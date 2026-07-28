MCP error My MCP client fails with this error: Couldn't reach the MCP server What it means: One toast covers four different failures. Claude Code and `curl` reach your server from your machine; a claude.ai connector reaches it from Anthropic's infrastructure over the public internet, so the request dies at whichever hop only exists on that path — DNS, your edge, a redirect, or OAuth discovery. Full diagnosis and the per-platform fixes, as agent-readable markdown: https://zuplo.com/learn/mcp/errors/mcp-server-works-in-claude-code-but-not-claude-ai.md Please: - Fetch and read that page before changing anything. - Inspect this project to work out what fronts my MCP server — framework, host, and identity provider. The correct fix differs by platform and that page enumerates the branches. - Confirm the diagnosis before editing anything. This check is read-only and changes nothing: # 1. Public DNS. Every address must be globally routable, and there must be # an A record: claude.ai connectors are IPv4-only. dig +short A mcp.example.com # 2. The registered URL must not redirect to another host — the # Authorization header does not survive that hop. curl -sI https://mcp.example.com/mcp | grep -Ei '^(HTTP/|location:)' # 3. The endpoint has to answer from a public network. A 401 or 405 is fine. curl -i -sS -X POST https://mcp.example.com/mcp \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"tools/list"}' # 4. If the server requires auth, discovery has to answer as well. Append # your MCP path to the protected-resource well-known. curl -i https://mcp.example.com/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp - Apply only the branch that matches my setup. - Re-run the check afterwards to prove the error is gone. Tell me which branch you applied and why. Do not change authentication config unrelated to this error. Copy prompt for your agent Couldn't reach the MCP server One toast covers four different failures. Claude Code and `curl` reach your server from your machine; a claude.ai connector reaches it from Anthropic's infrastructure over the public internet, so the request dies at whichever hop only exists on that path — DNS, your edge, a redirect, or OAuth discovery. MCP specification 2026-07-28

Is this you? Four causes, four checks, in the order Anthropic's own diagnostic checklist runs them. Run all of them from a network outside your own — a check that passes on your VPN proves nothing about the hosted path, which is the entire problem. Terminal Run this to check — it changes nothing # 1. Public DNS. Every address must be globally routable, and there must be # an A record: claude.ai connectors are IPv4-only. dig +short A mcp.example.com # 2. The registered URL must not redirect to another host — the # Authorization header does not survive that hop. curl -sI https://mcp.example.com/mcp | grep -Ei '^(HTTP/|location:)' # 3. The endpoint has to answer from a public network. A 401 or 405 is fine. curl -i -sS -X POST https://mcp.example.com/mcp \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"tools/list"}' # 4. If the server requires auth, discovery has to answer as well. Append # your MCP path to the protected-resource well-known. curl -i https://mcp.example.com/.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp This error dig returns nothing, returns only AAAA , or returns an address in 10.0.0.0/8 , 172.16.0.0/12 , 192.168.0.0/16 , 100.64.0.0/10 , loopback or link-local — and a mix of routable and non-routable answers fails the same way. A 301 , 302 , 307 , or 308 to a different host. 403 or 429 in your edge or CDN logs during the Connect attempt that your application never generated. 404 on the protected-resource document and on both authorization-server documents, which leaves Claude nothing to read. Then the fix is the next section. Working One or more A records, every one of them globally routable. No 3xx whose Location points at another host. Any HTTP response at all from the POST — a 401 or a 405 is fine, a timeout or connection refused is not. 200 and valid JSON from /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp , whose resource field matches the URL exactly as it is entered in Claude, and 200 from one of /.well-known/oauth-authorization-server or /.well-known/openid-configuration on the issuer host your authorization_servers names first. A 404 on the other one is expected. Then this isn't your problem — try the error reference. 5 other strings clients print for this Authorization with the MCP server failed

Works in Claude Code or curl but not claude.ai

works in MCP Inspector or Claude Code CLI but not claude.ai

Custom connector "Couldn't reach the MCP server" — zero inbound traffic at edge, server verified reachable

AADSTS9010010 (sometimes surfaced as invalid_target)

