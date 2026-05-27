Copy page Observability MCP analytics

Every authenticated MCP request the Zuplo MCP Gateway handles produces a set of structured analytics events. The events power the MCP tab on the Zuplo Portal's Analytics page and feed the same data into Zuplo's standard log and metrics pipelines. This page explains why each event exists, the dimensions that scope the data, and the operational questions the dashboard exists to answer.

What the analytics are for

A platform team running an MCP Gateway usually wants to answer a small number of recurring questions:

Is the gateway healthy right now? What's the success rate, and where are the failures coming from — the gateway, the upstream, or the client?

Which capabilities (tools, prompts, resources) are users actually exercising, and which are slow or error-prone?

Who is using the gateway and how heavily?

Did the upstream OAuth flow finish for the user who just complained, or did they hit a connect-required state nobody resolved?

When latency went up, was it the gateway or the upstream?

The analytics event taxonomy is shaped to answer each of those questions without leaving the dashboard.

The three event families

Every MCP analytics event belongs to one of three families. The split matters because each family answers a different kind of question.

mcp_request events fire at the route boundary. They record the acceptance or rejection of an inbound MCP request before any JSON-RPC routing happens — what authentication and authorization decisions the gateway made and why. These are the events that tell you "the gateway rejected this request" versus "the gateway accepted it and something downstream went wrong."

events fire at the route boundary. They record the acceptance or rejection of an inbound MCP request before any JSON-RPC routing happens — what authentication and authorization decisions the gateway made and why. These are the events that tell you "the gateway rejected this request" versus "the gateway accepted it and something downstream went wrong." capability_invocation events fire on every parsed JSON-RPC call. They record what the client asked for (the mcpMethod and capabilityName ) and what happened — success, error, latency. This family feeds the top-capabilities tables and the per-tool error-rate views.

events fire on every parsed JSON-RPC call. They record what the client asked for (the and ) and what happened — success, error, latency. This family feeds the top-capabilities tables and the per-tool error-rate views. auth_event entries record the OAuth lifecycle: tokens issued and validated, consent approvals, upstream connections established, and token revocations. This family powers the "did the user actually finish OAuth" question.

Together the three families let an operator pivot from a failed tool call to the OAuth event that issued the token, to the request boundary that accepted the request, without leaving the analytics surface.

Outcomes drive the chart colors

Every event carries an outcome value in one of seven classes — success , failure , denied , application_error , connect_required , partial , cancelled . Outcome class drives chart colors and the success-rate KPI. Failures break down further by failureOrigin (gateway, upstream, client) for the failure-origin chart and KPI.

The split between denied , application_error , and failure matters: a 401 on the route is a denied , an upstream returning an MCP-level error inside a 200 response is an application_error , and an actual operational failure (timeout, network error, malformed response) is a failure . The operator sees the same red chart slice in all three cases but can pivot to the right next question by clicking the slice.

Dimensions you'll filter by

Each event carries the route and identity fields that scope it:

operationId (surfaced as virtualServerName ) — the route's identity

(surfaced as ) — the route's identity upstreamServerId (surfaced as upstreamServerName ) — the upstream's id

(surfaced as ) — the upstream's id subjectId — the authenticated user

— the authenticated user authProfileId and upstreamAuthMode — which OAuth surface produced the call

and — which OAuth surface produced the call httpMethod , transport , mcpMethod , clientName — protocol shape

, , , — protocol shape latencyMs , with the gateway and upstream slices when both halves are measured

, with the gateway and upstream slices when both halves are measured reasonCode and errorType on failure events — stable programmer-friendly strings like missing_token , invalid_audience , connect_required , upstream_timeout

Reason codes appear in both analytics events and the structured-log counterparts, which lets a single string cross-reference the two data sources when an operator is debugging.

The dashboard's drill-in model uses these dimensions. Clicking any value in a breakdown table (a user, an upstream, a capability) scopes the entire dashboard to that value; clicking again toggles the filter off. Multiple drill-ins compose with AND semantics — clicking a user, then an upstream, then a capability type narrows the view to that combination.

