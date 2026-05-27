Copy page Identity providers Configuring Microsoft Entra ID

The MCP Gateway can use Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) as the identity provider behind its downstream OAuth flow. The mcp-entra-oauth-inbound policy is an Entra-friendly wrapper around the generic mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide your Entra tenant UUID, a client ID, and a client secret, and the policy derives the v2 OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and authorize and token URLs for you.

This guide walks through the Microsoft Entra admin center setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.

This policy is single-tenant. The multi-tenant aliases common , organizations , and consumers are not supported because Entra's issuer claim is tenant-specific and the gateway enforces an exact issuer match. Use a real tenant UUID.

Set up Microsoft Entra

The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of Entra. Entra handles browser login; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes.

Register an application

In the Microsoft Entra admin center, open Identity → Applications → App registrations and click New registration. Give the application a name (for example, Zuplo MCP Gateway ). Under Supported account types, choose Accounts in this organizational directory only (single tenant). The wrapper does not support multi-tenant modes. Under Redirect URI, choose Web and set the value to https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback . Click Register. On the application's Overview page, note the Application (client) ID and the Directory (tenant) ID. Both are UUIDs.

Add a client secret

Open Certificates & secrets on the application and click New client secret. Set a description and an expiration window, then click Add. Copy the secret Value immediately — Entra only shows it once.

Add the local development redirect URI

Open Authentication on the application. Add http://localhost:9000/oauth/callback under Web → Redirect URIs. Save.

Optional: restrict access

By default any user in the tenant can sign in. To restrict access to specific groups, open Enterprise applications, find the same application, and use Properties → Assignment required plus Users and groups assignments.

Wire the policy into the gateway

Add the policy to config/policies.json :

Code Code { "name" : "entra-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-entra-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpEntraOAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "tenantId" : "$env(ENTRA_TENANT_ID)" , "clientId" : "$env(ENTRA_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(ENTRA_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

Set the three environment variables in your project's environment configuration. The secret values belong in the project secret store.

Attach the policy to each MCP route in config/routes.oas.json and register the gateway plugin in modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see Configuring Auth0 for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).

What the wrapper derives

Generic field Derived value oidc.issuer https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/v2.0 oidc.jwksUrl https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/discovery/v2.0/keys browserLogin.url https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/oauth2/v2.0/authorize browserLogin.tokenUrl https://login.microsoftonline.com/{tenantId}/oauth2/v2.0/token

Test the configuration

The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:

Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client. Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your /mcp/{slug} routes. The client should redirect you to the Microsoft sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it. The client receives an access token and can call tools/list .

If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every endpoint with curl so you can see the raw responses.

Common issues

tenantId rejected at boot. The wrapper accepts only a tenant UUID, not a verified domain, common , organizations , or consumers . Look up the tenant ID under Overview in the Entra admin center.

The wrapper accepts only a tenant UUID, not a verified domain, , , or . Look up the tenant ID under in the Entra admin center. AADSTS50011 redirect URI mismatch. The redirect URI on the app registration doesn't match https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback exactly. Match scheme, host, and path.

The redirect URI on the app registration doesn't match exactly. Match scheme, host, and path. AADSTS700016 application not found. The client ID doesn't belong to the tenant the wrapper is configured with. Make sure tenantId and clientId come from the same app registration.

Related