Fix it Identify the hop before you change anything. There are four, and this is the order Anthropic's own checklist runs them in. Public DNS: Claude resolves your hostname and validates every answer before it sends a request, so it rejects a private ( 10.0.0.0/8 , 172.16.0.0/12 , 192.168.0.0/16 ), carrier-grade NAT ( 100.64.0.0/10 ), loopback or link-local address, a mix of routable and non-routable answers, and a host with no A record — connectors are IPv4-only, so an AAAA -only hostname cannot be reached at all. Your edge: find the 403 or 429 in your CDN or WAF logs that your application never generated, and allowlist Anthropic's outbound range, 160.79.104.0/21 . A redirect: curl -sI the URL you registered, because a 3xx to another host drops the Authorization header and the failure then surfaces as "Authorization with the MCP server failed" instead. Discovery: confirm your /.well-known documents answer, including on a cross-host authorization server, which Anthropic reaches from that same range. The failure toast and the page URL carry a reference id starting ofid_ ; file it with your server URL and your access logs on anthropics/claude-ai-mcp , because it is what lets Anthropic trace the request server-side, and the ids are time-limited. Have your agent fix this Copy a prompt that sends your coding agent to this page to find and apply the right fix for your project. Copy prompt The cause depends on your platform. Pick yours. Where does the request die? Claude custom connectors Kubernetes Cloudflare Access AWS Load Balancer Vercel Microsoft Entra ID Zuplo MCP Gateway Something else Claude custom connectors If your server's access log shows nothing at all during the Connect attempt 1 Expect no traffic at all from a rejected name. Claude resolves the hostname and validates the result before it makes any request, rejecting private, carrier-grade NAT, loopback, and link-local addresses, any mix of public and non-public answers, and a hostname with no A record from public DNS. Connectors are IPv4-only, so an AAAA -only host has nothing to dial. 2 Publish the server on a globally routable IPv4 endpoint: a host with a public IP, a public reverse proxy, or a tunnel. An Anthropic MCP tunnel doesn't close this gap for claude.ai — the docs state that tunnels created through the Console are not available as connectors in claude.ai, and reach Claude Managed Agents and the Messages API only. 3 Then collect the reference id. It starts ofid_ and appears in the error toast and in the page URL; file it with your server URL and your server-side access logs on the anthropics/claude-ai-mcp tracker. It is what lets Anthropic trace the exact failure server-side, and reference ids expire, so report soon after the failure. text .../settings/connectors?step=start_error&flow_id=ofid_d32594c73257a651 Anthropic: troubleshooting connectors → Kubernetes If the public record points into your cluster's network, or your ingress has a source-IP allowlist 1 Check what address your public zone publishes. networking.gke.io/load-balancer-type: "Internal" on a GKE Service creates a load balancer that, per Google's docs, only clients in the same VPC network or a network connected to it can reach — so if that address is what the zone publishes, claude.ai resolves it, sees a non-routable answer, and stops before sending anything. 2 Point the public record at an internet-facing ingress and keep the internal name for in-cluster callers. Verify with dig +short A from outside your network, not from a pod and not from a laptop on the VPN. 3 Add 160.79.104.0/21 to whichever source-IP allowlist applies. nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/whitelist-source-range sets the allowed client IP source ranges as a comma-separated CIDR list, and ingress-nginx documents that an annotation on an Ingress rule overrides any global restriction — so miss it and the MCP and OAuth paths never reach your pod. Don't treat that allowlist as authentication: the range is shared by every Anthropic customer. ingress-nginx: annotations reference → Cloudflare Access If Cloudflare Access or a WAF rule sits in front of the hostname 1 Look for 403 or 429 responses in your edge or CDN logs that your application didn't generate, especially during a Connect attempt. That is the only reliable tell: a WAF rule, a bot-management rule, and a rate limiter all answer before your application does, and all three look identical from claude.ai. Cloudflare Access in front of the hostname is a different failure with the same toast — it authenticates browser sessions, and that shape has its own page in the related errors on this page. 2 Add a Bypass policy for Anthropic's outbound range using an IP-range selector, which takes CIDR notation: 160.79.104.0/21 . Cloudflare documents Bypass as disabling Access enforcement for traffic matching the rule, and that bypassed requests are not logged — so it removes your only gate on that path, and the MCP route needs its own authentication afterwards. 3 Don't plan on a service token instead. That needs Claude to send CF-Access-Client-Id and CF-Access-Client-Secret , and claude.ai's request-header authentication is in beta and gated on contacting Anthropic, accepts at most four headers, and restricts names to a reviewed allowlist of standard authentication and routing headers such as authorization , x-api-key , and x-auth-token . Cloudflare: Access policies → AWS Load Balancer If a WAF web ACL, security group, or network ACL sits in front of your load balancer 1 Create an IP set holding 160.79.104.0/21 and reference it from a rule with an Allow action, ordered ahead of the blocking rules. A web ACL whose default action is Block, or a managed rule group that reads an unattended client as a bot, answers before your target group does. In the console rule builder the Request option to choose is Originates from an IP address in ; in the API the statement is IPSetReferenceStatement . AWS WAF supports every IPv4 and IPv6 CIDR range except /0 , and one IP set holds up to 10,000 addresses or ranges. 2 Check the security group and any network ACL as well. A group scoped to your corporate ranges drops the connection with no HTTP response at all, which claude.ai reports with the same string and which leaves nothing in your WAF logs to find. 3 If the listener also carries an authenticate-oidc action, treat that as a separate failure with the same toast — a browser redirect an MCP client can't follow. It has its own page in the related errors on this page. AWS WAF: IP set match rule statement → Vercel If the URL you registered redirects — apex to www , region routing, or a vanity domain to a CDN 1 Expect the apex URL to be a redirect rather than an endpoint. Vercel recommends the www subdomain as the primary domain with a redirect from the non- www domain to it, and its docs say that if someone visits your domain with or without the www prefix, Vercel attempts to redirect automatically — so the apex URL a developer naturally pastes into the connector dialog is the redirect. 2 Read the other error string as this cause. Standard HTTP client security behavior drops the Authorization header on a cross-host redirect, so the redirect target receives an unauthenticated request, returns 401 , and the connection fails with "Authorization with the MCP server failed". 3 Register the URL the server actually listens on, not one that redirects to it. curl -sI the registered URL: if the status is a 3xx and the Location names another host, that target is the URL to register. Region routing and vanity-domain-to-CDN redirects behave the same way. Vercel: deploying and redirecting domains → Microsoft Entra ID If your authorization server is Microsoft Entra ID and the token request fails with AADSTS9010010 1 Read this on the other toast: Anthropic documents it under "Authorization with the MCP server failed", because the MCP endpoint was reachable and the token request is what failed. Entra is rejecting the resource value Claude sends, sometimes surfaced as invalid_target . Claude sets resource to your MCP server URL including the path, and Entra issues a token only when that value is listed as an Application ID URI on the app registration representing your protected API. The default api://{client-id} URI alone is not enough. 2 In the Entra admin center open the API's app registration — not the client's, if they are separate — and under Expose an API add your MCP server URL as an additional Application ID URI ( identifierUris in the manifest). The value must match exactly, including the path, without a trailing slash. 3 If your server validates the audience through Azure App Service Authentication, add the API app's Application (client) ID and its api:// URI to the allowed token audiences — the Allowed token audiences setting, not Allowed client applications , which is a different list. And where the client and the API are separate registrations, confirm the client has an admin-consented API permission for the scope your API exposes. Microsoft: expose a web API → Zuplo MCP Gateway If the MCP server genuinely cannot be published to the public internet 1 Accept that a claude.ai connector needs a public origin in front of the private server. claude.ai has no private path into your network, and Anthropic's own MCP tunnels don't provide one: they are a research preview, and the docs state that tunnels created through the Console are not available as connectors in claude.ai. 2 Put the gateway there: one public HTTPS route per upstream MCP server, reaching a server that exists only inside your VPC or on bare metal over the Zuplo secure tunnel. The tunnel service dials out from inside your network, so nothing is exposed to the internet and no inbound firewall rule is opened. 3 Let it answer the discovery half of this error too. For its MCP routes the gateway is both the OAuth 2.1 resource server and the authorization server, publishing an RFC 9728 protected resource metadata document per route and RFC 8414 authorization-server metadata both gateway-wide and per route — so there is no cross-host authorization server for a WAF to block. Zuplo MCP Gateway: authorization → Something else Whatever sits in front of your server, the branch is the hop, and there are only four. Nothing on your network saw the request: the name you registered resolves to something Anthropic won't dial, so fix the public record or publish a routable IPv4 endpoint. Something answered before your application did: find the 403 or 429 in the edge logs and allowlist 160.79.104.0/21 on that component, or exempt the MCP and OAuth paths from the rule. The request arrived without its credential: your URL redirects to another host, so register the target instead. The MCP endpoint answered but discovery didn't: return a 401 carrying WWW-Authenticate: Bearer resource_metadata="…" , or serve /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/<your-mcp-path> on the origin, and remember that discovery requests to a cross-host authorization server arrive from the same egress range — so a WAF in front of your identity provider breaks the connection even when your MCP server is perfectly reachable.

