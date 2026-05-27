Curate the tools an upstream exposes
When an upstream MCP server exposes more capabilities than belong in front of an
AI client, attach the
mcp-capability-filter-inbound policy to the route to
allow-list the subset that should pass through, override descriptions or
annotations, and block direct calls to anything outside the list.
For the conceptual model behind capability filtering — what the policy filters, the omit-versus-empty-array rule, and how projections are merged — see Capability filtering.
Add the capability filter policy
-
Declare the policy in
config/policies.json. List the upstream identifiers you want to expose for each capability type —
namefor tools and prompts,
urifor resources,
uriTemplatefor resource templates:config/policies.json
{ "name": "filter-linear-tools", "policyType": "mcp-capability-filter-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpCapabilityFilterInboundPolicy", "options": { "tools": ["list_issues", "get_issue", "create_issue"], }, }, }
-
Attach the policy to the route in
config/routes.oas.json, after
mcp-token-exchange-inboundso the filter operates on the final upstream response:config/routes.oas.json
"/mcp/linear-v1": { "get,post": { "operationId": "linear-mcp-server", "x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "none", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpProxyHandler", "options": { "rewritePattern": "https://mcp.linear.app/mcp" } }, "policies": { "inbound": [ "auth0-managed-oauth", "mcp-token-exchange-linear", "filter-linear-tools" ] } } } }
Because
prompts,
resources, and
resourceTemplates are omitted from the
options, the upstream's prompts and resources flow through unmodified. Only the
tool list is restricted.
Override a tool description
To rewrite the description or annotations a client sees while keeping the upstream identifier as the match key, replace the string entry with a projection object:
Code
{ "options": { "tools": [ { "name": "create_issue", "description": "Create a Linear issue. Provide a title and team; everything else is optional.", }, "list_issues", "get_issue", ], }, }
The string entries (
"list_issues",
"get_issue") pass through with the
upstream's own descriptions. The projection object overrides
create_issue's
description while keeping the upstream's input schema, output schema, and
name
untouched.
Override tool annotations
Tool annotations
are deep-merged with the upstream's annotations — fields you specify win, fields
you don't specify pass through. The same applies to
_meta:
Code
{ "tools": [ { "name": "delete_issue", "description": "Delete a Linear issue. This is irreversible.", "annotations": { "destructiveHint": true, "readOnlyHint": false, }, "_meta": { "io.example.audit": "high", }, }, ], }
Project a resource
Resources use
uri as the match key. A resource projection can rewrite the
downstream-facing
name,
description, or
mimeType:
Code
{ "resources": [ { "uri": "stripe://customers", "name": "Customers", "description": "All Stripe customers visible to this account.", "mimeType": "application/json", }, ], "resourceTemplates": [ { "uriTemplate": "stripe://customers/{id}", "name": "Customer detail", "description": "A single Stripe customer keyed by ID.", }, ], }
Block everything from a capability type
Provide an empty array to expose nothing of that type. The list response becomes
empty and every direct call returns
MethodNotFound:
Code
{ "options": { "tools": ["safe_tool_a", "safe_tool_b"], "prompts": [], "resources": [], "resourceTemplates": [], }, }
To turn a route into a temporary kill switch — all capability types disabled
without removing the route from configuration — set every type to
[]:
Code
{ "options": { "tools": [], "prompts": [], "resources": [], "resourceTemplates": [], }, }
Omitting an option behaves like a pass-through; an empty array (
"tools": [])
hides every capability of that type. Confusing the two is the most common source
of "why can the client still see that tool?" reports.
Worked example: read-only Linear
Suppose the corp Linear upstream exposes more than two dozen tools and only the read-only subset belongs in front of the team's AI assistant. Allow-list the read tools, override descriptions for clarity, and hide all prompts and resources:
config/policies.json
{ "name": "filter-linear-read-only", "policyType": "mcp-capability-filter-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpCapabilityFilterInboundPolicy", "options": { "tools": [ { "name": "list_issues", "description": "List Linear issues. Filter by team, state, assignee, or label.", }, { "name": "get_issue", "description": "Get a single Linear issue by ID or identifier (e.g. ENG-123).", }, { "name": "list_teams", "description": "List the teams in the current Linear workspace.", }, { "name": "list_projects", "description": "List the projects in the current Linear workspace.", "annotations": { "readOnlyHint": true, }, }, ], "prompts": [], "resources": [], "resourceTemplates": [], }, }, }
Attach the policy to a dedicated route in
config/routes.oas.json:
config/routes.oas.json
"/mcp/linear-readonly": { "get,post": { "operationId": "linear-readonly-mcp-server", "x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "none", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpProxyHandler", "options": { "rewritePattern": "https://mcp.linear.app/mcp" } }, "policies": { "inbound": [ "auth0-managed-oauth", "mcp-token-exchange-linear", "filter-linear-read-only" ] } } } }
The same upstream Linear MCP server is now reachable at two routes — the
full-featured
/mcp/linear-v1 and the curated
/mcp/linear-readonly — each
with its own surface area.
Verify the filter
After deploying (or restarting
zuplo dev), confirm the filter is active:
- Connect a test client (the MCP Inspector is the fastest option) to the filtered route.
- Call
tools/list. Only the allow-listed tools should appear.
- Call
tools/callwith a tool name that isn't on the list. The gateway returns a JSON-RPC
MethodNotFounderror before the request reaches the upstream.
If a tool you expected to see doesn't appear, check the upstream's
tools/list
response directly — the match is case-sensitive and exact, so a typo or
capitalization difference makes the entry not match.
Related
- Capability filtering — the conceptual model behind the policy.
McpProxyHandlerreference — the route handler the filter runs in front of.
- Connect a gateway to an upstream OAuth provider — pair the filter with per-user upstream OAuth.