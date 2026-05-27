Configuring Clerk
The MCP Gateway can use Clerk as the identity provider
behind its downstream OAuth flow. The
mcp-clerk-oauth-inbound policy is a
Clerk-friendly wrapper around the generic
mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide
your Clerk Frontend API URL, a client ID, and a client secret, and the policy
derives the OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and authorize and token URLs for you.
This guide walks through the Clerk dashboard setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.
Set up Clerk
The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of Clerk. Clerk handles browser login; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes.
Create an OAuth application
- In the Clerk Dashboard, switch to the instance you want the gateway to use, then open Configure → OAuth Applications.
- Click Add OAuth application.
- Give the application a name (for example,
Zuplo MCP Gateway).
- Set Redirect URIs to
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback. Add
http://localhost:9000/oauth/callbackfor local development with
zuplo dev.
- Select the OIDC scopes the gateway needs —
openid,
profile, and
- Click Save.
Note the Client ID and Client Secret from the application's detail page. You'll wire these into the policy in the next section.
Find the Frontend API URL
Open Configure → Domains in the Clerk Dashboard. The Frontend API URL is
shown at the top — it looks like
https://verb-noun-00.clerk.accounts.dev on
development instances or
https://clerk.example.com on production instances
with a custom domain. Copy the origin (no trailing path).
Wire the policy into the gateway
Add the policy to
config/policies.json:
Code
{ "name": "clerk-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-clerk-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpClerkOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "frontendApiUrl": "$env(CLERK_FRONTEND_API_URL)", "clientId": "$env(CLERK_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(CLERK_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
frontendApiUrl is the origin only. Don't include a path, query string, or
fragment — the policy fails at boot if any of those are present.
Set the three environment variables in your project's environment configuration.
CLERK_FRONTEND_API_URL goes in plain config; the secret values belong in the
project secret store.
Attach the policy to each MCP route in
config/routes.oas.json:
Code
{ "paths": { "/mcp/linear-v1": { "get,post": { "operationId": "linear-mcp-server", "x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "none", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpProxyHandler", "options": { "rewritePattern": "https://mcp.linear.app/mcp", }, }, "policies": { "inbound": ["clerk-managed-oauth", "mcp-token-exchange-linear"], }, }, }, }, }, }
Register the gateway plugin in
modules/zuplo.runtime.ts:
Code
import { RuntimeExtensions } from "@zuplo/runtime"; import { McpGatewayPlugin } from "@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin(new McpGatewayPlugin()); }
What the wrapper derives
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
{frontendApiUrl}
oidc.jwksUrl
{frontendApiUrl}/.well-known/jwks.json
browserLogin.url
{frontendApiUrl}/oauth/authorize
browserLogin.tokenUrl
{frontendApiUrl}/oauth/token
Test the configuration
The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:
- Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client.
- Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your
/mcp/{slug}routes.
- The client should redirect you to Clerk's login page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it.
- The client receives an access token and can call
tools/list.
If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the
manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every
endpoint with
curl so you can see the raw responses.
Common issues
- The policy rejects
frontendApiUrlat boot. The value includes a path, query string, or fragment. Use only the origin (
https://clerk.example.com).
- Browser login redirects but the callback fails. The
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callbackURL isn't on the OAuth application's redirect URIs allow-list in Clerk.