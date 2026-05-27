Manual OAuth testing
When an MCP client's OAuth integration goes wrong, exercising the gateway's
endpoints by hand is the fastest way to figure out where. This guide walks every
step of the downstream OAuth flow using
curl,
openssl, and
jq. Each step
shows the request, the shape of the response, and what to look for.
The flow being tested is the standard MCP authorization handshake: discovery → registration → authorize → token → MCP request → refresh. Read the authentication overview for the conceptual model first.
The user-consent step is browser-based — there's no scriptable way to complete it from a terminal. Steps 4 through 6 show the URL to open in a browser and the redirect to inspect; the rest of the flow runs in your terminal.
Prerequisites
curl,
jq,
openssl, and a Bash-compatible shell.
- A deployed MCP Gateway with an
MCP OAuth policy configured (Auth0, Okta,
Entra, Google, or any other supported IdP) and at least one
/mcp/{slug}route.
- A browser to complete the user-consent step.
Throughout this guide, replace:
GATEWAYwith your gateway origin (e.g.,
https://gateway.example.com).
SLUGwith the route slug (e.g.,
linear-v1).
REDIRECT_URIwith a redirect URL that you can monitor — for testing,
http://localhost:8765/callbackworks because the URL only needs to capture the
codequery parameter.
Code
GATEWAY="https://gateway.example.com" SLUG="linear-v1" REDIRECT_URI="http://localhost:8765/callback"
-
Discover the protected resource.
An unauthenticated request to an MCP route should return a
401with a
WWW-Authenticateheader that points at the per-route Protected Resource Metadata document.Code
curl -i -X POST "${GATEWAY}/mcp/${SLUG}" \ -H "content-type: application/json" \ -H "accept: application/json, text/event-stream" \ -d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":"1","method":"ping"}'
Expected response:Code
HTTP/1.1 401 Unauthorized WWW-Authenticate: Bearer realm="OAuth", resource_metadata="https://gateway.example.com/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp/linear-v1"
If you get a 200 instead, the route isn't protected. Check that the MCP OAuth policy is attached to the route in
routes.oas.json.
Now fetch the PRM document:Code
curl -s "${GATEWAY}/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp/${SLUG}" | jq
Expected response shape:Code
{ "resource": "https://gateway.example.com/mcp/linear-v1", "resource_name": "Linear MCP Proxy", "authorization_servers": ["https://gateway.example.com/mcp/linear-v1"], "bearer_methods_supported": ["header"], "scopes_supported": ["mcp:tools"], "mcp_protocol_version": "2025-11-25" }
The
authorization_serversarray tells the client where to find the AS metadata. For the gateway, the AS lives under the same origin.
-
Discover the authorization server.
Fetch the per-route AS metadata document.Code
curl -s "${GATEWAY}/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server/mcp/${SLUG}" | jq
Expected response shape (truncated to the fields you care about):Code
{ "issuer": "https://gateway.example.com/mcp/linear-v1", "authorization_endpoint": "https://gateway.example.com/oauth/authorize/mcp/linear-v1", "token_endpoint": "https://gateway.example.com/oauth/token", "registration_endpoint": "https://gateway.example.com/oauth/register", "revocation_endpoint": "https://gateway.example.com/oauth/revoke", "scopes_supported": ["mcp:tools"], "response_types_supported": ["code"], "grant_types_supported": ["authorization_code", "refresh_token"], "code_challenge_methods_supported": ["S256"], "token_endpoint_auth_methods_supported": [ "none", "client_secret_basic", "client_secret_post", "private_key_jwt" ], "client_id_metadata_document_supported": true }
Capture the URLs you'll need:Code
AS_METADATA=$(curl -s "${GATEWAY}/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server/mcp/${SLUG}") AUTH_ENDPOINT=$(echo "$AS_METADATA" | jq -r '.authorization_endpoint') TOKEN_ENDPOINT=$(echo "$AS_METADATA" | jq -r '.token_endpoint') REGISTRATION_ENDPOINT=$(echo "$AS_METADATA" | jq -r '.registration_endpoint')
If
code_challenge_methods_supporteddoesn't include
S256, something is wrong with the gateway configuration. The spec requires
S256and the gateway always advertises it.
-
Register a client (DCR).
