Copy page Identity providers Configuring WorkOS

The MCP Gateway can use WorkOS as the identity provider behind its downstream OAuth flow. The mcp-workos-oauth-inbound policy is a WorkOS-friendly wrapper around the generic mcp-oauth-inbound policy: provide a WorkOS client ID and client secret and the policy derives the OIDC issuer, JWKS URL, and authorize and token URLs from the client ID.

This guide walks through the WorkOS dashboard setup, then wires the policy into a gateway project. Read the authentication overview first for the two-layer OAuth model.

Set up WorkOS

The MCP Gateway acts as an OAuth 2.1 authorization server in front of WorkOS AuthKit. WorkOS handles browser login; the gateway issues its own access tokens that bind to MCP routes.

Configure AuthKit

In the WorkOS Dashboard, switch to the environment you want the gateway to use, then open Authentication → AuthKit. If AuthKit isn't enabled yet, complete the AuthKit setup flow first — enable email and password sign-in or any social connections your users need.

Add the redirect URI

Open Redirects in the WorkOS Dashboard. Add https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback as an allowed redirect URI. Add http://localhost:9000/oauth/callback for local development with zuplo dev . Save.

Note the API credentials

Open API Keys in the WorkOS Dashboard. Copy the Client ID and the API Key (= client secret) for the environment you're using.

Wire the policy into the gateway

Add the policy to config/policies.json :

Code Code { "name" : "workos-managed-oauth" , "policyType" : "mcp-workos-oauth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpWorkosOAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "clientId" : "$env(WORKOS_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(WORKOS_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

Set the two environment variables in your project's environment configuration. The secret values belong in the project secret store.

Attach the policy to each MCP route in config/routes.oas.json and register the gateway plugin in modules/zuplo.runtime.ts (see Configuring Auth0 for the route and plugin patterns — they're identical across all wrappers).

What the wrapper derives

WorkOS keys its OIDC issuer by the client ID. Given a clientId like client_01KC6057N3C66XJAXZ65YHAC72 , the wrapper derives:

Generic field Derived value oidc.issuer https://api.workos.com/user_management/{clientId} oidc.jwksUrl https://api.workos.com/sso/jwks/{clientId} browserLogin.url https://api.workos.com/user_management/authorize browserLogin.tokenUrl https://api.workos.com/user_management/authenticate

These endpoint shapes come from WorkOS OIDC discovery at https://api.workos.com/user_management/{clientId}/.well-known/openid-configuration .

Test the configuration

The fastest sanity check is to connect an MCP client:

Open Claude Desktop, Cursor, Claude Code, or another OAuth-aware MCP client. Add a remote MCP server pointing at one of your /mcp/{slug} routes. The client should redirect you to the WorkOS AuthKit sign-in page. After login, the gateway's consent screen renders. Approve it. The client receives an access token and can call tools/list .

If something fails partway through, walk the flow manually using the manual OAuth testing guide — it exercises every endpoint with curl so you can see the raw responses.

Common issues

Invalid redirect URI . The redirect URI on Redirects in the WorkOS Dashboard doesn't match https://<gateway-host>/oauth/callback exactly.

The redirect URI on in the WorkOS Dashboard doesn't match exactly. invalid_client . The client secret value doesn't match. WorkOS shows the secret only once after creation — regenerate it from API Keys if you've lost it.

The client secret value doesn't match. WorkOS shows the secret only once after creation — regenerate it from if you've lost it. JWKS fetch fails. The client ID doesn't match the API key's environment. Make sure both clientId and clientSecret come from the same WorkOS environment.

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