Configuring Google
The MCP Gateway can use Google as the identity provider behind its downstream
OAuth flow. The
mcp-google-oauth-inbound policy is a Google-friendly wrapper
around the generic
mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide a Google OAuth client ID
and client secret, and the policy uses Google's fixed OIDC issuer
(
https://accounts.google.com) and discovery document automatically.
This guide walks through the Google Cloud Console setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.
Set up Google
The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of Google. Google handles browser login; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes.
Create an OAuth client
- In the Google Cloud Console, switch to the project that should own the OAuth client, then open APIs & Services → Credentials.
- Click Create credentials → OAuth client ID. (If prompted, configure the OAuth consent screen first — pick Internal for Google Workspace tenants or External for general use, then add the user types you want to allow.)
- Choose Web application as the application type.
- Give the client a name (for example,
Zuplo MCP Gateway).
- Under Authorized redirect URIs, add
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback. Add
http://localhost:9000/oauth/callbackfor local development with
zuplo dev.
- Click Create.
Note the Client ID (looks like
123456789012-abc123def456.apps.googleusercontent.com) and the Client
secret from the dialog. The wrapper rejects values that aren't in Google's
OAuth client ID shape.
Wire the policy into the gateway
Add the policy to
config/policies.json:
Code
{ "name": "google-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-google-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpGoogleOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "clientId": "$env(GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
Set the two environment variables in your project's environment configuration. The secret values belong in the project secret store.
Attach the policy to each MCP route in
config/routes.oas.json and register the
gateway plugin in
modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see
Configuring Auth0
for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).
What the wrapper derives
Google publishes a fixed OIDC discovery document at
https://accounts.google.com/.well-known/openid-configuration. The wrapper
hard-codes the corresponding endpoints:
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://accounts.google.com
oidc.jwksUrl
https://www.googleapis.com/oauth2/v3/certs
browserLogin.url
https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/v2/auth
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://oauth2.googleapis.com/token
Test the configuration
The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:
- Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client.
- Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your
/mcp/{slug}routes.
- The client should redirect you to the Google sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it.
- The client receives an access token and can call
tools/list.
If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the
manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every
endpoint with
curl so you can see the raw responses.
Common issues
clientIdrejected at boot. The wrapper rejects values that don't use Google's OAuth client ID shape — issuer URLs, API hostnames, project numbers. Use the full
123456789012-abc123def456.apps.googleusercontent.comform.
redirect_uri_mismatchfrom Google. The redirect URI on the OAuth client doesn't match
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callbackexactly. Match scheme, host, and path.
access_deniedfor Google Workspace users. The OAuth consent screen is set to Internal but the user belongs to a different workspace, or the user isn't on the Test users list during pre-verification.