For this test, register a public client with
token_endpoint_auth_method: "none". This is the simplest mode and matches what a CLI client would use.Code
DCR_RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X POST "${REGISTRATION_ENDPOINT}" \ -H "content-type: application/json" \ -d "{ \"client_name\": \"Manual OAuth Test\", \"redirect_uris\": [\"${REDIRECT_URI}\"], \"grant_types\": [\"authorization_code\", \"refresh_token\"], \"response_types\": [\"code\"], \"token_endpoint_auth_method\": \"none\", \"scope\": \"mcp:tools\" }") echo "$DCR_RESPONSE" | jq CLIENT_ID=$(echo "$DCR_RESPONSE" | jq -r '.client_id')
Expected response shape:Code
{ "client_id": "dcr:abc123...", "client_id_issued_at": 1747958400, "client_id_metadata_document_supported": true, "client_name": "Manual OAuth Test", "redirect_uris": ["http://localhost:8765/callback"], "grant_types": ["authorization_code", "refresh_token"], "response_types": ["code"], "token_endpoint_auth_method": "none", "scope": "mcp:tools" }
The client ID is opaque. DCR clients expire 90 days after issuance.
-
Build the authorize URL with PKCE.
Generate a PKCE verifier and S256 challenge, plus a state value for CSRF.Code
CODE_VERIFIER=$(openssl rand -base64 64 | tr -d '\n=+/' | cut -c1-128) CODE_CHALLENGE=$(printf "%s" "$CODE_VERIFIER" | openssl dgst -sha256 -binary \ | openssl base64 | tr '/+' '_-' | tr -d '=') STATE=$(openssl rand -hex 16) RESOURCE=$(echo "$AS_METADATA" | jq -r '.issuer') echo "CODE_VERIFIER: $CODE_VERIFIER" echo "CODE_CHALLENGE: $CODE_CHALLENGE" echo "STATE: $STATE" echo "RESOURCE: $RESOURCE"
Build the authorize URL. The
resourceparameter is required by the MCP spec on every authorization and token request.Code
AUTH_URL="${AUTH_ENDPOINT}?response_type=code&client_id=${CLIENT_ID}&redirect_uri=${REDIRECT_URI}&code_challenge=${CODE_CHALLENGE}&code_challenge_method=S256&state=${STATE}&scope=mcp:tools&resource=$(printf %s "$RESOURCE" | jq -sRr @uri)" echo "Open this URL in a browser:" echo "$AUTH_URL"
Open the URL in a browser. The flow is:
- The gateway redirects you to your IdP's login page.
- You authenticate at the IdP.
- The IdP redirects back to the gateway's
/oauth/callback.
- The gateway renders the consent setup page.
- You click Authorize.
- The gateway redirects to your
redirect_uriwith
?code=...&state=....
Capture the
codevalue from the final redirect URL. There's no listener on
http://localhost:8765, so the browser shows a connection-refused page — that's expected. Copy the
codevalue out of the address bar.
The authorization code is single-use and short-lived (typically 30 seconds). Run the next step immediately after copying it.Code
read -p "Enter the authorization code from the redirect URL: " AUTH_CODE
-
Exchange the code for tokens.
POST /oauth/tokenwith the authorization-code grant. Public clients send
client_idin the form body; confidential clients use HTTP Basic.Code
TOKEN_RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X POST "${TOKEN_ENDPOINT}" \ -H "content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" \ --data-urlencode "grant_type=authorization_code" \ --data-urlencode "code=${AUTH_CODE}" \ --data-urlencode "redirect_uri=${REDIRECT_URI}" \ --data-urlencode "code_verifier=${CODE_VERIFIER}" \ --data-urlencode "client_id=${CLIENT_ID}" \ --data-urlencode "resource=${RESOURCE}") echo "$TOKEN_RESPONSE" | jq ACCESS_TOKEN=$(echo "$TOKEN_RESPONSE" | jq -r '.access_token') REFRESH_TOKEN=$(echo "$TOKEN_RESPONSE" | jq -r '.refresh_token')
Expected response shape:Code
{ "access_token": "at_...", "token_type": "Bearer", "expires_in": 900, "refresh_token": "rt_...", "scope": "mcp:tools", "resource": "https://gateway.example.com/mcp/linear-v1" }
A common failure mode here is
invalid_grantbecause the authorization code expired or was already used. Re-run from step 4.
Another common one is
invalid_requestif you forget the
code_verifieror omit the
resourceparameter.
-
Call the MCP endpoint with the access token.
