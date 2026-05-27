Discover the protected resource. An unauthenticated request to an MCP route should return a 401 with a WWW-Authenticate header that points at the per-route Protected Resource Metadata document. Terminal Code curl -i -X POST "${ GATEWAY }/mcp/${ SLUG }" \ -H "content-type: application/json" \ -H "accept: application/json, text/event-stream" \ -d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":"1","method":"ping"}' Expected response: Code HTTP/1.1 401 Unauthorized WWW-Authenticate: Bearer realm="OAuth", resource_metadata="https://gateway.example.com/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp/linear-v1" If you get a 200 instead, the route isn't protected. Check that the MCP OAuth policy is attached to the route in routes.oas.json . Now fetch the PRM document: Terminal Code curl -s "${ GATEWAY }/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp/${ SLUG }" | jq Expected response shape: Code Code { "resource" : "https://gateway.example.com/mcp/linear-v1" , "resource_name" : "Linear MCP Proxy" , "authorization_servers" : [ "https://gateway.example.com/mcp/linear-v1" ], "bearer_methods_supported" : [ "header" ], "scopes_supported" : [ "mcp:tools" ], "mcp_protocol_version" : "2025-11-25" } The authorization_servers array tells the client where to find the AS metadata. For the gateway, the AS lives under the same origin.

Discover the authorization server. Fetch the per-route AS metadata document. Terminal Code curl -s "${ GATEWAY }/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server/mcp/${ SLUG }" | jq Expected response shape (truncated to the fields you care about): Code Code { "issuer" : "https://gateway.example.com/mcp/linear-v1" , "authorization_endpoint" : "https://gateway.example.com/oauth/authorize/mcp/linear-v1" , "token_endpoint" : "https://gateway.example.com/oauth/token" , "registration_endpoint" : "https://gateway.example.com/oauth/register" , "revocation_endpoint" : "https://gateway.example.com/oauth/revoke" , "scopes_supported" : [ "mcp:tools" ], "response_types_supported" : [ "code" ], "grant_types_supported" : [ "authorization_code" , "refresh_token" ], "code_challenge_methods_supported" : [ "S256" ], "token_endpoint_auth_methods_supported" : [ "none" , "client_secret_basic" , "client_secret_post" , "private_key_jwt" ], "client_id_metadata_document_supported" : true } Capture the URLs you'll need: Terminal Code AS_METADATA = $( curl -s "${ GATEWAY }/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server/mcp/${ SLUG }" ) AUTH_ENDPOINT = $( echo " $AS_METADATA " | jq -r '.authorization_endpoint' ) TOKEN_ENDPOINT = $( echo " $AS_METADATA " | jq -r '.token_endpoint' ) REGISTRATION_ENDPOINT = $( echo " $AS_METADATA " | jq -r '.registration_endpoint' ) If code_challenge_methods_supported doesn't include S256 , something is wrong with the gateway configuration. The spec requires S256 and the gateway always advertises it.

Register a client (DCR). For this test, register a public client with token_endpoint_auth_method: "none" . This is the simplest mode and matches what a CLI client would use. Terminal Code DCR_RESPONSE = $( curl -s -X POST "${ REGISTRATION_ENDPOINT }" \ -H "content-type: application/json" \ -d "{ \" client_name \" : \" Manual OAuth Test \" , \" redirect_uris \" : [ \" ${ REDIRECT_URI } \" ], \" grant_types \" : [ \" authorization_code \" , \" refresh_token \" ], \" response_types \" : [ \" code \" ], \" token_endpoint_auth_method \" : \" none \" , \" scope \" : \" mcp:tools \" }" ) echo " $DCR_RESPONSE " | jq CLIENT_ID = $( echo " $DCR_RESPONSE " | jq -r '.client_id' ) Expected response shape: Code Code { "client_id" : "dcr:abc123..." , "client_id_issued_at" : 1747958400 , "client_id_metadata_document_supported" : true , "client_name" : "Manual OAuth Test" , "redirect_uris" : [ "http://localhost:8765/callback" ], "grant_types" : [ "authorization_code" , "refresh_token" ], "response_types" : [ "code" ], "token_endpoint_auth_method" : "none" , "scope" : "mcp:tools" } The client ID is opaque. DCR clients expire 90 days after issuance.

