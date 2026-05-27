Configuring OneLogin
The MCP Gateway can use OneLogin as the identity provider behind its downstream
OAuth flow. The
mcp-onelogin-oauth-inbound policy is a OneLogin-friendly
wrapper around the generic
mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide your OneLogin
account subdomain, a client ID, and a client secret, and the policy derives the
OIDC v2 issuer, JWKS URL, and authorize and token URLs for you.
This guide walks through the OneLogin admin portal setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.
Set up OneLogin
The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of OneLogin. OneLogin handles browser login; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes.
Create an OIDC application
- In the OneLogin admin portal, open Applications → Applications and click Add App.
- Search for OpenID Connect (OIDC) and pick the matching app.
- Give the application a display name (for example,
Zuplo MCP Gateway) and click Save.
- Open the application's Configuration tab.
- Set Redirect URIs to
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback. Add
http://localhost:9000/oauth/callbackfor local development.
- Set Login Url to your gateway origin (
https://<gateway-host>).
- Save.
Configure SSO settings
- Open the application's SSO tab.
- Set Token Endpoint Authentication Method to POST.
- Note the Client ID and Client Secret shown on the page.
Assign users
Under the application's Access tab, assign the roles or users that should be able to authenticate through the gateway.
Find your OneLogin subdomain
Your OneLogin subdomain is the prefix of your admin portal URL. If the portal is
at
https://acme.onelogin.com, the subdomain is
acme. The wrapper takes only
the subdomain — no
https://, no
.onelogin.com, no path.
Wire the policy into the gateway
Add the policy to
config/policies.json:
Code
{ "name": "onelogin-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-onelogin-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpOneLoginOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "oneLoginSubdomain": "$env(ONELOGIN_SUBDOMAIN)", "clientId": "$env(ONELOGIN_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(ONELOGIN_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
Attach the policy to each MCP route in
config/routes.oas.json and register the
gateway plugin in
modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see
Configuring Auth0
for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).
What the wrapper derives
Given
oneLoginSubdomain: "acme":
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://acme.onelogin.com/oidc/2
oidc.jwksUrl
https://acme.onelogin.com/oidc/2/certs
browserLogin.url
https://acme.onelogin.com/oidc/2/auth
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://acme.onelogin.com/oidc/2/token
These endpoint shapes follow OneLogin's OIDC provider configuration document at
https://{oneLoginSubdomain}.onelogin.com/oidc/2/.well-known/openid-configuration.
Test the configuration
The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:
- Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client.
- Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your
/mcp/{slug}routes.
- The client should redirect you to the OneLogin sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it.
- The client receives an access token and can call
tools/list.
If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the
manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every
endpoint with
curl so you can see the raw responses.
Common issues
oneLoginSubdomainrejected at boot. The value includes
https://,
.onelogin.com, or a trailing path. Pass only the subdomain (
acme).
invalid_request: redirect_uri. The redirect URI on the OIDC application doesn't match
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback.
invalid_clientfrom the token endpoint. Token Endpoint Authentication Method isn't set to POST on the application's SSO tab.