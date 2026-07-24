Mechanism Why it happens

Platform access controls — Vercel Deployment Protection, Azure Easy Auth, an AWS load balancer OIDC action, oauth2-proxy, a site password — assume the caller is a browser that can follow a redirect, render a login form, and come back with a cookie. An MCP client can do none of that. It expects HTTP 401, and for the spec OAuth flow it expects a WWW-Authenticate header telling it where to authenticate. A redirect to a login page is a 200 or 302 carrying HTML, so the client either reports a JSON parse error or a generic connection failure, and the error text rarely mentions authentication at all.