Build the authorize URL with PKCE. Generate a PKCE verifier and S256 challenge, plus a state value for CSRF. Terminal Code CODE_VERIFIER = $( openssl rand -base64 64 | tr -d '

=+/' | cut -c1-128 ) CODE_CHALLENGE = $( printf "%s" " $CODE_VERIFIER " | openssl dgst -sha256 -binary \ | openssl base64 | tr '/+' '_-' | tr -d '=' ) STATE = $( openssl rand -hex 16 ) RESOURCE = $( echo " $AS_METADATA " | jq -r '.issuer' ) echo "CODE_VERIFIER: $CODE_VERIFIER " echo "CODE_CHALLENGE: $CODE_CHALLENGE " echo "STATE: $STATE " echo "RESOURCE: $RESOURCE " Build the authorize URL. The resource parameter is required by the MCP spec on every authorization and token request. Terminal Code AUTH_URL = "${ AUTH_ENDPOINT }?response_type=code&client_id=${ CLIENT_ID }&redirect_uri=${ REDIRECT_URI }&code_challenge=${ CODE_CHALLENGE }&code_challenge_method=S256&state=${ STATE }&scope=mcp:tools&resource=$( printf %s " $RESOURCE " | jq -sRr @uri)" echo "Open this URL in a browser:" echo " $AUTH_URL " Open the URL in a browser. The flow is: The gateway redirects you to your IdP's login page. You authenticate at the IdP. The IdP redirects back to the gateway's /oauth/callback . The gateway renders the consent setup page. You click Authorize. The gateway redirects to your redirect_uri with ?code=...&state=... . Capture the code value from the final redirect URL. There's no listener on http://localhost:8765 , so the browser shows a connection-refused page — that's expected. Copy the code value out of the address bar. The authorization code is single-use and short-lived (typically 30 seconds). Run the next step immediately after copying it. Terminal Code read -p "Enter the authorization code from the redirect URL: " AUTH_CODE

Exchange the code for tokens. POST /oauth/token with the authorization-code grant. Public clients send client_id in the form body; confidential clients use HTTP Basic. Terminal Code TOKEN_RESPONSE = $( curl -s -X POST "${ TOKEN_ENDPOINT }" \ -H "content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" \ --data-urlencode "grant_type=authorization_code" \ --data-urlencode "code=${ AUTH_CODE }" \ --data-urlencode "redirect_uri=${ REDIRECT_URI }" \ --data-urlencode "code_verifier=${ CODE_VERIFIER }" \ --data-urlencode "client_id=${ CLIENT_ID }" \ --data-urlencode "resource=${ RESOURCE }" ) echo " $TOKEN_RESPONSE " | jq ACCESS_TOKEN = $( echo " $TOKEN_RESPONSE " | jq -r '.access_token' ) REFRESH_TOKEN = $( echo " $TOKEN_RESPONSE " | jq -r '.refresh_token' ) Expected response shape: Code Code { "access_token" : "at_..." , "token_type" : "Bearer" , "expires_in" : 900 , "refresh_token" : "rt_..." , "scope" : "mcp:tools" , "resource" : "https://gateway.example.com/mcp/linear-v1" } A common failure mode here is invalid_grant because the authorization code expired or was already used. Re-run from step 4. Another common one is invalid_request if you forget the code_verifier or omit the resource parameter.

Call the MCP endpoint with the access token. Now the access token can be presented as a bearer credential on the MCP route. Terminal Code curl -s -X POST "${ GATEWAY }/mcp/${ SLUG }" \ -H "authorization: Bearer ${ ACCESS_TOKEN }" \ -H "content-type: application/json" \ -H "accept: application/json, text/event-stream" \ -H "mcp-protocol-version: 2025-11-25" \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "initialize", "params": { "protocolVersion": "2025-11-25", "capabilities": {}, "clientInfo": { "name": "manual-test", "version": "0.0.0" } } }' | jq Expected response is a JSON-RPC result with the upstream's serverInfo and capabilities : Code Code { "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , "id" : "1" , "result" : { "protocolVersion" : "2025-11-25" , "capabilities" : { "tools" : {} }, "serverInfo" : { "name" : "linear" , "version" : "..." } } } If you see a JSON-RPC error with code: -32042 ( URLElicitationRequiredError ), the upstream MCP server requires OAuth and the user hasn't connected to it yet. Open the authUrl in the error payload's data field in a browser. See Per-user OAuth to upstream MCP servers for the full flow. If you see a 401 , the bearer token is missing, expired, revoked, or bound to a different route — the response WWW-Authenticate header includes a reason code via error="..." . If you see a 403 with error="insufficient_scope" , the token has the wrong scope. The gateway only issues mcp:tools today.

Refresh the access token. The access token expires in 15 minutes by default. Exchange the refresh token for a new pair using the refresh_token grant. Terminal Code REFRESH_RESPONSE = $( curl -s -X POST "${ TOKEN_ENDPOINT }" \ -H "content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" \ --data-urlencode "grant_type=refresh_token" \ --data-urlencode "refresh_token=${ REFRESH_TOKEN }" \ --data-urlencode "client_id=${ CLIENT_ID }" \ --data-urlencode "resource=${ RESOURCE }" ) echo " $REFRESH_RESPONSE " | jq ACCESS_TOKEN = $( echo " $REFRESH_RESPONSE " | jq -r '.access_token' ) NEW_REFRESH_TOKEN = $( echo " $REFRESH_RESPONSE " | jq -r '.refresh_token' ) The refresh token rotates on every use. Presenting the old refresh token again will revoke the entire grant — that's the spec's defense against refresh-token replay. Always use the most recently issued refresh token. The new access token can be used immediately on subsequent /mcp/{slug} requests.