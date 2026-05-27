Copy page Identity providers Configuring Auth0

The MCP Gateway can use Auth0 as the identity provider behind its downstream OAuth flow. The mcp-auth0-oauth-inbound policy is an Auth0-friendly wrapper around the generic mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide your Auth0 domain, a client ID, and a client secret, and the policy derives the OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and Auth0 authorize and token URLs for you.

This guide walks through the Auth0 dashboard setup, then shows how to wire the policy into your gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer model and the role each policy plays.

This guide assumes you have a working Auth0 tenant. The Auth0 MCP client registration guide is the authoritative source for Auth0-side configuration.

Most projects only need three options: auth0Domain , clientId , and clientSecret . audience , scope , and the TTL options are all optional.

auth0Domain is a bare hostname, not a URL. Use my-tenant.us.auth0.com , not https://my-tenant.us.auth0.com/ .

Set up the Auth0 tenant

The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of Auth0. Auth0 handles browser login and identity; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes. The Auth0 application you create represents the gateway's identity against Auth0, not the MCP client.

Create an Auth0 application

In the Auth0 Dashboard, open Applications > Applications and click Create Application. Set a name (for example, Zuplo MCP Gateway ). Choose Regular Web Application as the application type and click Create. On the Settings tab, note the Domain, Client ID, and Client Secret. You'll wire these into the policy in the next section.

Configure callback and origin URLs

The gateway completes browser login by redirecting back to its own /oauth/callback endpoint, so Auth0 needs that URL on its allow-list.

On the same Settings tab:

Set Allowed Callback URLs to your gateway's https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback . For local development against zuplo dev , add http://localhost:9000/oauth/callback as well. Set Allowed Web Origins to the gateway origin https://<gateway-host> (plus http://localhost:9000 for local dev). Save changes.

Optional: Set an audience

If you want Auth0 to issue identity-bound API access tokens (for example, to validate Auth0-issued tokens against a specific resource server), create an API under Applications > APIs with an identifier like https://gateway.example.com and pass that identifier as the audience option on the policy. When omitted, Auth0 acts only as the browser identity layer and the gateway alone owns the OAuth grant the MCP client receives.

Connections and dynamic client registration

The downstream OAuth flow only requires Auth0 to authenticate the user and return an ID token. CIMD and DCR on Auth0's side concern the upstream MCP server's trust of clients, not the gateway's trust of Auth0. If you also configure Auth0 itself as an upstream MCP authorization provider (rare), follow Auth0's own guide for enabling CIMD or enabling DCR.

Wire the policy into the gateway

Add the policy to config/policies.json :

Code Code { "name" : "auth0-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-auth0-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpAuth0OAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "auth0Domain" : "$env(AUTH0_DOMAIN)" , "clientId" : "$env(AUTH0_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(AUTH0_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

Set the three environment variables in your Zuplo project's environment configuration. AUTH0_DOMAIN is the bare hostname; the secret values belong in the project secret store.

Attach the policy to each MCP route in config/routes.oas.json :

Code Code { "paths" : { "/mcp/linear" : { "get,post" : { "operationId" : "linear-mcp-server" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpProxyHandler" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "https://mcp.linear.app/mcp" , }, }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "auth0-managed-oauth" , "mcp-token-exchange-linear" ], }, }, }, }, }, }

Finally, register the gateway plugin in modules/zuplo.runtime.ts so the runtime registers the OAuth endpoints automatically:

Code Code import { RuntimeExtensions } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; import { McpGatewayPlugin } from "@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new McpGatewayPlugin ()); }

One MCP OAuth policy serves every MCP route in the project — there's no need to declare it more than once. Attaching the same policy by name to each route is the canonical pattern.

Full options reference

mcp-auth0-oauth-inbound has three required options and a few optional overrides. The complete schema is documented on the policy reference page; the fields you'll touch most often are:

Option Required Default Notes auth0Domain yes — Bare hostname ( my-tenant.us.auth0.com ). No scheme, must contain a dot. clientId yes — Auth0 application client ID. clientSecret yes — Auth0 application client secret. Use $env(...) to source from a secret. audience no unset Optional Auth0 API identifier. Sent as the ?audience= parameter to Auth0's /authorize . scope no openid profile email OIDC scopes requested during browser login. gateway.accessTokenTtlSeconds no 900 Gateway-issued access token lifetime. gateway.refreshTokenTtlSeconds no long-lived Gateway-issued refresh token lifetime. Override only if you need to shorten sessions. gateway.cimdEnabled no true Advertise CIMD support in AS metadata. browserLoginOverrides.sessionTtlSeconds no 28800 Browser session cookie lifetime (8 hours). browserLoginOverrides.stateTtlSeconds no 900 Browser-login state record lifetime. browserLoginOverrides.remoteTimeoutMs no 10000 Outbound timeout to Auth0 (token exchange, JWKS fetch).

Test the configuration

The fastest sanity check is to try connecting an MCP client:

Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client. Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your /mcp/{slug} routes on the gateway. The client should redirect you to Auth0's login page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it. The client receives an access token and can call tools/list .

If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every endpoint with curl so you can see the raw responses.

Common issues

"Invalid Auth0 domain" at boot. The auth0Domain value includes a scheme prefix or doesn't contain a dot. Use my-tenant.us.auth0.com .

The value includes a scheme prefix or doesn't contain a dot. Use . Browser login redirects but the callback fails. The https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback URL isn't on the Allowed Callback URLs list for the Auth0 application.

The URL isn't on the list for the Auth0 application. Token endpoint returns invalid_audience . The MCP client is reusing a token bound to a different route. Each gateway-issued token binds to one operationId ; the client must obtain a separate token per route.

The MCP client is reusing a token bound to a different route. Each gateway-issued token binds to one ; the client must obtain a separate token per route. Issuer in AS metadata is wrong. The gateway derives its issuer from the incoming request origin. Check that your custom domain or proxy forwards the correct Host or X-Forwarded-Host header. See Troubleshooting.

The gateway derives its issuer from the incoming request origin. Check that your custom domain or proxy forwards the correct or header. See Troubleshooting. MCP client can't discover the AS. Confirm the mcp-auth0-oauth-inbound policy is attached to the route in routes.oas.json and that the McpGatewayPlugin is registered in modules/zuplo.runtime.ts . The internal OAuth endpoints register only when both are present.

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