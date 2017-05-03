MCP error My MCP client fails with this error: MCP headers config ignored when server has OAuth discovery What it means: The credential is sitting in your client config and never reaches the wire: the client found OAuth discovery metadata on your server first, and switched to the OAuth flow instead of sending the header you set. Full diagnosis and the per-platform fixes, as agent-readable markdown: https://zuplo.com/learn/mcp/errors/configured-headers-ignored-when-oauth-discovery-present.md Please: - Fetch and read that page before changing anything. - Inspect this project to work out what fronts my MCP server — framework, host, and identity provider. The correct fix differs by platform and that page enumerates the branches. - Confirm the diagnosis before editing anything. This check is read-only and changes nothing: # 1. What does an unauthenticated request advertise? curl -sS -D - -o /dev/null -X POST https://your-server.example.com/mcp \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"tools/list"}' \ | grep -i '^www-authenticate' # 2. Does discovery metadata exist at either location? for p in /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp \ /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource \ /.well-known/oauth-authorization-server; do printf '%s -> ' "$p" curl -sS -o /dev/null -w '%{http_code}

' "https://your-server.example.com$p" done - Apply only the branch that matches my setup. - Re-run the check afterwards to prove the error is gone. Tell me which branch you applied and why. Do not change authentication config unrelated to this error. Copy prompt for your agent MCP headers config ignored when server has OAuth discovery The credential is sitting in your client config and never reaches the wire: the client found OAuth discovery metadata on your server first, and switched to the OAuth flow instead of sending the header you set. MCP specification 2026-07-28

Is this you? Ask your server the two questions a client asks before it decides which credential to use. If either answer points at OAuth, the client has a discovery document to follow and your configured header loses. Terminal Run this to check — it changes nothing # 1. What does an unauthenticated request advertise? curl -sS -D - -o /dev/null -X POST https://your-server.example.com/mcp \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"tools/list"}' \ | grep -i '^www-authenticate' # 2. Does discovery metadata exist at either location? for p in /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp \ /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource \ /.well-known/oauth-authorization-server ; do printf '%s -> ' " $p " curl -sS -o /dev/null -w '%{http_code}

' "https://your-server.example.com $p " done This error WWW-Authenticate: Bearer resource_metadata="…" , or any 200 or 302 from a well-known path, while your client is configured with a header. That is a discovery document the client will follow instead of your credential. A 302 deserves a second look: a catch-all route or an SPA fallback that redirects unknown paths reads as discovery to a client even though you never implemented OAuth. Then the fix is the next section. Working For a server you intend to authenticate with a static header: no WWW-Authenticate line at all, or one with no resource_metadata parameter, and 404 from all three well-known paths. Re-run the POST with your header: anything other than a 401 — a JSON-RPC result, or a 400 about a missing session ID — means the credential was accepted. For a server you intend to run the specification's OAuth flow on, the mirror image is healthy — resource_metadata present and 200 from the protected-resource path. Then this isn't your problem — try the error reference. 5 other strings clients print for this [Bug] MCP Server Authorization Header Not Recognized, Falls Back to OAuth

it refuses to obey an Authorization header now and tries to use oauth

.mcp.json ignores headers field for HTTP MCP servers

MCP server with basic auth headers works in user mcp.json but triggers OAuth flow when configured via extension .mcp.json

Error: HTTP 403: Invalid OAuth error response: SyntaxError: JSON Parse error: Unrecognized token '<'.

