Copy page Configuration Capability filtering

The Model Context Protocol lets a server advertise tools, prompts, resources, and resource templates. When the Zuplo MCP Gateway proxies an upstream server, every one of those capabilities flows through to the client by default. That's the right behavior when the upstream is small and trusted, and the wrong behavior when the upstream exposes dozens of operations only a few of which belong in front of an AI client.

The mcp-capability-filter-inbound policy is how the gateway curates that surface area. This page covers what the policy filters, the rules that govern when capabilities are exposed versus hidden, the projection model that lets the gateway rewrite descriptions, and the boundary the filter actually enforces.

To attach the policy to a route and walk through worked examples, see Curate the tools an upstream exposes.

What the policy filters

The policy operates on four MCP capability types, each matched by the upstream identifier the protocol uses:

Capability Matched by List method Invocation method tools name tools/list tools/call prompts name prompts/list prompts/get resources uri resources/list resources/read resourceTemplates uriTemplate resources/templates/list resources/read

Matching is case-sensitive and exact. There's no regex, glob, or category matching — if the upstream returns a tool named createUser and the policy lists create_user , the tool stays hidden.

Omit versus empty array

The behavior of each option depends on whether it's present at all:

Omit the option — every capability of that type passes through unchanged. This is the default and is useful when filtering tools but leaving prompts and resources alone.

— every capability of that type passes through unchanged. This is the default and is useful when filtering tools but leaving prompts and resources alone. Provide an empty array — expose nothing of that type. The list response becomes empty and every direct call returns MethodNotFound .

— expose nothing of that type. The list response becomes empty and every direct call returns . Provide entries — expose only the listed items. Everything else is filtered or blocked.

The omit-versus-empty-array distinction is the single most consequential rule in the filter. Omitting an option is a pass-through; an empty array is the opposite — it hides every capability of that type. Confusing the two is the most common source of "why can the client still see that tool?" reports.

Projections

Each allow-list entry is either a plain string (name only) or a projection object that keeps the upstream identifier but overrides what the client sees. Projections let the gateway rewrite the description for clarity, override tool annotations like destructiveHint or readOnlyHint , attach _meta fields that downstream middleware reads, or rewrite a resource's name and mimeType for a curated catalog.

The upstream identifier — name for tools and prompts, uri for resources, uriTemplate for resource templates — is always required and serves as the stable match key. Annotation and _meta overrides are deep-merged with the upstream values: fields the projection specifies win, fields it doesn't specify pass through.

Schema fields stay upstream. inputSchema and outputSchema always come from the upstream list response — the projection can't rewrite parameter shapes or enforce additional validation. A separate policy on the route handles those concerns when they come up.

How the filter behaves at runtime

When the gateway sees a successful response to tools/list , prompts/list , resources/list , or resources/templates/list , it reads the list from the upstream response, keeps only items whose identifier appears on the allow-list, merges any projection overrides into the kept items, and returns the filtered list. Items the upstream returned that aren't on the allow-list are silently dropped — the client never learns they exist.

When the gateway sees tools/call , prompts/get , or resources/read , it reads the target identifier from the request ( params.name for tools and prompts, params.uri for resources). If the identifier isn't on the matching allow-list, the gateway returns a JSON-RPC MethodNotFound error before forwarding upstream:

Code Code { "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , "id" : "1" , "error" : { "code" : -32601 , "message" : "Method not found" } }

The filter blocks calls before forwarding upstream, so a client that already knows a hidden tool's name — from a cached tools/list , a different gateway, or guesswork — still can't invoke it. The same block fires when the option is set to an empty array: every direct call of that capability type returns MethodNotFound .

Batch requests

The policy handles JSON-RPC batch requests with two rules. List responses inside a batch are filtered per item — the policy matches each response item to its originating list request by ID and applies the same filtering and projection rules as for a single response. Hidden invocations inside a batch block the whole batch with a single MethodNotFound error; the gateway does not split, partially filter, or forward sibling items.

Where it sits in the policy chain

The capability filter belongs after any policy that produces or replaces the upstream response — mcp-token-exchange-inbound is the most common one. The filter operates on the final response, so policies that transform the response upstream of it have already done their work by the time the filter runs.

Keep the filter last in the chain even when there's no mcp-token-exchange-inbound policy on the route (for example, an API-key upstream via set-headers-inbound or set-upstream-api-key-inbound ), so any future inbound policies that produce or replace responses run before it.

What the filter does not do

A few capabilities are intentionally out of scope:

No schema overrides. inputSchema and outputSchema always come from the upstream list response.

and always come from the upstream list response. No regex, glob, or category matching. Allow-lists are exact, by identifier. If the upstream renames a tool, the policy entry must be updated to match.

Allow-lists are exact, by identifier. If the upstream renames a tool, the policy entry must be updated to match. No non-JSON filtering. Filtering applies only to JSON responses. Streamed or binary responses pass through untouched.

Filtering applies only to JSON responses. Streamed or binary responses pass through untouched. No effect on capability metadata in initialize . The protocol-level serverCapabilities block in the initialize response advertises which capability types the server supports (tools, prompts, resources). The filter doesn't strip those flags. A client sees that the gateway supports tools even when the tool allow-list is empty; only the list and call responses change.

The protocol-level block in the response advertises which capability types the server supports (tools, prompts, resources). The filter doesn't strip those flags. A client sees that the gateway supports tools even when the tool allow-list is empty; only the list and call responses change. No quota or rate limit. Capability filtering trims the surface area the gateway exposes but doesn't bound how often clients can call what remains. Pair it with the rate-limit-inbound policy when usage controls are needed.

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