Copy page Identity providers Configuring OneLogin

The MCP Gateway can use OneLogin as the identity provider behind its downstream OAuth flow. The mcp-onelogin-oauth-inbound policy is a OneLogin-friendly wrapper around the generic mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide your OneLogin account subdomain, a client ID, and a client secret, and the policy derives the OIDC v2 issuer, JWKS URL, and authorize and token URLs for you.

This guide walks through the OneLogin admin portal setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.

Set up OneLogin

The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of OneLogin. OneLogin handles browser login; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes.

Create an OIDC application

In the OneLogin admin portal, open Applications → Applications and click Add App. Search for OpenID Connect (OIDC) and pick the matching app. Give the application a display name (for example, Zuplo MCP Gateway ) and click Save. Open the application's Configuration tab. Set Redirect URIs to https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback . Add http://localhost:9000/oauth/callback for local development. Set Login Url to your gateway origin ( https://<gateway-host> ). Save.

Configure SSO settings

Open the application's SSO tab. Set Token Endpoint Authentication Method to POST. Note the Client ID and Client Secret shown on the page.

Assign users

Under the application's Access tab, assign the roles or users that should be able to authenticate through the gateway.

Find your OneLogin subdomain

Your OneLogin subdomain is the prefix of your admin portal URL. If the portal is at https://acme.onelogin.com , the subdomain is acme . The wrapper takes only the subdomain — no https:// , no .onelogin.com , no path.

Wire the policy into the gateway

Add the policy to config/policies.json :

Code Code { "name" : "onelogin-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-onelogin-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpOneLoginOAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "oneLoginSubdomain" : "$env(ONELOGIN_SUBDOMAIN)" , "clientId" : "$env(ONELOGIN_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(ONELOGIN_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

Attach the policy to each MCP route in config/routes.oas.json and register the gateway plugin in modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see Configuring Auth0 for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).

What the wrapper derives

Given oneLoginSubdomain: "acme" :

Generic field Derived value oidc.issuer https://acme.onelogin.com/oidc/2 oidc.jwksUrl https://acme.onelogin.com/oidc/2/certs browserLogin.url https://acme.onelogin.com/oidc/2/auth browserLogin.tokenUrl https://acme.onelogin.com/oidc/2/token

These endpoint shapes follow OneLogin's OIDC provider configuration document at https://{oneLoginSubdomain}.onelogin.com/oidc/2/.well-known/openid-configuration .

Test the configuration

The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:

Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client. Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your /mcp/{slug} routes. The client should redirect you to the OneLogin sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it. The client receives an access token and can call tools/list .

If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every endpoint with curl so you can see the raw responses.

Common issues

oneLoginSubdomain rejected at boot. The value includes https:// , .onelogin.com , or a trailing path. Pass only the subdomain ( acme ).

The value includes , , or a trailing path. Pass only the subdomain ( ). invalid_request: redirect_uri . The redirect URI on the OIDC application doesn't match https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback .

The redirect URI on the OIDC application doesn't match . invalid_client from the token endpoint. Token Endpoint Authentication Method isn't set to POST on the application's SSO tab.

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