Configuring Amazon Cognito
The MCP Gateway can use Amazon Cognito as the identity provider behind its
downstream OAuth flow. The
mcp-cognito-oauth-inbound policy is a
Cognito-friendly wrapper around the generic
mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide
your AWS region, user pool ID, hosted UI domain, client ID, and client secret,
and the policy derives the OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and authorize and token URLs
for you.
This guide walks through the Cognito user pool setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.
Cognito splits OIDC across two domains: discovery and JWKS are served from the
Cognito IDP service domain (
cognito-idp.{region}.amazonaws.com/{userPoolId}),
while browser login is served from the user pool hosted UI domain. The
wrapper handles both.
Set up Cognito
Create or pick a user pool
- In the AWS Cognito console, open User pools and either pick an existing
pool or create a new one. Note the User pool ID (it looks like
us-east-1_AbCdEf123).
- Under App integration, set up a hosted UI domain. You can use a
Cognito-prefix domain like
my-pool.auth.us-east-1.amazoncognito.comor a custom domain like
auth.example.com. The wrapper takes only the host — no scheme, no path.
Create an app client
- Under App integration → App clients, click Create app client.
- Choose Confidential client. The client must have a client secret — the gateway needs it for the federated token exchange.
- Set Allowed callback URLs to
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback. Add
http://localhost:9000/oauth/callbackfor local development.
- Enable Authorization code grant under allowed OAuth flows.
- Enable the OIDC scopes the gateway needs —
openid,
profile, and
- Click Create app client.
Note the Client ID and Client Secret from the app client's detail page.
Wire the policy into the gateway
Add the policy to
config/policies.json:
Code
{ "name": "cognito-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-cognito-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpCognitoOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "awsRegion": "us-east-1", "userPoolId": "$env(COGNITO_USER_POOL_ID)", "userPoolDomain": "$env(COGNITO_USER_POOL_DOMAIN)", "clientId": "$env(COGNITO_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(COGNITO_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
userPoolDomain is the hosted UI host only — no
https://, no trailing slash,
no path. The policy fails at boot if any of those are present.
Attach the policy to each MCP route in
config/routes.oas.json and register the
gateway plugin in
modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see
Configuring Auth0
for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).
What the wrapper derives
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://cognito-idp.{awsRegion}.amazonaws.com/{userPoolId}
oidc.jwksUrl
https://cognito-idp.{awsRegion}.amazonaws.com/{userPoolId}/.well-known/jwks.json
browserLogin.url
https://{userPoolDomain}/oauth2/authorize
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://{userPoolDomain}/oauth2/token
Test the configuration
The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:
- Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client.
- Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your
/mcp/{slug}routes.
- The client should redirect you to the Cognito hosted UI sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it.
- The client receives an access token and can call
tools/list.
If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the
manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every
endpoint with
curl so you can see the raw responses.
Common issues
- The policy rejects
userPoolDomainat boot. The value includes
https://, a trailing slash, or an OAuth path. Strip those — use only
auth.example.comor
my-pool.auth.us-east-1.amazoncognito.com.
- Browser login lands on a Cognito error page. The callback URL on the app
client doesn't match. Set it to
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callbackexactly.
invalid_clientfrom Cognito's token endpoint. The app client doesn't have a client secret, or the secret value doesn't match. Cognito confidential clients require both ID and secret.