Fix it Pick one credential per route, and make the server advertise only that one. For a route authenticated by a static header, answer an unauthenticated request with a bare 401 carrying no resource_metadata parameter, and return 404 from /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource , from that path with your MCP route appended, and from /.well-known/oauth-authorization-server . With no discovery document to find, a client that probes falls back to the header you configured. If the OAuth flow is what you actually want, keep the metadata and take the header out of the client config instead; one path cannot reliably offer both. Have your agent fix this Copy a prompt that sends your coding agent to this page to find and apply the right fix for your project. Copy prompt The cause depends on your platform. Pick yours. Where are you fixing this? Cursor VS Code Claude Code Claude custom connectors MCP Python SDK MCP TypeScript SDK Something else Cursor If you connect from Cursor and your server publishes OAuth discovery metadata 1 Set the credential as headers on an mcpServers entry with a url . Cursor resolves ${env:NAME} in command , args , env , url , and headers . That part is documented and correct — the problem is what wins. 2 Expect discovery to win. Cursor staff confirmed the precedence on the bug report: when the server answers the OAuth discovery endpoints, Cursor starts the OAuth flow before it sends the POST that would have carried your header, and there is no logic to skip OAuth when Authorization is already set. Staff re-confirmed it reproducing on 3.5.17 on 2026-05-22, with no fix shipped, so re-test on your build before assuming it still bites. 3 Read the downstream symptom as this bug. It surfaces as a registration error rather than an auth error — Incompatible auth server: does not support dynamic client registration — because Cursor is running a flow you never asked for. 4 Return 404 for every OAuth discovery path on the route that expects a static header. This is the server-side workaround Cursor staff endorsed, adapted from the Caddyfile in the thread. 5 If what you actually want is OAuth and the failure is registration rather than the header, add an auth object with CLIENT_ID (and CLIENT_SECRET ) to skip Dynamic Client Registration. text # Caddy: force the client off the discovery path for this route @oauth_discovery path /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource* /.well-known/oauth-authorization-server* /.well-known/openid-configuration* respond @oauth_discovery 404 @mcp path /mcp* handle @mcp { reverse_proxy https://your-mcp-server.internal } Cursor: staff-confirmed bug report → VS Code If you configure the server in VS Code 1 Put the credential in .vscode/mcp.json or the user-profile mcp.json , under servers.<name>.headers , on an entry whose type is http . The documented form for a secret is an inputs entry referenced as ${input:<id>} — VS Code prompts once and stores the value. 2 Don't use the open-plugins .mcp.json format for a header-authenticated server. It has no inputs support, which VS Code closed as out of scope because .mcp.json follows the open-plugins specification, and until 1.124.0 it discarded static headers outright — producing an OAuth registration prompt for a server that worked fine from the user mcp.json . 3 On 1.124.0 or later with the header still missing from the wire, run Developer: Set Log Level > Trace and read the MCP output. That is the exact check VS Code used to verify the fix. 4 Add an oauth object with clientId only when you actually want the OAuth flow; it is a separate field from headers , not a fallback for it. JSON json { "inputs" : [ { "type" : "promptString" , "id" : "api-token" , "description" : "MCP server API token" , "password" : true } ], "servers" : { "internal-api" : { "type" : "http" , "url" : "https://mcp.internal.example.com/mcp" , "headers" : { "Authorization" : "Bearer ${input:api-token}" } } } } VS Code: MCP configuration reference → Claude Code If you connect from Claude Code 1 Add the header at the CLI with claude mcp add --transport http <name> <url> --header "Authorization: Bearer your-token" ; -t and -H are the short forms. In .mcp.json the same thing is headers on an entry whose type is http , and ${VAR} or ${VAR:-default} expand from the environment. 2 Read a failed connection as a bad credential, not as a fallback. Claude Code's documented precedence is the opposite of Cursor's: if you configured headers.Authorization and the server rejects it, Claude Code reports the connection as failed instead of falling back to OAuth. So a configured header that isn't working means a bad token or the wrong endpoint — and if you meant to use OAuth, remove the header. 3 Set "type": "http" on the entry. An entry with a url and no type is read as a stdio server and skipped, with MCP server "<name>" has a "url" but no "type"; add "type": "http" (or "sse" / "ws") to this entry , and a header on a skipped server is never sent at all. 4 Upgrade before you debug further. Reports that the header never reaches the wire have come in twice and ended differently: anthropics/claude-code #33817, for headers , was fixed and closed in April 2026; #64894, for headersHelper , was closed as stale in July 2026 without a fix. Read your own server log to see which requests arrive before you look for a server-side cause. 5 For a token that must be minted per connection use headersHelper , a command that prints a JSON object of headers to stdout. Dynamic headers override static headers of the same name. Terminal bash claude mcp add --transport http internal-api https://mcp.internal.example.com/mcp \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $INTERNAL_API_KEY " Claude Code: MCP reference → Claude custom connectors If the client is Claude, Claude Desktop, or Cowork connecting as a custom connector 1 Enter the credential in the Request headers section of the Add custom connector dialog, which is in beta and rolled out per customer. An organization administrator enters the value once, Claude sends it verbatim on every request, and the name has to come from an allowlist that includes authorization , x-api-key , and x-auth-token . Up to four. 2 Keep headers and OAuth together where you can: a header configured on an OAuth connection is sent alongside the bearer token, which is how a routing or tenant header reaches a gateway. Authorization is the documented exception — "OAuth owns that header, so it cannot be configured as a request header on an OAuth connection". That is this error, in the one place the vendor writes it down: if the server advertises discovery, the connector authenticates with OAuth and your Authorization value is not sent. 3 So pick one per connection. For a shared service account, stop advertising OAuth discovery on that route and configure authorization as a request header. For per-user identity, use OAuth and move the static credential to a different header name. 4 Type Bearer in front of the token, including the space. Claude sends the value exactly as entered and adds no scheme. 5 Make the server reachable from Anthropic's cloud, not only from the machine running the app — that is where the connection comes from. Claude: authenticating with request headers → MCP Python SDK If your server is built on the MCP Python SDK and you want it to accept static keys 1 Find the two arguments that publish discovery: token_verifier= and auth=AuthSettings(...) . Passing them mounts /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp and makes an unauthenticated request answer 401 with WWW-Authenticate: Bearer error="invalid_token", …, resource_metadata="…" . That pointer is exactly what clients follow instead of your header. 2 Drop both. They have to travel together — pass one without the other and the constructor raises ValueError — so an API-key check belongs in ASGI middleware in front of the MCP app, with no auth= at all. 3 Answer an unauthenticated request with a plain 401 , and if you send WWW-Authenticate at all, send Bearer with no resource_metadata parameter. 4 Expect the same pair in either version. The class is MCPServer in v2 ( 2.0.0rc1 ) and FastMCP in the 1.x line, which is still the recommended production release, and token_verifier= / auth=AuthSettings(...) behaves identically in both. python # Publishes discovery — clients will follow it instead of your header mcp = MCPServer( "Notes" , token_verifier = StaticTokenVerifier(), auth = AuthSettings( issuer_url = AnyHttpUrl( "https://auth.example.com" ), resource_server_url = AnyHttpUrl( "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" ), required_scopes = [ "notes:read" ], ), ) # Static-key server: no auth=, no token_verifier=, no well-known route mcp = MCPServer( "Notes" ) MCP Python SDK: authorization → MCP TypeScript SDK If your server is built on the MCP TypeScript SDK 1 Find the two calls that put you in the discovery flow. resourceMetadataUrl: getOAuthProtectedResourceMetadataUrl(mcpServerUrl) on requireBearerAuth stamps resource_metadata onto the 401 challenge, and the SDK docs say plainly that this challenge is what starts a client's OAuth flow. 2 Mount neither document on a route that expects a static key. mcpAuthMetadataRouter({ oauthMetadata, resourceServerUrl }) serves them, at /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp and a root /.well-known/oauth-authorization-server mirror for clients that probe the origin directly. Verify the key in your own middleware instead, and return a 401 with no resource_metadata . 3 For a server that must serve both, keep the metadata router and the token-gated route on one path and the key-checked route on another. Then confirm the root authorization-server mirror is not answering for the key-checked path, because a root document is found for every path on the host. 4 On web-standard hosts — Workers, Deno, Bun, and Hono — look for the same two pieces under different names: requireBearerAuth from @modelcontextprotocol/server , and oauthMetadataResponse . TypeScript ts // This is the line that advertises discovery on the 401 const auth = requireBearerAuth ({ verifier, requiredScopes: [ 'mcp' ], resourceMetadataUrl: getOAuthProtectedResourceMetadataUrl (mcpServerUrl) }); // Static-key route: omit resourceMetadataUrl, and do not mount // mcpAuthMetadataRouter on this path. MCP TypeScript SDK: require authorization → Something else Every client that can present a static header has to choose between it and whatever discovery says, and no specification text settles the order — so fix this on the server, not in the client. Decide per route: a route authenticated by a static header publishes no protected-resource metadata and puts no resource_metadata on its 401 , and a route running the specification's OAuth flow does both. Then check whatever sits in front of the server — a proxy, an ingress rule, framework middleware — is not serving a root /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource document, because a root document is found for every path on the host.

