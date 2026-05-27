Copy page Identity providers Configuring Amazon Cognito

The MCP Gateway can use Amazon Cognito as the identity provider behind its downstream OAuth flow. The mcp-cognito-oauth-inbound policy is a Cognito-friendly wrapper around the generic mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide your AWS region, user pool ID, hosted UI domain, client ID, and client secret, and the policy derives the OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and authorize and token URLs for you.

This guide walks through the Cognito user pool setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.

Cognito splits OIDC across two domains: discovery and JWKS are served from the Cognito IDP service domain ( cognito-idp.{region}.amazonaws.com/{userPoolId} ), while browser login is served from the user pool hosted UI domain. The wrapper handles both.

Set up Cognito

Create or pick a user pool

In the AWS Cognito console, open User pools and either pick an existing pool or create a new one. Note the User pool ID (it looks like us-east-1_AbCdEf123 ). Under App integration, set up a hosted UI domain. You can use a Cognito-prefix domain like my-pool.auth.us-east-1.amazoncognito.com or a custom domain like auth.example.com . The wrapper takes only the host — no scheme, no path.

Create an app client

Under App integration → App clients, click Create app client. Choose Confidential client. The client must have a client secret — the gateway needs it for the federated token exchange. Set Allowed callback URLs to https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback . Add http://localhost:9000/oauth/callback for local development. Enable Authorization code grant under allowed OAuth flows. Enable the OIDC scopes the gateway needs — openid , profile , and email . Click Create app client.

Note the Client ID and Client Secret from the app client's detail page.

Wire the policy into the gateway

Add the policy to config/policies.json :

Code Code { "name" : "cognito-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-cognito-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpCognitoOAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "awsRegion" : "us-east-1" , "userPoolId" : "$env(COGNITO_USER_POOL_ID)" , "userPoolDomain" : "$env(COGNITO_USER_POOL_DOMAIN)" , "clientId" : "$env(COGNITO_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(COGNITO_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

userPoolDomain is the hosted UI host only — no https:// , no trailing slash, no path. The policy fails at boot if any of those are present.

Attach the policy to each MCP route in config/routes.oas.json and register the gateway plugin in modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see Configuring Auth0 for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).

What the wrapper derives

Generic field Derived value oidc.issuer https://cognito-idp.{awsRegion}.amazonaws.com/{userPoolId} oidc.jwksUrl https://cognito-idp.{awsRegion}.amazonaws.com/{userPoolId}/.well-known/jwks.json browserLogin.url https://{userPoolDomain}/oauth2/authorize browserLogin.tokenUrl https://{userPoolDomain}/oauth2/token

Test the configuration

The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:

Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client. Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your /mcp/{slug} routes. The client should redirect you to the Cognito hosted UI sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it. The client receives an access token and can call tools/list .

If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every endpoint with curl so you can see the raw responses.

Common issues

The policy rejects userPoolDomain at boot. The value includes https:// , a trailing slash, or an OAuth path. Strip those — use only auth.example.com or my-pool.auth.us-east-1.amazoncognito.com .

The value includes , a trailing slash, or an OAuth path. Strip those — use only or . Browser login lands on a Cognito error page. The callback URL on the app client doesn't match. Set it to https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback exactly.

The callback URL on the app client doesn't match. Set it to exactly. invalid_client from Cognito's token endpoint. The app client doesn't have a client secret, or the secret value doesn't match. Cognito confidential clients require both ID and secret.

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