Why it happens claude.ai connectors run on Anthropic's infrastructure and reach your server over the public internet. Everything that differs between that path and your laptop shows up here and nowhere else: split-horizon DNS answering with an internal address, a hostname that only resolves on the VPN, an edge rule that has never seen Anthropic's egress range, an apex-to- www canonicalization no browser ever complains about. Each cause empties a different log, which is what makes the toast so hard to read: the pre-flight DNS check sends nothing at all, so no log you own records anything; an edge block leaves your application log empty but puts a 403 or 429 in your CDN's; and a discovery failure is documented as surfacing under this same string even when your MCP endpoint is reachable, with the signature that your MCP server sees the first request while your authorization server sees no traffic whatsoever. The redirect case is the one the wording actively misleads on: the request does arrive, without its credential, so the redirect target answers 401 and Claude reports "Authorization with the MCP server failed" instead. Local clients fail fast on a redirect, which is why the same misconfiguration looks instantly broken in MCP Inspector and looks like an auth bug on claude.ai. The exchange claude.ai Anthropic infrastructure

Your edge CDN, WAF, ingress

MCP server

Authorization server Split-horizon or internal DNS is the usual cause: the record that answers from the public internet carries an internal address. A mix of public and non-public answers is rejected too — every address must be globally routable. 1 ↻ Inside claude.ai Resolve mcp.example.com public DNS — A records only, IPv4-only 2 ↻ Inside claude.ai Check every address it got back 203.0.113.9, 10.4.2.11 Nothing leaves Anthropic's network, which is why the server looks healthy and the access log is empty. Claude Code and curl connect because they resolve and dial from your machine. 3 ↻ Inside claude.ai Not every address is globally routable rejected before any request is sent Flow stops here — Your edge and MCP server and Authorization server not reached claude.ai resolves the connector hostname on Anthropic's infrastructure and checks every address it gets back. One answer is a private address, so the connection is rejected before any HTTP request leaves Anthropic's network. Your edge, your MCP server, and your authorization server are never contacted, so nothing appears in any log you own.