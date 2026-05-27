Configuring WorkOS
The MCP Gateway can use WorkOS as the identity provider
behind its downstream OAuth flow. The
mcp-workos-oauth-inbound policy is a
WorkOS-friendly wrapper around the generic
mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide a
WorkOS client ID and client secret and the policy derives the OIDC issuer, JWKS
URL, and authorize and token URLs from the client ID.
This guide walks through the WorkOS dashboard setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.
Set up WorkOS
The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of WorkOS AuthKit. WorkOS handles browser login; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes.
Configure AuthKit
- In the WorkOS Dashboard, switch to the environment you want the gateway to use, then open Authentication → AuthKit.
- If AuthKit isn't enabled yet, complete the AuthKit setup flow first — enable email and password sign-in or any social connections your users need.
Add the redirect URI
- Open Redirects in the WorkOS Dashboard.
- Add
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callbackas an allowed redirect URI. Add
http://localhost:9000/oauth/callbackfor local development with
zuplo dev.
- Save.
Note the API credentials
Open API Keys in the WorkOS Dashboard. Copy the Client ID and the API Key (= client secret) for the environment you're using.
Wire the policy into the gateway
Add the policy to
config/policies.json:
Code
{ "name": "workos-managed-oauth", "policyType": "mcp-workos-oauth-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpWorkosOAuthInboundPolicy", "options": { "clientId": "$env(WORKOS_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(WORKOS_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }
Set the two environment variables in your project's environment configuration. The secret values belong in the project secret store.
Attach the policy to each MCP route in
config/routes.oas.json and register the
gateway plugin in
modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see
Configuring Auth0
for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).
What the wrapper derives
WorkOS keys its OIDC issuer by the client ID. Given a
clientId like
client_01KC6057N3C66XJAXZ65YHAC72, the wrapper derives:
|Generic field
|Derived value
oidc.issuer
https://api.workos.com/user_management/{clientId}
oidc.jwksUrl
https://api.workos.com/sso/jwks/{clientId}
browserLogin.url
https://api.workos.com/user_management/authorize
browserLogin.tokenUrl
https://api.workos.com/user_management/authenticate
These endpoint shapes come from WorkOS OIDC discovery at
https://api.workos.com/user_management/{clientId}/.well-known/openid-configuration.
Test the configuration
The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:
- Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client.
- Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your
/mcp/{slug}routes.
- The client should redirect you to the WorkOS AuthKit sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it.
- The client receives an access token and can call
tools/list.
If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the
manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every
endpoint with
curl so you can see the raw responses.
Common issues
Invalid redirect URI. The redirect URI on Redirects in the WorkOS Dashboard doesn't match
https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callbackexactly.
invalid_client. The client secret value doesn't match. WorkOS shows the secret only once after creation — regenerate it from API Keys if you've lost it.
- JWKS fetch fails. The client ID doesn't match the API key's environment.
Make sure both
clientIdand
clientSecretcome from the same WorkOS environment.