Configuring Microsoft Entra ID
The MCP Gateway can use Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) as the identity
provider behind its downstream OAuth flow. The
mcp-entra-oauth-inbound policy
is an Entra-friendly wrapper around the generic
mcp-oauth-inbound policy:
provide your Entra tenant UUID, a client ID, and a client secret, and the policy
derives the v2 OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and authorize and token URLs for you.
This guide walks through the Microsoft Entra admin center setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.
This policy is single-tenant. The multi-tenant aliases
common,
organizations, and
consumers are not supported because Entra's issuer claim
is tenant-specific and the gateway enforces an exact issuer match. Use a real
tenant UUID.
Set up Microsoft Entra
The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of Entra. Entra handles browser login; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes.
Register an application
- In the Microsoft Entra admin center, open Identity → Applications → App registrations and click New registration.
- Give the application a name (for example,
Zuplo MCP Gateway).
- Under Supported account types, choose Accounts in this organizational directory only (single tenant). The wrapper does not support multi-tenant modes.
- Under Redirect URI, choose Web and set the value to
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback. Click Register.
- On the application's Overview page, note the Application (client) ID and the Directory (tenant) ID. Both are UUIDs.
Add a client secret
- Open Certificates & secrets on the application and click New client secret.
- Set a description and an expiration window, then click Add.
- Copy the secret Value immediately — Entra only shows it once.
Add the local development redirect URI
- Open Authentication on the application.
- Add
http://localhost:9000/oauth/callbackunder Web → Redirect URIs.
- Save.
Optional: restrict access
By default any user in the tenant can sign in. To restrict access to specific groups, open Enterprise applications, find the same application, and use Properties → Assignment required plus Users and groups assignments.
Wire the policy into the gateway
Add the policy to
config/policies.json:
Code
{ "name": "entra-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-entra-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpEntraOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "tenantId": "$env(ENTRA_TENANT_ID)", "clientId": "$env(ENTRA_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(ENTRA_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
Set the three environment variables in your project's environment configuration. The secret values belong in the project secret store.
Attach the policy to each MCP route in
config/routes.oas.json and register the
gateway plugin in
modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see
Configuring Auth0
for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).
What the wrapper derives
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/v2.0
oidc.jwksUrl
https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/discovery/v2.0/keys
browserLogin.url
https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/oauth2/v2.0/authorize
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/oauth2/v2.0/token
Test the configuration
The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:
- Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client.
- Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your
/mcp/{slug}routes.
- The client should redirect you to the Microsoft sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it.
- The client receives an access token and can call
tools/list.
If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the
manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every
endpoint with
curl so you can see the raw responses.
Common issues
tenantIdrejected at boot. The wrapper accepts only a tenant UUID, not a verified domain,
common,
organizations, or
consumers. Look up the tenant ID under Overview in the Entra admin center.
AADSTS50011redirect URI mismatch. The redirect URI on the app registration doesn't match
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callbackexactly. Match scheme, host, and path.
AADSTS700016application not found. The client ID doesn't belong to the tenant the wrapper is configured with. Make sure
tenantIdand
clientIdcome from the same app registration.