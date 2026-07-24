Your MCP server returns a login page or 403 instead of 401
Something in front of your MCP server is enforcing authentication built for humans in browsers. Instead of the 401 an MCP client needs, it returns a login page, a redirect to one, or a bare 403 — so the client never learns how to authenticate.
Clients also report this as
- MCP client gets HTML instead of JSON
- Unexpected token '<', "<!DOCTYPE "... is not valid JSON
- MCP server connection failed, received 403 Forbidden
- Authentication required but no WWW-Authenticate header
The fix
A platform-level access gate is intercepting the request before your server sees it. Either disable that gate for the MCP route and handle authentication in your own code, or configure it to return 401 for unauthenticated API requests instead of redirecting. Every fix below is one of those two moves.
Last verified July 24, 2026
Why it happens
Platform access controls — Vercel Deployment Protection, Azure Easy Auth, an AWS load balancer OIDC action, oauth2-proxy, a site password — assume the caller is a browser that can follow a redirect, render a login form, and come back with a cookie. An MCP client can do none of that. It expects HTTP 401, and for the spec OAuth flow it expects a
WWW-Authenticate header telling it where to authenticate. A redirect to a login page is a 200 or 302 carrying HTML, so the client either reports a JSON parse error or a generic connection failure, and the error text rarely mentions authentication at all.
Confirm it's this
Separate a platform gate from an application-level problem before you change any code.
Call the endpoint with no credentials and read the raw status line and headers. This separates a platform gate from an application-level auth problem before any code changes.
curl -i -sS -X POST https://your-server.example.com/mcp \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \
-d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"tools/list"}'
Working
HTTP/1.1 401, a JSON body, and — if you are running the spec OAuth flow — a
WWW-Authenticate: Bearer header naming your resource metadata URL. A successful 200 with a JSON-RPC result is also fine; it means auth is not the problem.
This error
A 302 or 307 with a
Location pointing at a login page, a 200 whose body starts with
<!DOCTYPE html>, or a 403 with no
WWW-Authenticate header. Any of these means the gate answered, not your server.
Platform-specific fixes
The symptom is identical across platforms; the cause is not.
What is in front of your server?
Vercel
If you deploy on Vercel and have Deployment Protection enabled
- 1 Vercel's own documentation states that automated systems receive a login page or a 403 rather than your deployment content. This applies to Vercel Authentication and Password Protection alike.
- 2 For a preview or internal deployment, send the bypass secret as a header on every request. Generate it in Project Settings under Deployment Protection.
- 3 For a production MCP server, turn Deployment Protection off for that project and authenticate in your own handler instead — the gate is not a substitute for application auth.
# Bypass header for a protected deployment
curl -X POST https://your-app.vercel.app/mcp \
-H "x-vercel-protection-bypass: $VERCEL_AUTOMATION_BYPASS_SECRET" \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"tools/list"}'
Azure App Service
If you use Azure App Service or Functions built-in authentication (Easy Auth)
- 1 By default Easy Auth redirects unauthenticated requests to the identity provider's login page.
- 2 Set the unauthenticated action to return 401 instead of redirecting, so API clients get a status they can act on.
- 3 If your MCP server validates tokens itself, set the action to allow anonymous requests and let your handler enforce auth.
az webapp auth update \
--name <app-name> \
--resource-group <group> \
--unauthenticated-client-action Return401
AWS Load Balancer
If your MCP server sits behind an AWS Application Load Balancer with an OIDC action
- 1 The
authenticate-oidcaction performs a browser redirect flow, which an MCP client cannot complete.
- 2 Add a listener rule that matches your MCP path and forwards straight to the target group, ahead of the authenticate rule.
- 3 Validate the bearer token in the MCP server, or in front of it with something that speaks the MCP auth flow.
oauth2-proxy
If you run oauth2-proxy in front of the server on Kubernetes
- 1 oauth2-proxy is a browser cookie-session proxy. It is the reflexive answer for protecting an internal service and it is structurally wrong for MCP, because the client presents a bearer token and has no cookie jar.
- 2 Route the MCP path around oauth2-proxy, and validate the token in the server or at an MCP-aware gateway.
- 3 If you only need to accept JWTs from your existing identity provider, a JWT filter on your ingress or gateway is the simpler and correct tool.
Netlify
If you deploy on Netlify with site-level password protection
- 1 Password protection serves an HTML form rather than a 401, and a missing fallback rule can produce a bare 404 instead.
- 2 Remove site-level protection from the MCP function's path and authenticate inside the function.
- 3 Note that Netlify streaming functions carry a 10-second execution limit, which is a separate constraint worth checking while you are here.
Something else
Any gate built for browser sessions fails the same way, so the fix has the same two shapes wherever it lives. Either exempt the MCP route from the gate and authenticate inside your server, or configure the gate to answer an unauthenticated API request with 401 rather than a redirect. Find the component that answered the
curl above — a proxy, an ingress annotation, an identity-aware proxy, a platform setting — and change it at that layer, not in your MCP handler.
Prevent it and related errors
Stop debugging auth on every MCP server
A gateway in front of your MCP servers handles discovery, audience binding, and token validation once — for every server and every client.