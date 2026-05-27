Copy page Identity providers Configuring Google

The MCP Gateway can use Google as the identity provider behind its downstream OAuth flow. The mcp-google-oauth-inbound policy is a Google-friendly wrapper around the generic mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide a Google OAuth client ID and client secret, and the policy uses Google's fixed OIDC issuer ( https://accounts.google.com ) and discovery document automatically.

This guide walks through the Google Cloud Console setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.

Set up Google

The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of Google. Google handles browser login; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes.

Create an OAuth client

In the Google Cloud Console, switch to the project that should own the OAuth client, then open APIs & Services → Credentials. Click Create credentials → OAuth client ID. (If prompted, configure the OAuth consent screen first — pick Internal for Google Workspace tenants or External for general use, then add the user types you want to allow.) Choose Web application as the application type. Give the client a name (for example, Zuplo MCP Gateway ). Under Authorized redirect URIs, add https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback . Add http://localhost:9000/oauth/callback for local development with zuplo dev . Click Create.

Note the Client ID (looks like 123456789012-abc123def456.apps.googleusercontent.com ) and the Client secret from the dialog. The wrapper rejects values that aren't in Google's OAuth client ID shape.

Wire the policy into the gateway

Add the policy to config/policies.json :

Code Code { "name" : "google-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-google-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpGoogleOAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "clientId" : "$env(GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

Set the two environment variables in your project's environment configuration. The secret values belong in the project secret store.

Attach the policy to each MCP route in config/routes.oas.json and register the gateway plugin in modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see Configuring Auth0 for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).

What the wrapper derives

Google publishes a fixed OIDC discovery document at https://accounts.google.com/.well-known/openid-configuration . The wrapper hard-codes the corresponding endpoints:

Generic field Derived value oidc.issuer https://accounts.google.com oidc.jwksUrl https://www.googleapis.com/oauth2/v3/certs browserLogin.url https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/v2/auth browserLogin.tokenUrl https://oauth2.googleapis.com/token

Test the configuration

The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:

Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client. Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your /mcp/{slug} routes. The client should redirect you to the Google sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it. The client receives an access token and can call tools/list .

If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every endpoint with curl so you can see the raw responses.

Common issues

clientId rejected at boot. The wrapper rejects values that don't use Google's OAuth client ID shape — issuer URLs, API hostnames, project numbers. Use the full 123456789012-abc123def456.apps.googleusercontent.com form.

The wrapper rejects values that don't use Google's OAuth client ID shape — issuer URLs, API hostnames, project numbers. Use the full form. redirect_uri_mismatch from Google. The redirect URI on the OAuth client doesn't match https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback exactly. Match scheme, host, and path.

The redirect URI on the OAuth client doesn't match exactly. Match scheme, host, and path. access_denied for Google Workspace users. The OAuth consent screen is set to Internal but the user belongs to a different workspace, or the user isn't on the Test users list during pre-verification.

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