before adding those features.

New Zuplo projects default to a recent compatibility date, so this only applies to existing projects being upgraded to use the MCP Gateway.

For background on Zuplo's compatibility-date system in general, see Compatibility dates.