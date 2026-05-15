Set Upstream API Key Policy
The set upstream API key policy attaches a single header (by default
Authorization) to the incoming request so it can be forwarded to your
upstream service. It is a focused version of the set headers policy intended
for the common case of authenticating Zuplo to an upstream API using a secret
sourced from an environment variable.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-set-upstream-api-key-inbound-policy", "policyType": "set-upstream-api-key-inbound", "handler": { "export": "SetUpstreamApiKeyInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "header": "Authorization", "value": "Bearer $env(UPSTREAM_API_KEY)" } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
set-upstream-api-key-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
SetUpstreamApiKeyInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
header
<string>- The name of the header to set on the request. Defaults to
Authorization. Defaults to
"Authorization".
value(required)
<string>- The value of the header. Most commonly an environment variable reference such as
Bearer $env(UPSTREAM_API_KEY)so the secret is sourced from your environment.
overwrite
<boolean>- Overwrite the value if the header is already present in the request. Defaults to
true.
Using the Policy
Many upstream APIs require an API key or bearer token to be passed in a header
on every request. This policy is a focused version of the
SetHeadersInboundPolicy that sets a single header (defaulting to
Authorization) and is designed to be paired with an environment variable so
the secret never lives in your
policies.json.
The most common configuration sets a bearer token from an environment variable:
Code
{ "name": "set-upstream-api-key-inbound-policy", "policyType": "set-upstream-api-key-inbound", "handler": { "export": "SetUpstreamApiKeyInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "value": "Bearer $env(UPSTREAM_API_KEY)" } } }
You can also customize the header name. For example, if your upstream uses a
custom header rather than
Authorization:
Code
{ "name": "set-upstream-api-key-inbound-policy", "policyType": "set-upstream-api-key-inbound", "handler": { "export": "SetUpstreamApiKeyInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "header": "X-API-Key", "value": "$env(UPSTREAM_API_KEY)" } } }
By default the policy overwrites any header with the same name that was sent by
the client. Set
overwrite to
false to preserve the incoming value when one
is present.
Read more about how policies work