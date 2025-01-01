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1 documented error

MCP Error Reference

Authentication failures reach you as whatever string your client decided to print. Each page starts from that string and ends at the change that fixes it.

Reference

Search by the error you were given

Matches the error string, its meaning, and the alternative phrasings other clients print for the same cause.

1 documented error

Your MCP server returns a login page or 403 instead of 401 Something in front of your MCP server is enforcing authentication built for humans in browsers. Instead of the 401 an MCP client needs, it returns a login page, a redirect to one, or a bare 403 — so the client never learns how to authenticate. Vercel Azure App Service AWS Load Balancer oauth2-proxy Netlify Clients also report this as MCP client gets HTML instead of JSON Unexpected token '<', "<!DOCTYPE "... is not valid JSON MCP server connection failed, received 403 Forbidden Authentication required but no WWW-Authenticate header
Prevent

Set authentication up correctly

The method guides cover the server-side setup these errors come from.

API key API Key Authentication for MCP Servers Service-to-service calls where you control both the agent and the MCP server
Google Cloud IAM Authenticate an MCP Server with Google Cloud IAM Agents and MCP servers that both run in Google Cloud
All authentication methods

Stop debugging auth on every MCP server

A gateway in front of your MCP servers handles discovery, audience binding, and token validation once — for every server and every client.

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