Now the access token can be presented as a bearer credential on the MCP route.Code
curl -s -X POST "${GATEWAY}/mcp/${SLUG}" \ -H "authorization: Bearer ${ACCESS_TOKEN}" \ -H "content-type: application/json" \ -H "accept: application/json, text/event-stream" \ -H "mcp-protocol-version: 2025-11-25" \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "initialize", "params": { "protocolVersion": "2025-11-25", "capabilities": {}, "clientInfo": { "name": "manual-test", "version": "0.0.0" } } }' | jq
Expected response is a JSON-RPC result with the upstream's
serverInfoand
capabilities:Code
{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "result": { "protocolVersion": "2025-11-25", "capabilities": { "tools": {} }, "serverInfo": { "name": "linear", "version": "..." } } }
If you see a JSON-RPC error with
code: -32042(
URLElicitationRequiredError), the upstream MCP server requires OAuth and the user hasn't connected to it yet. Open the
authUrlin the error payload's
datafield in a browser. See Per-user OAuth to upstream MCP servers for the full flow.
If you see a
401, the bearer token is missing, expired, revoked, or bound to a different route — the response
WWW-Authenticateheader includes a reason code via
error="...".
If you see a
403with
error="insufficient_scope", the token has the wrong scope. The gateway only issues
mcp:toolstoday.
-
Refresh the access token.
The access token expires in 15 minutes by default. Exchange the refresh token for a new pair using the
refresh_tokengrant.Code
REFRESH_RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X POST "${TOKEN_ENDPOINT}" \ -H "content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" \ --data-urlencode "grant_type=refresh_token" \ --data-urlencode "refresh_token=${REFRESH_TOKEN}" \ --data-urlencode "client_id=${CLIENT_ID}" \ --data-urlencode "resource=${RESOURCE}") echo "$REFRESH_RESPONSE" | jq ACCESS_TOKEN=$(echo "$REFRESH_RESPONSE" | jq -r '.access_token') NEW_REFRESH_TOKEN=$(echo "$REFRESH_RESPONSE" | jq -r '.refresh_token')
The refresh token rotates on every use. Presenting the old refresh token again will revoke the entire grant — that's the spec's defense against refresh-token replay. Always use the most recently issued refresh token.
The new access token can be used immediately on subsequent
/mcp/{slug}requests.
-
Revoke the tokens (optional cleanup).
When you're done testing, revoke the grant.Code
curl -s -i -X POST "${GATEWAY}/oauth/revoke" \ -H "content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" \ --data-urlencode "token=${NEW_REFRESH_TOKEN}" \ --data-urlencode "token_type_hint=refresh_token" \ --data-urlencode "client_id=${CLIENT_ID}"
Per RFC 7009, the gateway responds with
200 OKand an empty body for both successful revocations and unknown tokens. Subsequent MCP requests with the revoked access token return
401.
Putting it all together
Here's a single Bash script that runs every step except the browser-based
authorize redirect. Save it as
test-oauth.sh and run it after editing the
configuration block at the top.
Code
#!/usr/bin/env bash # Manual OAuth flow test for the Zuplo MCP Gateway. # Walks discovery → DCR → authorize URL → code exchange → MCP request → refresh. # The authorize step is browser-based; the script pauses for you to paste the code. set -euo pipefail # ----- Configuration ----- GATEWAY="https://gateway.example.com" SLUG="linear-v1" REDIRECT_URI="http://localhost:8765/callback" # ------------------------- echo "==> Step 1: discover protected resource" PRM_URL="${GATEWAY}/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp/${SLUG}" echo "PRM: ${PRM_URL}" curl -s "${PRM_URL}" | jq -r '{authorization_servers, scopes_supported, mcp_protocol_version}' echo echo "==> Step 2: fetch AS metadata" AS_METADATA=$(curl -s "${GATEWAY}/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server/mcp/${SLUG}") AUTH_ENDPOINT=$(echo "$AS_METADATA" | jq -r '.authorization_endpoint') TOKEN_ENDPOINT=$(echo "$AS_METADATA" | jq -r '.token_endpoint') REGISTRATION_ENDPOINT=$(echo "$AS_METADATA" | jq -r '.registration_endpoint') RESOURCE=$(echo "$AS_METADATA" | jq -r '.issuer') echo "issuer: $RESOURCE" echo "authorize: $AUTH_ENDPOINT" echo "token: $TOKEN_ENDPOINT" echo echo "==> Step 3: register client (DCR)" DCR_RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X POST "${REGISTRATION_ENDPOINT}" \ -H "content-type: application/json" \ -d "{ \"client_name\": \"Manual OAuth Test\", \"redirect_uris\": [\"${REDIRECT_URI}\"], \"grant_types\": [\"authorization_code\", \"refresh_token\"], \"response_types\": [\"code\"], \"token_endpoint_auth_method\": \"none\", \"scope\": \"mcp:tools\" }") CLIENT_ID=$(echo "$DCR_RESPONSE" | jq -r '.client_id') echo "client_id: $CLIENT_ID" echo echo "==> Step 4: build authorize URL with PKCE" CODE_VERIFIER=$(openssl rand -base64 64 | tr -d '\n=+/' | cut -c1-128) CODE_CHALLENGE=$(printf "%s" "$CODE_VERIFIER" | openssl dgst -sha256 -binary \ | openssl base64 | tr '/+' '_-' | tr -d '=') STATE=$(openssl rand -hex 16) RESOURCE_ENC=$(printf "%s" "$RESOURCE" | jq -sRr @uri) AUTH_URL="${AUTH_ENDPOINT}?response_type=code&client_id=${CLIENT_ID}&redirect_uri=${REDIRECT_URI}&code_challenge=${CODE_CHALLENGE}&code_challenge_method=S256&state=${STATE}&scope=mcp:tools&resource=${RESOURCE_ENC}" echo echo "Open this URL in a browser:" echo "$AUTH_URL" echo echo "After completing login and consent, copy the 'code' query parameter from the redirect URL." read -r -p "Enter the authorization code: " AUTH_CODE echo echo "==> Step 5: exchange code for tokens" TOKEN_RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X POST "${TOKEN_ENDPOINT}" \ -H "content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" \ --data-urlencode "grant_type=authorization_code" \ --data-urlencode "code=${AUTH_CODE}" \ --data-urlencode "redirect_uri=${REDIRECT_URI}" \ --data-urlencode "code_verifier=${CODE_VERIFIER}" \ --data-urlencode "client_id=${CLIENT_ID}" \ --data-urlencode "resource=${RESOURCE}") echo "$TOKEN_RESPONSE" | jq ACCESS_TOKEN=$(echo "$TOKEN_RESPONSE" | jq -r '.access_token') REFRESH_TOKEN=$(echo "$TOKEN_RESPONSE" | jq -r '.refresh_token') echo echo "==> Step 6: call MCP endpoint with the access token" curl -s -X POST "${GATEWAY}/mcp/${SLUG}" \ -H "authorization: Bearer ${ACCESS_TOKEN}" \ -H "content-type: application/json" \ -H "accept: application/json, text/event-stream" \ -H "mcp-protocol-version: 2025-11-25" \ -d '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "initialize", "params": { "protocolVersion": "2025-11-25", "capabilities": {}, "clientInfo": { "name": "manual-test", "version": "0.0.0" } } }' | jq echo echo "==> Step 7: refresh" REFRESH_RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X POST "${TOKEN_ENDPOINT}" \ -H "content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" \ --data-urlencode "grant_type=refresh_token" \ --data-urlencode "refresh_token=${REFRESH_TOKEN}" \ --data-urlencode "client_id=${CLIENT_ID}" \ --data-urlencode "resource=${RESOURCE}") echo "$REFRESH_RESPONSE" | jq echo echo "Done."
Make it executable and run it:
Code
chmod +x test-oauth.sh ./test-oauth.sh
Common issues
401on every MCP request after token exchange. Token bound to a different route than the one you're calling. Each token is scoped to one MCP route. Either re-run for the intended route or call the route you authorized for.
401with
error="invalid_token"after a token reuse. Refresh tokens rotate on every use — presenting an old one revokes the entire grant. Re-run the full flow.
invalid_requestat the token endpoint. Most often a missing
resourceparameter or a missing
code_verifier. Both are required.
invalid_grantat the token endpoint. The authorization code expired or was already redeemed. Re-run from step 4.
invalid_audience. The bearer token is being used at a route whose canonical resource URI doesn't match the token's
resourceclaim. A misconfigured custom domain or proxy can cause this.
- The browser shows the gateway's consent page but the Authorize button is disabled. The route has an upstream that hasn't been connected yet. Click the per-upstream Connect button first. See upstream OAuth.
- JSON-RPC error
-32042(
URLElicitationRequiredError). The downstream OAuth succeeded but the upstream MCP server requires OAuth and the user hasn't connected. Open the
authUrlin the error payload's
datafield in a browser.
Related
- Authentication overview — the full identity provider catalog and per-IdP setup links.
- Per-user OAuth to upstream MCP servers
- Test clients — exercise the same OAuth flow through the
MCP Inspector and MCPJam GUIs instead of
curl.
- MCP authorization spec, revision 2025-11-25