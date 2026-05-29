Copy page Authentication Connect a gateway to an API-key upstream MCP server

Not every upstream MCP server uses OAuth. Many authenticate with a static API key. The Zuplo MCP Gateway fronts these the same way it fronts OAuth upstreams: clients still authenticate to the gateway with whatever inbound auth you choose (including OAuth), and the gateway swaps in the upstream API key before forwarding.

This example sends the key as a Bearer token in the Authorization header, which is the most common shape. Any other API key scheme works the same way: the upstream might expect the key in a custom header (such as X-API-Key ), a different prefix, or no prefix at all. You set whatever header name and value the upstream requires in the same policy.

The flow has two parts:

Run the MCP Gateway Virtual Server wizard, choosing a Custom upstream and None for outbound auth. Add an Add or Set Request Headers policy to the end of the policy stack that sets the Authorization header to the upstream's API key, read from an environment variable.

This means you can put OAuth (or any inbound auth) in front of an API-key-only MCP server and add it to any client you like.

Run the wizard with a custom upstream

Follow the Portal quickstart to start an MCP Gateway Virtual Server, with these choices:

Upstream: select the Custom tab instead of a library server. Set a Name, the MCP Server URL (the upstream provides this), and the Path you want to expose on your gateway. Inbound Auth: pick whatever your clients should authenticate with. OAuth through an identity provider works exactly as it does for OAuth upstreams. Tools: choose Passthrough or Curate as usual. Outbound Auth: choose None, then set the inbound Authorization header handling to Remove auth token. The upstream doesn't use OAuth, so the gateway shouldn't run a token exchange, and the inbound client's token must be stripped before forwarding so it doesn't leak to the upstream.

Click Finish. The wizard scaffolds the route, the inbound auth policy, a capability filter (if you curated), and a remove-authorization-header policy that strips the inbound token.

Set the upstream API key

The upstream still expects its API key. Add it as an environment variable so the secret stays out of source control.

Open your project's Settings from the navigation bar, click Environment Variables under Project Settings, and add a variable for the upstream key, for example CONTEXT7_API_TOKEN . Check the Secret box so the value is hidden in the encrypted secret store, then click Save.

A new deployment is needed for environment variable changes to take effect.

Inject the key with a set-headers policy

Now add the upstream credential. The Add or Set Request Headers policy ( set-headers-inbound ) sets the Authorization header on the request before it leaves the gateway.

Open the route's policy stack and click Add Policy at the end of the inbound stack, after the remove-authorization-header policy the wizard added. Order matters: the inbound token is removed first, then your upstream key is set.

Configure the policy to set the Authorization header to the upstream API key, referencing the environment variable with $env(...) :

set-headers-inbound policy set-headers-inbound policy { "export" : "SetHeadersInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "headers" : [ { "name" : "Authorization" , "value" : "Bearer $env(CONTEXT7_API_TOKEN)" } ] } }

Replace CONTEXT7_API_TOKEN with your own environment variable name. This example uses a Bearer token in the Authorization header, but the policy sets any header you need. If the upstream expects the key in a different header (such as X-API-Key ), without the Bearer prefix, or as a raw value, change name and value to match. For a key that lives in a custom (non- Authorization ) header, the dedicated set-upstream-api-key-inbound policy is an alternative.

Save the project and deploy.

How the request flows

For each MCP request, the gateway now:

Authenticates the client with your chosen inbound auth. Filters capabilities (if you curated tools). Removes the inbound Authorization header so the client's token never reaches the upstream. Sets the upstream API key header from your environment variable. In this example, Authorization: Bearer <upstream-key> . Forwards the request to the upstream MCP server.

The result: clients authenticate to the gateway however you like, and the gateway presents the upstream's API key on their behalf.

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