Why it happens Discovery is keyed on your server, not on your config. A WWW-Authenticate challenge carrying resource_metadata , or a 200 from /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource , tells a client to treat the server as an OAuth protected resource and go get a token — and the specification (revision 2025-11-25) says nothing at all about a static header the user configured, so each client picks its own precedence. Some probe discovery before they ever send the request your header would have ridden on; the server log shows it plainly as GET /.well-known/oauth-authorization-server , GET /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp → 200 , and no POST /mcp carrying Authorization anywhere. The mirror image is the same bug from the other end: a server that has run on header auth for months breaks the day someone adds specification auth to it, because the new metadata is now the first thing every client finds. The exchange MCP client Authorization header configured

MCP server publishes OAuth metadata A client might probe the well-known paths before it sends anything else. A 200 from either of them is all it takes. 1 MCP client → to MCP server GET /.well-known/oauth-protected-resource/mcp 2 MCP server → to MCP client 200 OK {"authorization_servers":["https://auth.example.com"]} The client held the credential the whole time. The specification says nothing about whether a user-configured header outranks discovered metadata, so each client decides for itself — and the ones that probe first never send the POST the header would have ridden on. 3 ↻ Inside MCP client Treats the server as an OAuth protected resource headers.Authorization never sent Flow stops here The MCP client probes the well-known protected-resource path before it sends anything else. The server answers 200 with discovery metadata, so the client treats the server as an OAuth protected resource and starts a token flow. The configured Authorization header is never sent, and the POST that would have carried it is never made.