How the dashboard answers each question

The Portal renders the MCP analytics in a fixed order so the layout doesn't reshape when filters or time ranges change. The order maps to the recurring operator questions, top to bottom:

Panel Question it answers Key dimension Headline cards — total events, success rate, p95 latency, failure origin Is the gateway healthy right now? outcome , failureOrigin , latencyMs Events Over Time When did volume or errors change? event family × outcome over time Top Capabilities (Most Calls / Most Errors / Slowest) + type filter What are users doing, and what's broken? capabilityName , capability type, latencyMs Top Users Who is using the gateway, and whose calls fail? subjectId Top MCP Routes + Top Upstream Servers Which route or upstream carries the traffic? operationId , upstreamServerId MCP Methods, Top Clients, Transport What protocol shape is flowing? mcpMethod , clientName , transport JSON-RPC Error Codes + Failure Origins Is a failure ours, the upstream's, or the client's? JSON-RPC error code, failureOrigin Top Reason Codes What's the single most direct path into the logs? reasonCode

A few panels carry detail worth calling out:

The p95 latency card splits gateway and upstream slices beneath the headline number — the fastest way to tell "the gateway is slow" from "the upstream is slow."

card splits gateway and upstream slices beneath the headline number — the fastest way to tell "the gateway is slow" from "the upstream is slow." Events Over Time always renders failure outcomes in red, so an error spike has a characteristic shape (a red bar in a previously-green window) that's easy to spot and click into.

always renders failure outcomes in red, so an error spike has a characteristic shape (a red bar in a previously-green window) that's easy to spot and click into. Top Users renders email-style subjects as the email — so auth0|google-apps|alex@example.com shows as alex@example.com — and shows other subject formats as-is.

renders email-style subjects as the email — so shows as — and shows other subject formats as-is. Top Reason Codes shares the same reasonCode value with the structured logs, so a code copied here cross-references directly into a log query.

Where to find it

The MCP analytics dashboard is a tab on the Zuplo Portal's Analytics page. At the account scope, Analytics → MCP aggregates across every project on the account that has MCP routes. At the project scope, Analytics → MCP shows that project's events only.

The MCP tab appears automatically once any MCP request has been recorded for the project. New projects show the empty state until the first MCP request lands.

Reference: event types

The dashboard is built from a fixed set of event types. New types may be added over time, but the families and outcome classes above stay stable.

Boundary events at the MCP route. Examples include mcp_request_accepted and mcp_request_rejected . Carries operationId , subjectId (when known), httpMethod , transport , the reasonCode on rejection, and the latencyMs spent at the boundary.

Per-capability events emitted by McpProxyHandler . Each invoked call emits two events: an mcp_capability_invoked event before the upstream fetch (carrying the parsed mcpMethod and capabilityName ), and an mcp_capability_completed event afterward (carrying outcome , mcpStatus , latencyMs , and any JSON-RPC error details).

OAuth and upstream-auth lifecycle events. Examples include mcp_auth_downstream_token_issued , mcp_auth_downstream_token_validated , mcp_auth_upstream_connection_established , and mcp_auth_consent_approved . Carries the same identity fields as the other families when applicable, plus authProfileId and upstreamAuthMode .

Forwarding the underlying data

The same events that back the dashboard also flow through Zuplo's standard analytics pipeline. Every event corresponds to a structured log entry — see Logging for the MCP-specific log fields. Log destinations supported include Datadog, AWS CloudWatch, Google Cloud Logging, Splunk, Sumo Logic, New Relic, Loki, Dynatrace, and VMware Log Insight; see Logging for the full list of destinations and how to enable them.

For metrics, see the built-in metrics plugins (Datadog, Dynatrace, New Relic, OpenTelemetry). The OpenTelemetry plugin specifically exports traces and logs for the MCP request, every inbound policy, the handler, and the upstream fetch.

Related

Logging — the structured-log counterpart, including the field model and OpenTelemetry export.

McpProxyHandler reference — the handler whose capability instrumentation drives the dashboard's top-capability views.

reference — the handler whose capability instrumentation drives the dashboard's top-capability views. Troubleshooting — the operator playbook when an analytics chart shows something concerning.