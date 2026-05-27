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When an upstream MCP server exposes more capabilities than belong in front of an AI client, attach the mcp-capability-filter-inbound policy to the route to allow-list the subset that should pass through, override descriptions or annotations, and block direct calls to anything outside the list.

For the conceptual model behind capability filtering — what the policy filters, the omit-versus-empty-array rule, and how projections are merged — see Capability filtering.

Add the capability filter policy

Declare the policy in config/policies.json . List the upstream identifiers you want to expose for each capability type — name for tools and prompts, uri for resources, uriTemplate for resource templates: config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "filter-linear-tools" , "policyType" : "mcp-capability-filter-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpCapabilityFilterInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "tools" : [ "list_issues" , "get_issue" , "create_issue" ], }, }, } Attach the policy to the route in config/routes.oas.json , after mcp-token-exchange-inbound so the filter operates on the final upstream response: config/routes.oas.json config/routes.oas.json "/mcp/linear-v1" : { "get,post" : { "operationId" : "linear-mcp-server" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpProxyHandler" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "https://mcp.linear.app/mcp" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "auth0-managed-oauth" , "mcp-token-exchange-linear" , "filter-linear-tools" ] } } } }

Because prompts , resources , and resourceTemplates are omitted from the options, the upstream's prompts and resources flow through unmodified. Only the tool list is restricted.

Override a tool description

To rewrite the description or annotations a client sees while keeping the upstream identifier as the match key, replace the string entry with a projection object:

Code Code { "options" : { "tools" : [ { "name" : "create_issue" , "description" : "Create a Linear issue. Provide a title and team; everything else is optional." , }, "list_issues" , "get_issue" , ], }, }

The string entries ( "list_issues" , "get_issue" ) pass through with the upstream's own descriptions. The projection object overrides create_issue 's description while keeping the upstream's input schema, output schema, and name untouched.

Override tool annotations

Tool annotations are deep-merged with the upstream's annotations — fields you specify win, fields you don't specify pass through. The same applies to _meta :

Code Code { "tools" : [ { "name" : "delete_issue" , "description" : "Delete a Linear issue. This is irreversible." , "annotations" : { "destructiveHint" : true , "readOnlyHint" : false , }, "_meta" : { "io.example.audit" : "high" , }, }, ], }

Project a resource

Resources use uri as the match key. A resource projection can rewrite the downstream-facing name , description , or mimeType :

Code Code { "resources" : [ { "uri" : "stripe://customers" , "name" : "Customers" , "description" : "All Stripe customers visible to this account." , "mimeType" : "application/json" , }, ], "resourceTemplates" : [ { "uriTemplate" : "stripe://customers/{id}" , "name" : "Customer detail" , "description" : "A single Stripe customer keyed by ID." , }, ], }

Block everything from a capability type

Provide an empty array to expose nothing of that type. The list response becomes empty and every direct call returns MethodNotFound :

Code Code { "options" : { "tools" : [ "safe_tool_a" , "safe_tool_b" ], "prompts" : [], "resources" : [], "resourceTemplates" : [], }, }

To turn a route into a temporary kill switch — all capability types disabled without removing the route from configuration — set every type to [] :

Code Code { "options" : { "tools" : [], "prompts" : [], "resources" : [], "resourceTemplates" : [], }, }

Omitting an option behaves like a pass-through; an empty array ( "tools": [] ) hides every capability of that type. Confusing the two is the most common source of "why can the client still see that tool?" reports.

Worked example: read-only Linear

Suppose the corp Linear upstream exposes more than two dozen tools and only the read-only subset belongs in front of the team's AI assistant. Allow-list the read tools, override descriptions for clarity, and hide all prompts and resources:

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "filter-linear-read-only" , "policyType" : "mcp-capability-filter-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpCapabilityFilterInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "tools" : [ { "name" : "list_issues" , "description" : "List Linear issues. Filter by team, state, assignee, or label." , }, { "name" : "get_issue" , "description" : "Get a single Linear issue by ID or identifier (e.g. ENG-123)." , }, { "name" : "list_teams" , "description" : "List the teams in the current Linear workspace." , }, { "name" : "list_projects" , "description" : "List the projects in the current Linear workspace." , "annotations" : { "readOnlyHint" : true , }, }, ], "prompts" : [], "resources" : [], "resourceTemplates" : [], }, }, }

Attach the policy to a dedicated route in config/routes.oas.json :

config/routes.oas.json config/routes.oas.json "/mcp/linear-readonly" : { "get,post" : { "operationId" : "linear-readonly-mcp-server" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpProxyHandler" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "https://mcp.linear.app/mcp" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "auth0-managed-oauth" , "mcp-token-exchange-linear" , "filter-linear-read-only" ] } } } }

The same upstream Linear MCP server is now reachable at two routes — the full-featured /mcp/linear-v1 and the curated /mcp/linear-readonly — each with its own surface area.

Verify the filter

After deploying (or restarting zuplo dev ), confirm the filter is active:

Connect a test client (the MCP Inspector is the fastest option) to the filtered route. Call tools/list . Only the allow-listed tools should appear. Call tools/call with a tool name that isn't on the list. The gateway returns a JSON-RPC MethodNotFound error before the request reaches the upstream.

If a tool you expected to see doesn't appear, check the upstream's tools/list response directly — the match is case-sensitive and exact, so a typo or capitalization difference makes the entry not match.

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