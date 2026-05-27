Copy page Identity providers Configuring PingOne

The MCP Gateway can use PingOne as the identity provider behind its downstream OAuth flow. The mcp-ping-oauth-inbound policy is a PingOne-friendly wrapper around the generic mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide a PingOne environment ID (or a custom domain), a client ID, and a client secret, and the policy derives the OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and authorize and token URLs for you.

This guide walks through the PingOne admin console setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.

This policy is for PingOne cloud. For PingFederate deployments — which can customize issuer hosts, issuer paths, and endpoint paths — use the generic mcp-oauth-inbound policy instead.

Set up PingOne

The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of PingOne. PingOne handles browser login; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes.

Create an OIDC application

In the PingOne admin console, switch to the environment the gateway should use, then open Applications → Applications. Click + Add Application, name it (for example, Zuplo MCP Gateway ), choose OIDC Web App as the application type, and click Save. Open the application's Configuration tab. Set Redirect URIs to https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback . Add http://localhost:9000/oauth/callback for local development. Set Grant Types to Authorization Code. Save.

Note the credentials

Open the application's Profile tab. Copy the Client ID and Client Secret.

Find your environment ID and region

Open Settings → Environment in the PingOne admin console. Copy the Environment ID (a UUID like 11111111-1111-4111-8111-111111111111 ). Note the Geography of the environment — North America, Canada, Europe, Singapore, Australia, or Asia-Pacific. You'll pass these to the policy.

Optional: custom domain

If your PingOne environment uses a custom domain (configured under Settings → Domains), copy the bare host (such as login.example.com ) and use it instead of environmentId + region . The wrapper switches to the custom-domain endpoint shape when customDomain is set.

Wire the policy into the gateway

Add the policy to config/policies.json :

Code Code { "name" : "ping-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-ping-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpPingOAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "environmentId" : "$env(PING_ENVIRONMENT_ID)" , "region" : "north-america" , "clientId" : "$env(PING_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(PING_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

For a custom domain:

Code Code { "options" : { "customDomain" : "$env(PING_CUSTOM_DOMAIN)" , "clientId" : "$env(PING_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(PING_CLIENT_SECRET)" } }

Attach the policy to each MCP route in config/routes.oas.json and register the gateway plugin in modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see Configuring Auth0 for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).

Available regions

region value PingOne auth host north-america auth.pingone.com (default) canada auth.pingone.ca europe auth.pingone.eu singapore auth.pingone.sg australia auth.pingone.com.au asia-pacific auth.pingone.asia

What the wrapper derives

For the default region ( north-america ) and environment ID ENV_ID :

Generic field Derived value oidc.issuer https://auth.pingone.com/{ENV_ID}/as oidc.jwksUrl https://auth.pingone.com/{ENV_ID}/as/jwks browserLogin.url https://auth.pingone.com/{ENV_ID}/as/authorize browserLogin.tokenUrl https://auth.pingone.com/{ENV_ID}/as/token

With customDomain set, the host changes to your custom domain and the {environmentId} segment is removed.

Test the configuration

The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:

Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client. Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your /mcp/{slug} routes. The client should redirect you to the PingOne sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it. The client receives an access token and can call tools/list .

If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every endpoint with curl so you can see the raw responses.

Common issues

environmentId rejected at boot. The wrapper expects a UUID. Don't pass the issuer URL, the auth domain, or the client ID.

The wrapper expects a UUID. Don't pass the issuer URL, the auth domain, or the client ID. Browser login lands on a PingOne error page. The redirect URI on the application doesn't match https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback .

The redirect URI on the application doesn't match . invalid_client . The application is set to Public instead of Confidential. Confidential is required so the gateway can authenticate with the client secret.

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