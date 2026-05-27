Copy page Identity providers Configuring Logto

The MCP Gateway can use Logto as the identity provider behind its downstream OAuth flow. The mcp-logto-oauth-inbound policy is a Logto-friendly wrapper around the generic mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide your Logto tenant endpoint, a client ID, and a client secret, and the policy derives the OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and authorize and token URLs from Logto's /oidc mount point.

This guide walks through the Logto console setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.

Set up Logto

The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of Logto. Logto handles browser login; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes.

Create a Traditional Web application

In the Logto Console, open Applications and click Create application. Pick Traditional Web as the application type. (Not SPA, not Native — the gateway needs a confidential client with a secret.) Give the application a name (for example, Zuplo MCP Gateway ) and click Create application. On the application's Settings tab, set Redirect URIs to https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback . Add http://localhost:9000/oauth/callback for local development. Save.

Note the App ID (= client ID) and App secret (= client secret) from the application's detail page.

Find your tenant endpoint

Open Settings → Domains in the Logto Console. Your default tenant endpoint looks like https://your-tenant.logto.app . If you've configured a custom domain, use that instead. The wrapper takes the origin only — no /oidc , no .well-known/... , no trailing slash.

Wire the policy into the gateway

Add the policy to config/policies.json :

Code Code { "name" : "logto-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-logto-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpLogtoOAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "logtoEndpoint" : "$env(LOGTO_ENDPOINT)" , "clientId" : "$env(LOGTO_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(LOGTO_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

Attach the policy to each MCP route in config/routes.oas.json and register the gateway plugin in modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see Configuring Auth0 for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).

What the wrapper derives

Given logtoEndpoint: "https://acme.logto.app" :

Generic field Derived value oidc.issuer https://acme.logto.app/oidc oidc.jwksUrl https://acme.logto.app/oidc/jwks browserLogin.url https://acme.logto.app/oidc/auth browserLogin.tokenUrl https://acme.logto.app/oidc/token

These endpoint shapes come from Logto's OIDC provider mounted at /oidc and its discovery document at https://<your-logto-endpoint>/oidc/.well-known/openid-configuration .

Test the configuration

The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:

Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client. Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your /mcp/{slug} routes. The client should redirect you to the Logto sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it. The client receives an access token and can call tools/list .

If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every endpoint with curl so you can see the raw responses.

Common issues

logtoEndpoint rejected at boot. The value includes /oidc , /.well-known/openid-configuration , or another path. Use the bare tenant endpoint origin.

The value includes , , or another path. Use the bare tenant endpoint origin. redirect_uri rejected by Logto. The redirect URI on the application doesn't match https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback . Match scheme, host, and path.

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