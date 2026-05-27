Configuring Logto
The MCP Gateway can use Logto as the identity provider
behind its downstream OAuth flow. The
mcp-logto-oauth-inbound policy is a
Logto-friendly wrapper around the generic
mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide
your Logto tenant endpoint, a client ID, and a client secret, and the policy
derives the OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and authorize and token URLs from Logto's
/oidc mount point.
This guide walks through the Logto console setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.
Set up Logto
The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of Logto. Logto handles browser login; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes.
Create a Traditional Web application
- In the Logto Console, open Applications and click Create application.
- Pick Traditional Web as the application type. (Not SPA, not Native — the gateway needs a confidential client with a secret.)
- Give the application a name (for example,
Zuplo MCP Gateway) and click Create application.
- On the application's Settings tab, set Redirect URIs to
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback. Add
http://localhost:9000/oauth/callbackfor local development.
- Save.
Note the App ID (= client ID) and App secret (= client secret) from the application's detail page.
Find your tenant endpoint
Open Settings → Domains in the Logto Console. Your default tenant endpoint
looks like
https://your-tenant.logto.app. If you've configured a custom
domain, use that instead. The wrapper takes the origin only — no
/oidc, no
.well-known/..., no trailing slash.
Wire the policy into the gateway
Add the policy to
config/policies.json:
Code
{ "name": "logto-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-logto-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpLogtoOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "logtoEndpoint": "$env(LOGTO_ENDPOINT)", "clientId": "$env(LOGTO_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(LOGTO_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
Attach the policy to each MCP route in
config/routes.oas.json and register the
gateway plugin in
modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see
Configuring Auth0
for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).
What the wrapper derives
Given
logtoEndpoint: "https://acme.logto.app":
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://acme.logto.app/oidc
oidc.jwksUrl
https://acme.logto.app/oidc/jwks
browserLogin.url
https://acme.logto.app/oidc/auth
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://acme.logto.app/oidc/token
These endpoint shapes come from Logto's OIDC provider mounted at
/oidc and its
discovery document at
https://<your-logto-endpoint>/oidc/.well-known/openid-configuration.
Test the configuration
The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:
- Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client.
- Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your
/mcp/{slug}routes.
- The client should redirect you to the Logto sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it.
- The client receives an access token and can call
tools/list.
If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the
manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every
endpoint with
curl so you can see the raw responses.
Common issues
logtoEndpointrejected at boot. The value includes
/oidc,
/.well-known/openid-configuration, or another path. Use the bare tenant endpoint origin.
redirect_urirejected by Logto. The redirect URI on the application doesn't match
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback. Match scheme, host, and path.