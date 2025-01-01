MCP Error Reference
Authentication failures reach you as whatever string your client decided to print. Each page starts from that string and ends at the change that fixes it.
Search by the error you were given
Matches the error string, its meaning, and the alternative phrasings other clients print for the same cause.
1 documented error
Set authentication up correctly
The method guides cover the server-side setup these errors come from.
Stop debugging auth on every MCP server
A gateway in front of your MCP servers handles discovery, audience binding, and token validation once — for every server and every client.